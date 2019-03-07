Automotive Journalism Excellence Celebrated at 23rd Annual Motor Press Guild Awards

The Motor Press Guild held its annual awards ceremony to recognize
excellence in automotive journalism at the Petersen Automotive Museum in
Los Angeles on February 24th. Automotive journalists Emme
Hall and Derek Powell emceed the evening’s event that included a visit
from Bruce Meyer, a founding director of the Petersen Automotive Museum.
Industry legend Alex Xydias received the Dean Batchelor lifetime
achievement award at the annual Awards Ceremony. Xydias and Batchelor
were not only friends and colleagues, but they shared a parallel career
path in the automotive industry. Both authors, journalists and WWII
veterans, they began their careers together in Southern California and
at Bonneville Salt Flats. AutoWeek editor Mark Vaughn presented
the award to the pioneering hot rodder before a room full of Xydias’
family and automotive colleagues.
“We were proud to honor a living legend in our industry and were honored
by his presence at the banquet,” shared MPG president, Amelia Dalgaard.
“We also congratulate all of the nominees, finalists and winners of the
MPG and Batchelor awards. Your continued contributions to our craft keep
our industry alive.”
Author Tim Considine was honored with the Dean Batchelor Award for
Excellence in Automotive Journalism for his book, Twice Around The
Clock - The Yanks At Le Mans Vol. I-III. Each year the Motor Press
Guild presents the Dean Batchelor Award to the journalist judged to have
produced the single piece of work that best represents the professional
standards and excellence epitomized by the career and life of Dean
Batchelor.
The annual celebration of excellence is intended to inspire automotive
journalists, to produce work of the highest professional caliber. Award
recipients are chosen by a panel of distinguished judges, who are
experts in various areas of automotive journalism.
The Motor Press Guild offers congratulations to the following
individuals who took top honors in their categories:
News Article – Mark Harris, “Arizona Governor And Uber Kept
Self-Driving Program Secret, Emails Reveal” (The Guardian)
Feature Article – Amy Wallace, “Lady Leadfoot” (Si.Com)
Books – Tim Considine, Twice Around The Clock - The
Yanks At Le Mans Vol. I-III
Video Review – Micah Muzio/Cotu Media, Ford Bullitt
(Kbb.com)
Feature Video – Randy Wells, Icarus (Hot Rod Films)
Social Media Feed – Jonny Lieberman, Instagram
YouTube Channel – Doug Demuro
Bob D’Olivo Award for Photography – Sean Cridland, “From
Darkness” (RS Magazine)
