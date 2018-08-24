Automotive Light Weight Materials - Global Market Review 2017-2018 and Outlook to 2025: Analysis by Component, Vehicle Type, Application and Additive Type - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The "Global
Automotive Light Weight Materials Market Analysis 2017 - Forecast to
The report contains up to date financial data derived from varied
research sources to present unique and reliable analysis. Assessment of
major trends with potential impact on the market during the next five
years, including a deep dive analysis of market segmentation which
comprises of sub markets, regional and country level analysis. The
report provides a comprehensive outlook about the market share along
with strategic recommendations based on the emerging segments.
This research report analyzes the global markets with in-depth insights.
The market assessment is performed through standard and the tailored
research methodology approach.
Annual estimations and forecasts are provided from the year 2014 to 2025
for each given segment and sub segments. Market data derived from the
authenticated and reliable sources is subjected to validation from the
industry experts. The report also analyzes the market by discussing
market dynamics such as drivers, constraints, opportunities, threats,
challenges and other market trends.
Competitive landscaping provides the recent activities performed by the
active players in the market. Activities such as product launch,
agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions and mergers, and
other activities.
Key Topics Covered
1 Introduction
2 Executive Summary
3 Market Analysis
4 Porters Five Force Analysis
5 Automotive Lightweight Materials Market by Component
6 Automotive Lightweight Materials Market by Vehicle Type
7 Automotive Lightweight Materials Market by Application
8 Automotive Lightweight Materials Market by Additive Type
9 Geographical Segmentation
10 Vendor Landscaping
11 Company Profiles
-
Thyssenkrupp AG
-
Novelis Inc.
-
Arcelormittal S.A.
-
BASF SE
-
Lyondellbasell Industries N.V.
-
Owens Corning
-
Toray Industries Inc.
-
Covestro AG
-
PPG Industries Inc.
-
POSCO
-
Tata Steel Limited
-
US Magnesium LLC
-
ArcelorMittal SA
-
Aleris International Inc.
-
E. I. Du Pont De Nemours and Co.
