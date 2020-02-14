Automotive LED Lighting Market 2019-2023 | Use of LEDs in Automotive Intelligence Lighting System Applications to Boost Growth | Technavio

Technavio has been monitoring the automotive LED lighting market and it is poised to grow by USD 4.73 billion during 2019-2023, progressing at a CAGR of 10% during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.

Use of LEDs in automotive intelligence lighting system applications has been instrumental in driving the growth of the market. However, adoption of laser lighting in automobiles might hamper market growth.

Automotive LED Lighting Market 2019-2023: Segmentation

Automotive LED Lighting Market is segmented as below:

Application

Exterior Lighting

Interior Lighting

Vehicle type

Passenger Cars

Commercial Vehicles

Geographic segmentation

North America

APAC

Europe

South America

MEA

Automotive LED Lighting Market 2019-2023: Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our automotive LED lighting market report covers the following areas:

Automotive LED Lighting Market Size

Automotive LED Lighting Market Trends

Automotive LED Lighting Market Industry Analysis

This study identifies growing popularity of adaptive lighting systems as one of the prime reasons driving the automotive LED lighting market growth during the next few years.

Automotive LED Lighting Market 2019-2023: Vendor Analysis

We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the automotive LED lighting market, including some of the vendors such as Hella GmbH & Co. KGaA, Hyundai Mobis Co. Ltd., KOITO Manufacturing Co. Ltd., LG Electronics Inc., Magna International Inc., Magneti Marelli SpA, OSRAM GmbH, Stanley Electric Co. Ltd., Valeo SA and Varroc Group. Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the automotive LED lighting market are designed to provide entry support, customer profile and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.

Automotive LED Lighting Market 2019-2023: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2019-2023

Detailed information on factors that will assist automotive LED lighting market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the automotive LED lighting market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the automotive LED lighting market

Analysis of the market’s competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of automotive LED lighting market vendors

