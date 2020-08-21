Automotive Racing Tire Market Analysis Highlights the Impact of COVID-19 (2020-2024) | Growing Popularity Of Racing Events In Emerging Economies to boost the Market Growth | Technavio

Technavio has been monitoring the automotive racing tire market and it is poised to grow by 15.5 mn units during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of over 9% during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.
Frequently Asked Questions:
What are the major trends in the market?
Increase in diverse racing segments leading to new racing formats is a major trend driving the growth of the market.
At what rate is the market projected to grow?
The year-over-year growth for 2020 is estimated at 8.93% and the incremental growth of the market is anticipated to be 15.5 mn units.
Who are the top players in the market?
Bridgestone Corp., Continental AG, Cooper Tire and Rubber Co., Hankook Tire Co. Ltd., Kenda Rubber Industrial Co. Ltd., Michelin Group, Nokian Tyres Plc, Pirelli Tyre Spa, THE GOODYEAR TIRE & RUBBER CO., and Yokohama Rubber Co. Ltd., are some of the major market participants
What is the key market driver?
The growing popularity of racing events in emerging economies is one of the major factors driving the market.
How big is the Europe market?
The Europe region will contribute 35% of the market share.
The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. Bridgestone Corp., Continental AG, Cooper Tire and Rubber Co., Hankook Tire Co. Ltd., Kenda Rubber Industrial Co. Ltd., Michelin Group, Nokian Tyres Plc, Pirelli Tyre Spa, THE GOODYEAR TIRE & RUBBER CO., and Yokohama Rubber Co. Ltd. are some of the major market participants. The growing popularity of racing events in emerging economies will offer immense growth opportunities. To make most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.
Automotive Racing Tire Market 2020-2024: Segmentation
Automotive Racing Tire Market is segmented as below:
End-user
Type
Auto Racing
Motorcycle Racing
Geographic Landscape
Europe
North America
APAC
South America
MEA
Automotive Racing Tire Market 2020-2024: Scope
Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. The automotive racing tire market report covers the following areas:
Automotive Racing Tire Market Size
Automotive Racing Tire Market Trends
Automotive Racing Tire Market Industry Analysis
This study identifies an increase in diverse racing segments and new racing formats as one of the prime reasons driving the automotive racing tire market growth during the next few years.
Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Technavio’s in-depth research has direct and indirect COVID-19 impacted market research reports.
Automotive Racing Tire Market 2020-2024: Key Highlights
CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2020-2024
Detailed information on factors that will assist automotive racing tire market growth during the next five years
Estimation of the automotive racing tire market size and its contribution to the parent market
Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
The growth of the automotive racing tire market
Analysis of the market’s competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of automotive racing tire market, vendors
Table of Contents:
Executive Summary
Market Landscape
Market ecosystem
Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
Market definition
Market segment analysis
Market size 2019
Market outlook: Forecast for 2019 - 2024
Five Forces Analysis
Bargaining power of buyers
Bargaining power of suppliers
Threat of new entrants
Threat of substitutes
Threat of rivalry
Market condition
Market Segmentation by End-user
Market segments
Comparison by End user
Aftermarket - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
OEMs - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
Market opportunity by End user
Market Segmentation by Type
Market segments
Comparison by Type
Auto racing - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
Motorcycle racing - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
Market opportunity by Type
Customer landscape
Geographic Landscape
Geographic segmentation
Geographic comparison
Europe - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
North America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
APAC - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
South America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
MEA - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
Key leading countries
Market opportunity by geography
Drivers, Challenges, and Trends
Market drivers
Volume driver - Demand led growth
Volume driver - Supply led growth
Volume driver - External factors
Volume driver - Demand shift in adjacent markets
Price driver - Inflation
Price driver - Shift from lower to higher priced units
Market challenges
Market trends
Vendor Landscape
Overview
Landscape disruption
Vendor Analysis
Vendors covered
Market positioning of vendors
Bridgestone Corp.
Continental AG
Cooper Tire and Rubber Co.
Hankook Tire Co. Ltd.
Kenda Rubber Industrial Co. Ltd.
Michelin Group
Nokian Tyres Plc
Pirelli Tyre Spa
THE GOODYEAR TIRE & RUBBER CO.
Yokohama Rubber Co. Ltd.
Appendix
Scope of the report
Currency conversion rates for US$
Research methodology
List of abbreviations
