Automotive Grade Linux : Extends Global Reach with Six New Members

SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 16, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Automotive Grade Linux (AGL), a collaborative cross-industry effort developing an open platform for the connected car, is announcing that six new members have joined the project including Kinetica, Neusoft, NXM Technologies, NYU Tandon School of Engineering, Spireon Inc. and Veniam. With the addition of these companies and organizations, the project is 130 members strong.

"We are delighted to see six new members deepen their investment in automotive open source," said Dan Cauchy, Executive Director of Automotive Grade Linux, The Linux Foundation. "As we continue to advance our platform through the release of AGL UCB 6.0, expanding our global community is crucial. We look forward to further leveraging their expertise in embedded automotive technologies as we advance the connected car ecosystem."

AGL will participate in THE premiere open source event, Open Source Summit North America happening August 29-31, 2018 in Vancouver B.C. Open Source Summit connects the open source ecosystem under one roof in a unique environment for cross-collaboration between developers, sysadmins, devops, architects and others who are driving technology forward. Dan Cauchy will present "Accelerating Connected & Autonomous Vehicles through Open Source Software" on Thursday, August 30 at 11:50 am (Vancouver local time). To learn more about Dan's presentation and register for the event, visit here.

New Member Quotes:

HERE

"With HERE OTA Connect, automakers and device manufacturers have a complete solution for fast, secure updates to all parts of the vehicle. Joining AGL as a Bronze member shows the commitment of HERE to open source and to the agl-sota subsystem," said Arthur Taylor, Director of Automotive OTA Research and Development at HERE Technologies. "Automakers, device manufacturers, tinkerers, and anyone else developing on AGL will continue to benefit from easy build system integration and out-of-the-box OTA updates. We also look forward to making it easier than ever to build smart location-based services in AGL using the HERE Open Location Platform."

Kinetica

"Kinetica is proud to join the Automotive Grade Linux community," said Paul Appleby, Kinetica CEO. "The auto industry is being completely reinvented in the age of extreme data and AI. Joining AGL gives us an opportunity to collaborate with industry leaders to build in-vehicle accelerated analytics solutions that can translate extreme data into instant insight."

Neusoft

"Neusoft is a provider of IT solutions and services in China that provides innovative information technology through enabled products, solutions and services. We are proud to be part of the Linux Foundation and Automotive Grade Linux community to contribute our expertise and to collaborate with other members."

NYU Tandon School of Engineering

"The NYU Tandon School of Engineering is proud to join the Automotive Grade Linux community, whose members share the deeply held belief of our Uptane researchers that the free and open exchange of knowledge will strengthen our transportation system and protect all drivers and their passengers. Our school and the University-wide Center for Cybersecurity look forward to productive collaborations that will benefit our mobile society." - Katepalli R. Sreenivasan, New York University Tandon School of Engineering Dean

NXM Technologies

"Today's vehicles are mobile computing platforms with Automotive Grade Linux emerging as the operating system of choice for new car manufacturers and OEM component suppliers," said Scott Rankine, Co-founder and CEO of NXM Labs. "We're launching NXM Wave™, the first 5G-ready, high-speed in-car router powered by Sprint that comes with a full AGL software stack protected by the world's first Blockchain operating system. NXM Wave is designed to enable the nearly two billion vehicles currently on the road to join the connected car revolution."

Spireon

"Spireon has nearly four million vehicles connected to our NSpire platform, and data from more than three hundred twenty-six billion driving miles under our belt, so we fully understand the challenges of a fragmented telematics ecosystem that the AGL project seeks to overcome," said Rick Gruenhagen, CTO of Spireon. "A standardized software stack will accelerate autonomous and other connected vehicle benefits by helping solution providers like Spireon gain secure access to in-vehicle functions and data that have been locked in OEM-specific implementations until now."

Veniam

"Open Source Software, and in particular AGL, is playing an important role to accelerate ubiquitous, data-heavy, and more secure connectivity between vehicles and the cloud," said Rui Costa, CTO at Veniam. "Veniam has led the way in the new Internet of Moving Things with years of experience architecting and operating mesh networks of connected vehicles in global cities. We look forward to bringing this experience to the AGL community and working together to help the automotive industry make leaps forward."

About Automotive Grade Linux (AGL)

Automotive Grade Linux is a collaborative open source project that aims to accelerate the development and adoption of a fully open software stack for the connected car. Leveraging the power and strength of Linux at its core, AGL is uniting automakers and technology companies to develop an open platform that offers OEMs complete control of the user experience so the industry can rapidly innovate where it counts. The AGL platform is available to all, and anyone can participate in its development. Learn more: https://www.automotivelinux.org/

Automotive Grade Linux is hosted at The Linux Foundation. Linux Foundation projects are independently funded software projects that harness the power of collaborative development to fuel innovation across industries and ecosystems.

About The Linux Foundation

The Linux Foundation is the organization of choice for the world's top developers and companies to build ecosystems that accelerate open technology development and industry adoption. Together with the worldwide open source community, it is solving the hardest technology problems by creating the largest shared technology investment in history. Founded in 2000, The Linux Foundation today provides tools, training and events to scale any open source project, which together deliver an economic impact not achievable by any one company. More information can be found at www.linuxfoundation.org.

