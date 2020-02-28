Log in
Automotive Image Sensors Market 2020-2024 | Regulatory Standards With Respect to Image Sensor Quality to Boost Growth | Technavio

02/28/2020 | 07:16pm EST

Technavio has been monitoring the automotive image sensors market and it is poised to grow by USD 4.23 bn during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of over 29% during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. Request a free sample report

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200228005326/en/

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Automotive Image Sensors Market 2020-2024 (Graphic: Business Wire)

Regulatory standards with respect to image sensor quality has been instrumental in driving the growth of the market. However, increased dependence of drivers on safety systems might hamper market growth.

Automotive Image Sensors Market 2020-2024: Segmentation

Automotive Image Sensors Market is segmented as below:

Application

  • Passenger Cars
  • Commercial Vehicles

Technology

  • Driver Support System
  • ADAS
  • Autonomy

Geographic segmentation

  • APAC
  • Europe
  • MEA
  • North America
  • South America

To learn more about the global trends impacting the future of market research, download a free sample: https://www.technavio.com/talk-to-us?report=IRTNTR41031

Automotive Image Sensors Market 2020-2024: Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our automotive image sensors market report covers the following areas:

  • Automotive Image Sensors Market Size
  • Automotive Image Sensors Market Trends
  • Automotive Image Sensors Market Industry Analysis

This study identifies steady growth of camera-based ADAS market as one of the prime reasons driving the automotive image sensors market growth during the next few years.

Automotive Image Sensors Market 2020-2024: Vendor Analysis

We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the automotive image sensors market, including some of the vendors such as Continental AG, DENSO Corp., Gentex Corp., NXP Semiconductors NV, OmniVision Technologies Inc., ON Semiconductor Corp., Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., Sony Corp., STMicroelectronics NV and Texas instruments Inc. Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the automotive image sensors market are designed to provide entry support, customer profile and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.

Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Automotive Image Sensors Market 2020-2024: Key Highlights

  • CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2020-2024
  • Detailed information on factors that will assist automotive image sensors market growth during the next five years
  • Estimation of the automotive image sensors market size and its contribution to the parent market
  • Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
  • The growth of the automotive image sensors market
  • Analysis of the market’s competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
  • Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of automotive image sensors market vendors

Table of Contents:

Executive Summary

  • Market Overview

Market Landscape

  • Market ecosystem
  • Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

  • Market definition
  • Market segment analysis
  • Market size 2019
  • Market outlook: Forecast for 2019 - 2024

Five Forces Analysis

  • Bargaining power of buyers
  • Bargaining power of suppliers
  • Threat of new entrants
  • Threat of substitutes
  • Threat of rivalry
  • Market condition

Market Segmentation by Application

  • Market segments
  • Comparison by Application placement
  • Passenger cars - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Commercial vehicles - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Market opportunity by Application

Market Segmentation by Technology

  • Market segments
  • Comparison by Technology placement
  • Driver support system - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • ADAS - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Autonomy - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Market opportunity by Technology

Customer landscape

  • Overview

Geographic Landscape

  • Geographic segmentation
  • Geographic comparison
  • Europe - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • North America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • APAC - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • South America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • MEA - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Key leading countries
  • Market opportunity by geography

Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

  • Market drivers
  • Volume driver - Demand led growth
  • Volume driver - Supply led growth
  • Volume driver - External factors
  • Volume driver - Demand shift in adjacent markets
  • Price driver - Inflation
  • Price driver - Shift from lower to higher priced units
  • Market challenges
  • Market trends

Vendor Landscape

  • Overview
  • Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

  • Vendors covered
  • Market positioning of vendors
  • Continental AG
  • DENSO Corp.
  • Gentex Corp.
  • NXP Semiconductors NV
  • OmniVision Technologies Inc.
  • ON Semiconductor Corp.
  • Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd.
  • Sony Corp.
  • STMicroelectronics NV
  • Texas instruments Inc.

Appendix

  • Scope of the report
  • Currency conversion rates for US$
  • Research methodology
  • List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio’s report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio’s comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.


© Business Wire 2020
