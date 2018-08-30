Automotive Lighting in Transition: 2018 Report featuring Gentex, Hella, Ichikoh, Koito, Osram, Philips, Stanley Electric, Valeo, and Varroc - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The "Automotive Lighting in Transition" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Automotive lighting continues to undergo a major technology transformation. It is adjusting to changing regulatory expectations, consumer preferences and manufacturer strategies.

The study highlights the way the role of lighting in vehicle safety, comfort and functionality is evolving and looks at it's implications for the market.

This report looks at the outlook for lighting applications in the automotive sector:

The report looks at new demands on automotive lighting designers including intelligent lighting systems and how lighting integrates with the rapid changes in other parts of the electrical and electronic systems of vehicles.

The study reviews the position of major suppliers and the trends that they are dealing with in exterior and interior lighting in major markets.

The study looks at forecasts for the sector and the implications of automated vehicles for the lighting sector and other issues for the medium term.

Companies Profiled

Automotive Lighting



Gentex

Hella

Ichikoh

Koito

Osram

Philips

Stanley Electric

Valeo

Varroc

Key Topics Covered

Chapter 1: Introduction

Chapter 2: Market Drivers

Chapter 3: Market Barriers

Chapter 4: Technology Development

Chapter 5: Exterior Automotive Lighting Regulations

Chapter 6: Interior Automotive Lighting

Chapter 7: Market Dynamics & Forecasts

Chapter 8: Looking Forward

