Automotive LED Lighting Market 2019-2023 | Use of LEDs in Automotive Intelligence Lighting System Applications to Boost Growth | Technavio

02/14/2020 | 06:31am EST

Technavio has been monitoring the automotive LED lighting market and it is poised to grow by USD 4.73 billion during 2019-2023, progressing at a CAGR of 10% during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200214005196/en/

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled global automotive LED lighting market 2019-2023 (Graphic: Business Wire)

Use of LEDs in automotive intelligence lighting system applications has been instrumental in driving the growth of the market. However, adoption of laser lighting in automobiles might hamper market growth. Request a free sample report

Automotive LED Lighting Market 2019-2023: Segmentation

Automotive LED Lighting Market is segmented as below:

Application

  • Exterior Lighting
  • Interior Lighting

Vehicle type

  • Passenger Cars
  • Commercial Vehicles

Geographic segmentation

  • North America
  • APAC
  • Europe
  • South America
  • MEA

To learn more about the global trends impacting the future of market research, download a free sample: https://www.technavio.com/talk-to-us?report=IRTNTR32155

Automotive LED Lighting Market 2019-2023: Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our automotive LED lighting market report covers the following areas:

  • Automotive LED Lighting Market Size
  • Automotive LED Lighting Market Trends
  • Automotive LED Lighting Market Industry Analysis

This study identifies growing popularity of adaptive lighting systems as one of the prime reasons driving the automotive LED lighting market growth during the next few years.

Automotive LED Lighting Market 2019-2023: Vendor Analysis

We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the automotive LED lighting market, including some of the vendors such as Hella GmbH & Co. KGaA, Hyundai Mobis Co. Ltd., KOITO Manufacturing Co. Ltd., LG Electronics Inc., Magna International Inc., Magneti Marelli SpA, OSRAM GmbH, Stanley Electric Co. Ltd., Valeo SA and Varroc Group. Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the automotive LED lighting market are designed to provide entry support, customer profile and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.

Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Automotive LED Lighting Market 2019-2023: Key Highlights

  • CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2019-2023
  • Detailed information on factors that will assist automotive LED lighting market growth during the next five years
  • Estimation of the automotive LED lighting market size and its contribution to the parent market
  • Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
  • The growth of the automotive LED lighting market
  • Analysis of the market’s competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
  • Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of automotive LED lighting market vendors

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio’s report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio’s comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.


© Business Wire 2020
