Automotive Lighting in Transition: 2018 Report featuring Gentex, Hella, Ichikoh, Koito, Osram, Philips, Stanley Electric, Valeo, and Varroc - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The "Automotive
Lighting in Transition" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's
offering.
Automotive lighting continues to undergo a major technology
transformation. It is adjusting to changing regulatory expectations,
consumer preferences and manufacturer strategies.
The study highlights the way the role of lighting in vehicle safety,
comfort and functionality is evolving and looks at it's implications for
the market.
This report looks at the outlook for lighting applications in
the automotive sector:
The report looks at new demands on automotive lighting designers
including intelligent lighting systems and how lighting integrates
with the rapid changes in other parts of the electrical and electronic
systems of vehicles.
The study reviews the position of major suppliers and the trends that
they are dealing with in exterior and interior lighting in major
markets.
The study looks at forecasts for the sector and the implications of
automated vehicles for the lighting sector and other issues for the
medium term.
Companies Profiled
Automotive Lighting
Gentex
Hella
Ichikoh
Koito
Osram
Philips
Stanley Electric
Valeo
Varroc
Key Topics Covered
Chapter 1: Introduction
Chapter 2: Market Drivers
Chapter 3: Market Barriers
Chapter 4: Technology Development
Chapter 5: Exterior Automotive Lighting Regulations
Chapter 6: Interior Automotive Lighting
Chapter 7: Market Dynamics & Forecasts
Chapter 8: Looking Forward
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/vlx94k/automotive?w=4
