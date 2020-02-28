Automotive Image Sensors Market 2020-2024 | Regulatory Standards With Respect to Image Sensor Quality to Boost Growth | Technavio

Technavio has been monitoring the automotive image sensors market and it is poised to grow by USD 4.23 bn during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of over 29% during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. Request a free sample report
Regulatory standards with respect to image sensor quality has been instrumental in driving the growth of the market. However, increased dependence of drivers on safety systems might hamper market growth.
Automotive Image Sensors Market 2020-2024: Segmentation
Automotive Image Sensors Market is segmented as below:
Application
-
Passenger Cars
-
Commercial Vehicles
Technology
-
Driver Support System
-
ADAS
-
Autonomy
Geographic segmentation
-
APAC
-
Europe
-
MEA
-
North America
-
South America
Automotive Image Sensors Market 2020-2024: Scope
Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our automotive image sensors market report covers the following areas:
-
Automotive Image Sensors Market Size
-
Automotive Image Sensors Market Trends
-
Automotive Image Sensors Market Industry Analysis
This study identifies steady growth of camera-based ADAS market as one of the prime reasons driving the automotive image sensors market growth during the next few years.
Automotive Image Sensors Market 2020-2024: Vendor Analysis
We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the automotive image sensors market, including some of the vendors such as Continental AG, DENSO Corp., Gentex Corp., NXP Semiconductors NV, OmniVision Technologies Inc., ON Semiconductor Corp., Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., Sony Corp., STMicroelectronics NV and Texas instruments Inc. Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the automotive image sensors market are designed to provide entry support, customer profile and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.
Automotive Image Sensors Market 2020-2024: Key Highlights
-
CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2020-2024
-
Detailed information on factors that will assist automotive image sensors market growth during the next five years
-
Estimation of the automotive image sensors market size and its contribution to the parent market
-
Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
-
The growth of the automotive image sensors market
-
Analysis of the market’s competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
-
Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of automotive image sensors market vendors
Table of Contents:
Executive Summary
Market Landscape
-
Market ecosystem
-
Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
-
Market definition
-
Market segment analysis
-
Market size 2019
-
Market outlook: Forecast for 2019 - 2024
Five Forces Analysis
-
Bargaining power of buyers
-
Bargaining power of suppliers
-
Threat of new entrants
-
Threat of substitutes
-
Threat of rivalry
-
Market condition
Market Segmentation by Application
-
Market segments
-
Comparison by Application placement
-
Passenger cars - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
-
Commercial vehicles - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
-
Market opportunity by Application
Market Segmentation by Technology
-
Market segments
-
Comparison by Technology placement
-
Driver support system - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
-
ADAS - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
-
Autonomy - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
-
Market opportunity by Technology
Customer landscape
Geographic Landscape
-
Geographic segmentation
-
Geographic comparison
-
Europe - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
-
North America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
-
APAC - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
-
South America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
-
MEA - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
-
Key leading countries
-
Market opportunity by geography
Drivers, Challenges, and Trends
-
Market drivers
-
Volume driver - Demand led growth
-
Volume driver - Supply led growth
-
Volume driver - External factors
-
Volume driver - Demand shift in adjacent markets
-
Price driver - Inflation
-
Price driver - Shift from lower to higher priced units
-
Market challenges
-
Market trends
Vendor Landscape
-
Overview
-
Landscape disruption
Vendor Analysis
-
Vendors covered
-
Market positioning of vendors
-
Continental AG
-
DENSO Corp.
-
Gentex Corp.
-
NXP Semiconductors NV
-
OmniVision Technologies Inc.
-
ON Semiconductor Corp.
-
Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd.
-
Sony Corp.
-
STMicroelectronics NV
-
Texas instruments Inc.
Appendix
-
Scope of the report
-
Currency conversion rates for US$
-
Research methodology
-
List of abbreviations
