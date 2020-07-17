Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Automotive Steering Lock System Market with Impact of COVID-19 Highlights (2019-2023) | Need For Electric Power Steering to Boost the Market Growth | Technavio

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
07/17/2020 | 05:46pm EDT

Technavio has been monitoring the automotive steering lock system market and it is poised to grow by USD 1.88 bn during 2019-2023, progressing at a CAGR of 7% during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200717005317/en/

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Automotive Steering Lock System Market 2019-2023 (Graphic: Business Wire)

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Automotive Steering Lock System Market 2019-2023 (Graphic: Business Wire)

Although the COVID-19 pandemic continues to transform the growth of various industries, the immediate impact of the outbreak is varied. While a few industries will register a drop in demand, numerous others will continue to remain unscathed and show promising growth opportunities. Technavio’s in-depth research has all your needs covered as our research reports include all foreseeable market scenarios, including pre- & post-COVID-19 analysis. Download a Free Sample Report on COVID-19 Impacts

The market is concentrated, and the degree of concentration will accelerate during the forecast period. Huf Hülsbeck & Fürst, Johnson Electric, Spark Minda, STRATTEC SECURITY, TOKAIRIKA, and Valeo are some of the major market participants. The need for electric power steering will offer immense growth opportunities. To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

Buy 1 Technavio report and get the second for 50% off. Buy 2 Technavio reports and get the third for free.

View market snapshot before purchasing

Need for electric power steering has been instrumental in driving the growth of the market.

Technavio's custom research reports offer detailed insights on the impact of COVID-19 at an industry level, a regional level, and subsequent supply chain operations. This customized report will also help clients keep up with new product launches in direct & indirect COVID-19 related markets, upcoming vaccines and pipeline analysis, and significant developments in vendor operations and government regulations.

Automotive Steering Lock System Market 2019-2023: Segmentation

Automotive Steering Lock System Market is segmented as below:

  • Application
    • Passenger Vehicles
    • Commercial Vehicles
  • Geographic Landscape
    • The Americas
    • APAC
    • EMEA

To learn more about the global trends impacting the future of market research, download a free sample: https://www.technavio.com/talk-to-us?report=IRTNTR30619

Automotive Steering Lock System Market 2019-2023: Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. The automotive steering lock system market report covers the following areas:

  • Automotive Steering Lock System Market Size
  • Automotive Steering Lock System Market Trends
  • Automotive Steering Lock System Market Industry Analysis

This study identifies development of advanced automotive steering system design as one of the prime reasons driving the automotive steering lock system market growth during the next few years.

Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Technavio’s in-depth research has direct and indirect COVID-19 impacted market research reports.

Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Automotive Steering Lock System Market 2019-2023: Key Highlights

  • CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2019-2023
  • Detailed information on factors that will assist automotive steering lock system market growth during the next five years
  • Estimation of the automotive steering lock system market size and its contribution to the parent market
  • Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
  • The growth of the automotive steering lock system market
  • Analysis of the market’s competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
  • Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of automotive steering lock system market, vendors

Table of Contents:

PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT

  • 2.1 Preface
  • 2.2 Preface
  • 2.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

PART 03: MARKET LANDSCAPE

  • Market ecosystem
  • Market characteristics
  • Market segmentation analysis

PART 04: MARKET SIZING

  • Market definition
  • Market sizing 2018
  • Market size and forecast 2018-2023

PART 05: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS

  • Bargaining power of buyers
  • Bargaining power of suppliers
  • Threat of new entrants
  • Threat of substitutes
  • Threat of rivalry
  • Market condition

PART 06: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY APPLICATION

  • Market segmentation by application
  • Comparison by application
  • Passenger vehicles - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
  • Commercial vehicles - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
  • Market opportunity by application

PART 07: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE

PART 08: GEOGRAPHIC LANDSCAPE

  • Geographic segmentation
  • Geographic comparison
  • APAC - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
  • EMEA - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
  • Americas - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
  • Key leading countries
  • Market opportunity

PART 09: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES

  • Market drivers
  • Market challenges

PART 10: MARKET TRENDS

  • Development of advanced automotive steering system designs
  • Emergence of all-electric power steering for commercial vehicles
  • Developments in the field of steering system torque sensors

PART 11: VENDOR LANDSCAPE

  • Overview
  • Landscape disruption
  • Competitive scenario

PART 12: VENDOR ANALYSIS

  • Vendors covered
  • Vendor classification
  • Market positioning of vendors
  • Huf Hülsbeck & Fürst
  • Johnson Electric
  • Spark Minda
  • STRATTEC SECURITY
  • TOKAIRIKA
  • Valeo

PART 13: APPENDIX

  • Research methodology
  • List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio’s report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio’s comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.


© Business Wire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Companies"
05:59pORFORD MINING : Disposition of Shares of Orford Mining Corporation
AQ
05:58pWPT INDUSTRIAL REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST : Announces July 2020 Distribution
AQ
05:56pTURK HAVA YOLLARI AO : Turkish aviation industry still almost idle in June
AQ
05:50pPharmaDrug Inc. Repays Amounts Owing Under Bridge Loan and Advisory Agreement, Completes Previously Announced Debt Restructuring and Provides Financial Update
NE
05:50pLOCKHEED MARTIN : Gets $15 Billion Contract From US Air Force for C-130J Aircraft
DJ
05:46pMARRIOTT INTERNATIONAL : Signs Agreement To Open First All-Inclusive Delta Hotels By Marriott In Riviera Nayarit, Mexico
PU
05:46pAutomotive Steering Lock System Market with Impact of COVID-19 Highlights (2019-2023) | Need For Electric Power Steering to Boost the Market Growth | Technavio
BU
05:46pPROASSURANCE : ROSEN, A LEADING, LONGSTANDING, AND TOP RANKED FIRM, Reminds ProAssurance Corporation Investors of Important August 17 Deadline in Securities Class Action; Encourages Investors With Losses in Excess of $100K to Contact Firm – PRA
BU
05:44pFTC Considering Deposing Top Facebook Executives in Antitrust Probe -- 3rd Update
DJ
05:41pGLOBALDATA : Cadbury's smaller-size, same-price announcement won't fly with consumers' budgets, says GlobalData
PU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1VERONA PHARMA PLC : Verona Pharma Raises $200 Million in Oversubscribed Private Placement and Subscription
2TOTAL S.A. : TOTAL SA : Goldman Sachs maintains a Buy rating
3WIRECARD AG : Stripe wins business following Wirecard's collapse
4INTESA SANPAOLO SPA : Italy's UBI says Intesa sale of branches would put deal objectives at risk
5DRAGANFLY INC. : CONNECTICUT TOWN'S DRONE PROGRAM GROUNDED: What Businesses Can Learn From Latest Battle Balan..

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group