Automotive OEM in Mass Production with NextInput Solution

NextInput, Inc., the leader in MEMS-based sensing solutions, announced today an Automotive OEM has entered mass production with NextInput’s Automotive-Grade ForceTouch™ HMI solution.

Taking a solution to mass production in Automotive is one of the most difficult tasks any company, large or small, undertakes due to the stringent Automotive quality requirements. NextInput’s solution is AEC-Q100 Grade 2 and PPAP Level 3 qualified. The solid-state technology is an order of magnitude more reliable than mechanical buttons, brings intent to steering wheel controls not feasible with capacitive touch, and Automotive quality not achievable with printed-ink strain gauges.

“I’m pleased our Automotive customer is in mass production and delivering their luxury vehicle to the market,” says Ali Foughi, NextInput CEO and Founder. “NextInput is causing a paradigm shift in industrial design, transforming the Automotive cabin experience.”

