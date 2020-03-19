Automotive Pump Market 2020-2024 | Increasing Use of Electric Fuel Pumps to Boost Growth | Technavio

Technavio has been monitoring the automotive pump market and it is poised to grow by USD 42.23 bn during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of over 7% during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. Request a free sample report
The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.
Increasing use of electric fuel pumps has been instrumental in driving the growth of the market.
Automotive Pump Market 2020-2024: Segmentation
Automotive Pump Market is segmented as below:
Vehicle Type
Passenger Cars
Commercial Vehicles
Geographic Segmentation
APAC
Europe
MEA
North America
South America
Automotive Pump Market 2020-2024: Scope
Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our automotive pump market report covers the following areas:
Automotive Pump Market Size
Automotive Pump Market Trends
Automotive Pump Market Industry Analysis
This study identifies developments in the field of hydrocarbon evaporation control systems as one of the prime reasons driving the automotive pump market growth during the next few years.
Automotive Pump Market 2020-2024: Vendor Analysis
We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the automotive pump market, including some of the vendors such as Aisan Industry Co. Ltd., Aisin Seiki Co. Ltd., Continental AG, Delphi Technologies Plc and DENSO Corp. Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the automotive pump market are designed to provide entry support, customer profile and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.
Automotive Pump Market 2020-2024: Key Highlights
CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2020-2024
Detailed information on factors that will assist automotive pump market growth during the next five years
Estimation of the automotive pump market size and its contribution to the parent market
Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
The growth of the automotive pump market
Analysis of the market’s competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of automotive pump market vendors
Table of Content
PART 1: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
PART 2: SCOPE OF THE REPORT
2.1 Preface
2.2 Preface
2.3 Currency conversion rates for US$
PART 3: MARKET LANDSCAPE
Market ecosystem
Market characteristics
Value chain analysis
Market segmentation analysis
PART 4: MARKET SIZING
Market definition
Market sizing 2019
Market outlook
Market size and forecast 2019-2024
PART 5: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS
Bargaining power of buyers
Bargaining power of suppliers
Threat of new entrants
Threat of substitutes
Threat of rivalry
Market condition
PART 6: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE
PART 7: GEOGRAPHIC LANDSCAPE
Geographic segmentation
Geographic comparison
APAC - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
North America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
Europe - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
MEA - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
South America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
Key leading countries
Market opportunity
PART 8: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY VEHICLE TYPE
Market segmentation by vehicle type
Comparison by vehicle type
Passenger cars - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
Commercial vehicles - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
Market opportunity by vehicle type
PART 9: DECISION FRAMEWORK
PART 10: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES
Market drivers
Market challenges
PART 11: MARKET TRENDS
Developments in the field of hydrocarbon evaporation control systems
Focus of OEMs on developing autonomous vehicles
Next generation of OBD in automotive fuel injection systems
PART 12: VENDOR LANDSCAPE
Overview
Landscape disruption
Competitive scenario
PART 13: VENDOR ANALYSIS
Vendors covered
Vendor classification
Market positioning of vendors
Aisan Industry Co. Ltd.
Aisin Seiki Co. Ltd.
Continental AG
Delphi Technologies Plc
DENSO Corp.
General Motors Co.
Hitachi Ltd.
Johnson Electric Holdings Ltd.
Rheinmetall AG
Robert Bosch GmbH
Valeo SA
PART 14: APPENDIX
Research methodology
List of abbreviations
Definition of market positioning of vendors
PART 15: EXPLORE TECHNAVIO
About Us
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio’s report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio’s comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.
