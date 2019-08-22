Automotive Grade Linux : Announces New Instrument Cluster Expert Group and UCB 8.0 Code Release

SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 22, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Automotive Grade Linux (AGL), an open source project developing a shared software platform for in-vehicle technology, today announced a new working group focused on Instrument Cluster solutions, as well as the latest code release of the AGL platform, the UCB 8.0.

The AGL Instrument Cluster Expert Group (EG) is working to reduce the footprint of AGL and optimize the platform for use in lower performance processors and low-cost vehicles that do not require an entire infotainment software stack. Formed earlier this year, the group plans to release design specifications later this year with an initial code release in early 2020.

"AGL is now supported by nine major automotive manufacturers, including the top three producers by worldwide volume, and is currently being used in production for a range of economy and luxury vehicles," said Dan Cauchy, Executive Director of Automotive Grade Linux at the Linux Foundation. "The new Instrument Cluster Expert Group, supported by several of these automakers, will expand the use cases for AGL by enabling the UCB platform to support solutions for lower-cost vehicles, including motorcycles."

Unified Code Base 8.0

AGL is also announcing the latest UCB 8.0 code release. Developed through a joint effort by AGL member companies, the AGL Unified Code Base (UCB) is an open source software platform that can serve as the de facto industry standard for infotainment, telematics and instrument cluster applications.

The AGL UCB 8.0, nicknamed "Happy Halibut," includes an operating system, middleware and application framework. New updates to the platform include:

Device profiles for telematics and instrument cluster

Telematics Profile and demo available

Web App Manager (WAM) enhancements

Upgrade to Yocto version 2.6

Speech integration with Alexa Voice Agent

Multi-user security rules for the AGL Application Framework

Waltham transmitter and receiver now fully available in IVI and Instrument Cluster profiles

Window Manager and Home Screen Services - Window Manager and Compositor consolidation, Activity Manager, Input Manager

Audio Policy Manager

Pipewire as default audio build option

Writing to CAN bus fully supported and secured

Extensive Board Support Packages for major automotive reference hardware boards

Task manager application now available as an installable widget

The full list of additions to the UCB 8.0 can be found here .

About Automotive Grade Linux (AGL)

Automotive Grade Linux is a collaborative open source project that is bringing together automakers, suppliers and technology companies to accelerate the development and adoption of a fully open software stack for the connected car. With Linux at its core, AGL is developing an open platform from the ground up that can serve as the de facto industry standard to enable rapid development of new features and technologies. Although initially focused on In-Vehicle-Infotainment (IVI), AGL is the only organization planning to address all software in the vehicle, including instrument cluster, heads up display, telematics, advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) and autonomous driving. The AGL platform is available to all, and anyone can participate in its development. Automotive Grade Linux is hosted at the Linux Foundation. Learn more at automotivelinux.org.

