Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Automotive Journalism Excellence Celebrated at 23rd Annual Motor Press Guild Awards

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/07/2019 | 07:40pm EST

The Motor Press Guild held its annual awards ceremony to recognize excellence in automotive journalism at the Petersen Automotive Museum in Los Angeles on February 24th. Automotive journalists Emme Hall and Derek Powell emceed the evening’s event that included a visit from Bruce Meyer, a founding director of the Petersen Automotive Museum.

Industry legend Alex Xydias received the Dean Batchelor lifetime achievement award at the annual Awards Ceremony. Xydias and Batchelor were not only friends and colleagues, but they shared a parallel career path in the automotive industry. Both authors, journalists and WWII veterans, they began their careers together in Southern California and at Bonneville Salt Flats. AutoWeek editor Mark Vaughn presented the award to the pioneering hot rodder before a room full of Xydias’ family and automotive colleagues.

“We were proud to honor a living legend in our industry and were honored by his presence at the banquet,” shared MPG president, Amelia Dalgaard. “We also congratulate all of the nominees, finalists and winners of the MPG and Batchelor awards. Your continued contributions to our craft keep our industry alive.”

Author Tim Considine was honored with the Dean Batchelor Award for Excellence in Automotive Journalism for his book, Twice Around The Clock - The Yanks At Le Mans Vol. I-III. Each year the Motor Press Guild presents the Dean Batchelor Award to the journalist judged to have produced the single piece of work that best represents the professional standards and excellence epitomized by the career and life of Dean Batchelor.

The annual celebration of excellence is intended to inspire automotive journalists, to produce work of the highest professional caliber. Award recipients are chosen by a panel of distinguished judges, who are experts in various areas of automotive journalism.

The Motor Press Guild offers congratulations to the following individuals who took top honors in their categories:

News Article – Mark Harris, “Arizona Governor And Uber Kept Self-Driving Program Secret, Emails Reveal” (The Guardian)

Feature Article Amy Wallace, “Lady Leadfoot” (Si.Com)

Books – Tim Considine, Twice Around The Clock - The Yanks At Le Mans Vol. I-III

Video Review Micah Muzio/Cotu Media, Ford Bullitt (Kbb.com)

Feature Video Randy Wells, Icarus (Hot Rod Films)

Social Media Feed – Jonny Lieberman, Instagram

YouTube Channel Doug Demuro

Bob D’Olivo Award for Photography – Sean Cridland, “From Darkness” (RS Magazine)

For multimedia – http://motorpressguild.tritium.co/automotive-journalism-excellence-celebrated-at-23rd-annual-motor-press-guild-awards


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
08:24pPomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of Wirecard AG – WCAGY-WRCDF
GL
08:23pOil edges up as tight global supplies offset economic concern
RE
08:23pBragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Announces That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Mattel, Inc. (MAT) and Encourages MAT Investors to Contact the Firm
GL
08:21pPURE MULTI-FAMILY REIT LP : Announces Release of Fourth Quarter and 2018 Financial Results and Conference Call
AQ
08:21pPomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of Alta Mesa Resources, Inc. f/k/a Silver Run Acquisition Corporation - SRUN - AMR
GL
08:20pBAYER : Correction to Second Roundup Weedkiller Trial
DJ
08:19pSTANTEC : scientist co-authors research commentary on widespread impacts of changing arctic
PU
08:18pPomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of Revolution Lighting Technologies, Inc. - RVLT
GL
08:16pKirby McInerney LLP Announces an Investigation of Shareholder Claims Against Atlas Financial Holdings, Inc.
BU
08:14pWebull Releases 5.0 Version
PR
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1INTERCONTINENTAL EXCHANGE INC : EXCLUSIVE: SEC scrutinizes fairness of stock exchange pricing
2Oil edges up as tight global supplies offset economic concern
3STANDARD CHARTERED : STANDARD CHARTERED : Explainer - UBS appeals IPO sponsor ban, tests HK's crackdown on mis..
4OTTO ENERGY LIMITED : OTTO ENERGY : Trading Halt
5GTX, INC. : GTX, INC. Rigrodsky & Long, P.A. Announces Investigation of Merger

HOT NEWS
logo marketscreener.com
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.