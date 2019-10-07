Log in
Automotive OEM in Mass Production with NextInput Solution

10/07/2019 | 12:54pm EDT

NextInput, Inc., the leader in MEMS-based sensing solutions, announced today an Automotive OEM has entered mass production with NextInput’s Automotive-Grade ForceTouch™ HMI solution.

Taking a solution to mass production in Automotive is one of the most difficult tasks any company, large or small, undertakes due to the stringent Automotive quality requirements. NextInput’s solution is AEC-Q100 Grade 2 and PPAP Level 3 qualified. The solid-state technology is an order of magnitude more reliable than mechanical buttons, brings intent to steering wheel controls not feasible with capacitive touch, and Automotive quality not achievable with printed-ink strain gauges.

“I’m pleased our Automotive customer is in mass production and delivering their luxury vehicle to the market,” says Ali Foughi, NextInput CEO and Founder. “NextInput is causing a paradigm shift in industrial design, transforming the Automotive cabin experience.”

About NextInput

NextInput, Inc., headquartered in the Silicon Valley, provides MEMS-based sensing solutions for the Automotive, Consumer, Robotics, IoT, Medical and Industrial markets.

©2019 NextInput, Inc. All rights reserved. NextInput®, ForceTouch™ and ForceGauge®

Source: NextInput, Inc.


© Business Wire 2019
