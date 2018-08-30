Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Automotive Lighting in Transition: 2018 Report featuring Gentex, Hella, Ichikoh, Koito, Osram, Philips, Stanley Electric, Valeo, and Varroc - ResearchAndMarkets.com

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/30/2018 | 12:13pm CEST

The "Automotive Lighting in Transition" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Automotive lighting continues to undergo a major technology transformation. It is adjusting to changing regulatory expectations, consumer preferences and manufacturer strategies.

The study highlights the way the role of lighting in vehicle safety, comfort and functionality is evolving and looks at it's implications for the market.

This report looks at the outlook for lighting applications in the automotive sector:

  • The report looks at new demands on automotive lighting designers including intelligent lighting systems and how lighting integrates with the rapid changes in other parts of the electrical and electronic systems of vehicles.
  • The study reviews the position of major suppliers and the trends that they are dealing with in exterior and interior lighting in major markets.
  • The study looks at forecasts for the sector and the implications of automated vehicles for the lighting sector and other issues for the medium term.

Companies Profiled

  • Automotive Lighting
  • Gentex
  • Hella
  • Ichikoh
  • Koito
  • Osram
  • Philips
  • Stanley Electric
  • Valeo
  • Varroc

Key Topics Covered

Chapter 1: Introduction

Chapter 2: Market Drivers

Chapter 3: Market Barriers

Chapter 4: Technology Development

Chapter 5: Exterior Automotive Lighting Regulations

Chapter 6: Interior Automotive Lighting

Chapter 7: Market Dynamics & Forecasts

Chapter 8: Looking Forward

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/vlx94k/automotive?w=4


© Business Wire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
12:38pCIENA CORPORATION : to Host Earnings Call
AC
12:38pSIGNET JEWELERS : Limited to Host Earnings Call
AC
12:37pROYAL PHILIPS : Philips launches adaptive personalized consumer health solutions at IFA 2018
PU
12:37pROYAL PHILIPS : Philips S9000 Prestige, the feeling of a blade-close shave with uncompromising skin comfort
PU
12:37pCOHORT : Annual Report
PU
12:37pSUGA INTERNATIONAL : WEPET AGAIN EXHIBITS PROPRIETARY PET FOOD BRAND “BRABANCONNE” AT PET FAIR ASIA
PU
12:37pALIBABA : DingTalk Releases Sector-Specific Enterprise Apps
PU
12:37pDELEK GROUP LTD. : to Host Earnings Call
AC
12:37pEDAP TMS SA : Sponsored ADR to Host Earnings Call
AC
12:37pGREIF, INC. : Greif Class A to Host Earnings Call
AC
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1Trump and Trudeau upbeat about prospects for NAFTA deal by Friday
2SOY : Chinese soy buyers leave U.S. exporters show empty handed
3Drones and stakeouts - how Tesla 'haters' put pressure on CEO Musk
4PVH CORPORATION : Calvin Klein owner PVH profit up 38 percent, forecast raised
5MICROSOFT CORPORATION : MICROSOFT : Apple buys startup focused on lenses for AR glasses

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.