Automotive Safety Council : Nominates New Vice Chairman

10/17/2019 | 10:08am EDT

FARMINGTON HILLS, Mich., Oct. 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- At the recent Automotive Safety Council board meeting, the ASC nominated a new Vice Chairman. With this appointment, the ASC announces its Board of Directors Officers and President for the 2020 calendar year.

Chairman of the Board                         

Mark Wehner V.P. Joyson Safety Systems



Vice Chairman of the Board   

Steven Peterson V.P. ZF



ASC President

Douglas Campbell

The Automotive Safety Council is the trade association of the leading Autonomous, Crash Avoidance and Occupant Protection automotive safety suppliers whose mission is to improve the safety of people throughout the world through the development, production and implementation of the latest automotive safety equipment by preventing accidents, protecting occupants and pedestrians when in a collision and to notify emergency responders after the collision when necessary. To join or get additional information, contact cverbrugghe@automotivesafetycouncil.org or dcampbell@automotivesafetycouncil.org.

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/automotive-safety-council-nominates-new-vice-chairman-300940442.html

SOURCE Automotive Safety Council


© PRNewswire 2019
