Automotive Journalism Excellence Celebrated at 23rd Annual Motor Press Guild Awards

The Motor Press Guild held its annual awards ceremony to recognize excellence in automotive journalism at the Petersen Automotive Museum in Los Angeles on February 24th. Automotive journalists Emme Hall and Derek Powell emceed the evening’s event that included a visit from Bruce Meyer, a founding director of the Petersen Automotive Museum.

Industry legend Alex Xydias received the Dean Batchelor lifetime achievement award at the annual Awards Ceremony. Xydias and Batchelor were not only friends and colleagues, but they shared a parallel career path in the automotive industry. Both authors, journalists and WWII veterans, they began their careers together in Southern California and at Bonneville Salt Flats. AutoWeek editor Mark Vaughn presented the award to the pioneering hot rodder before a room full of Xydias’ family and automotive colleagues.

“We were proud to honor a living legend in our industry and were honored by his presence at the banquet,” shared MPG president, Amelia Dalgaard. “We also congratulate all of the nominees, finalists and winners of the MPG and Batchelor awards. Your continued contributions to our craft keep our industry alive.”

Author Tim Considine was honored with the Dean Batchelor Award for Excellence in Automotive Journalism for his book, Twice Around The Clock - The Yanks At Le Mans Vol. I-III. Each year the Motor Press Guild presents the Dean Batchelor Award to the journalist judged to have produced the single piece of work that best represents the professional standards and excellence epitomized by the career and life of Dean Batchelor.

The annual celebration of excellence is intended to inspire automotive journalists, to produce work of the highest professional caliber. Award recipients are chosen by a panel of distinguished judges, who are experts in various areas of automotive journalism.

The Motor Press Guild offers congratulations to the following individuals who took top honors in their categories:

News Article – Mark Harris, “Arizona Governor And Uber Kept Self-Driving Program Secret, Emails Reveal” (The Guardian)

Feature Article – Amy Wallace, “Lady Leadfoot” (Si.Com)

Books – Tim Considine, Twice Around The Clock - The Yanks At Le Mans Vol. I-III

Video Review – Micah Muzio/Cotu Media, Ford Bullitt (Kbb.com)

Feature Video – Randy Wells, Icarus (Hot Rod Films)

Social Media Feed – Jonny Lieberman, Instagram

YouTube Channel – Doug Demuro

Bob D’Olivo Award for Photography – Sean Cridland, “From Darkness” (RS Magazine)

For multimedia – http://motorpressguild.tritium.co/automotive-journalism-excellence-celebrated-at-23rd-annual-motor-press-guild-awards

