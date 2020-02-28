Automotive Radar Sensors Market 2020-2024 | Availability of High-frequency Radar Sensors to Boost Growth | Technavio

Technavio has been monitoring the automotive radar sensors market and it is poised to grow by USD 4.45 bn during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of about 16% during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. Request a free sample report

Availability of high-frequency radar sensors has been instrumental in driving the growth of the market. However, reducing price of lidar may hinder the sustainability of automotive radar sensors might hamper market growth.

Automotive Radar Sensors Market 2020-2024: Segmentation

Automotive Radar Sensors Market is segmented as below:

Application

FCW

AEBS

ACC

Others

Geographic segmentation

APAC

Europe

MEA

North America

South America

Automotive Radar Sensors Market 2020-2024: Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our automotive radar sensors market report covers the following areas:

Automotive Radar Sensors Market Size

Automotive Radar Sensors Market Trends

Automotive Radar Sensors Market Industry Analysis

This study identifies growing emergence of intelligent transportation as one of the prime reasons driving the automotive radar sensors market growth during the next few years.

Automotive Radar Sensors Market 2020-2024: Vendor Analysis

We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the automotive radar sensors market, including some of the vendors such as Ainstein Inc., Continental AG, DENSO Corp., Infineon Technologies AG, InnoSenT GmbH, NXP Semiconductors NV, Robert Bosch GmbH, s.m.s, smart microwave sensors GmbH, Veoneer Inc. and ZF Friedrichshafen AG. Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the automotive radar sensors market are designed to provide entry support, customer profile and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.

Automotive Radar Sensors Market 2020-2024: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2020-2024

Detailed information on factors that will assist automotive radar sensors market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the automotive radar sensors market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the automotive radar sensors market

Analysis of the market’s competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of automotive radar sensors market vendors

Table of Contents:

Executive Summary

Market Overview

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2019

Market outlook: Forecast for 2019 - 2024

Five Forces Analysis

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

Customer landscape

Overview

Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

Market drivers

Volume driver - Demand led growth

Volume driver - Supply led growth

Volume driver - External factors

Volume driver - Demand shift in adjacent markets

Price driver - Inflation

Price driver - Shift from lower to higher-priced units

Market challenges

Market trends

Vendor Landscape

Overview

Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

Ainstein Inc.

Continental AG

DENSO Corp.

Infineon Technologies AG

InnoSenT GmbH

NXP Semiconductors NV

Robert Bosch GmbH

s.m.s, smart microwave sensors GmbH

Veoneer Inc.

ZF Friedrichshafen AG

Appendix

Scope of the report

Currency conversion rates for US$

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

