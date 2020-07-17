Automotive Steering Lock System Market with Impact of COVID-19 Highlights (2019-2023) | Need For Electric Power Steering to Boost the Market Growth | Technavio

Technavio has been monitoring the automotive steering lock system market and it is poised to grow by USD 1.88 bn during 2019-2023, progressing at a CAGR of 7% during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.
This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200717005317/en/
Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Automotive Steering Lock System Market 2019-2023 (Graphic: Business Wire)
Although the COVID-19 pandemic continues to transform the growth of various industries, the immediate impact of the outbreak is varied. While a few industries will register a drop in demand, numerous others will continue to remain unscathed and show promising growth opportunities. Technavio’s in-depth research has all your needs covered as our research reports include all foreseeable market scenarios, including pre- & post-COVID-19 analysis. Download a Free Sample Report on COVID-19 Impacts
The market is concentrated, and the degree of concentration will accelerate during the forecast period. Huf Hülsbeck & Fürst, Johnson Electric, Spark Minda, STRATTEC SECURITY, TOKAIRIKA, and Valeo are some of the major market participants. The need for electric power steering will offer immense growth opportunities. To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.
Buy 1 Technavio report and get the second for 50% off. Buy 2 Technavio reports and get the third for free.
View market snapshot before purchasing
Need for electric power steering has been instrumental in driving the growth of the market.
Technavio's custom research reports offer detailed insights on the impact of COVID-19 at an industry level, a regional level, and subsequent supply chain operations. This customized report will also help clients keep up with new product launches in direct & indirect COVID-19 related markets, upcoming vaccines and pipeline analysis, and significant developments in vendor operations and government regulations.
Automotive Steering Lock System Market 2019-2023: Segmentation
Automotive Steering Lock System Market is segmented as below:
-
Application
-
Passenger Vehicles
-
Commercial Vehicles
-
Geographic Landscape
To learn more about the global trends impacting the future of market research, download a free sample: https://www.technavio.com/talk-to-us?report=IRTNTR30619
Automotive Steering Lock System Market 2019-2023: Scope
Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. The automotive steering lock system market report covers the following areas:
-
Automotive Steering Lock System Market Size
-
Automotive Steering Lock System Market Trends
-
Automotive Steering Lock System Market Industry Analysis
This study identifies development of advanced automotive steering system design as one of the prime reasons driving the automotive steering lock system market growth during the next few years.
Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Technavio’s in-depth research has direct and indirect COVID-19 impacted market research reports.
Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.
Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform
Automotive Steering Lock System Market 2019-2023: Key Highlights
-
CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2019-2023
-
Detailed information on factors that will assist automotive steering lock system market growth during the next five years
-
Estimation of the automotive steering lock system market size and its contribution to the parent market
-
Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
-
The growth of the automotive steering lock system market
-
Analysis of the market’s competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
-
Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of automotive steering lock system market, vendors
Table of Contents:
PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT
-
2.1 Preface
-
2.2 Preface
-
2.3 Currency conversion rates for US$
PART 03: MARKET LANDSCAPE
-
Market ecosystem
-
Market characteristics
-
Market segmentation analysis
PART 04: MARKET SIZING
-
Market definition
-
Market sizing 2018
-
Market size and forecast 2018-2023
PART 05: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS
-
Bargaining power of buyers
-
Bargaining power of suppliers
-
Threat of new entrants
-
Threat of substitutes
-
Threat of rivalry
-
Market condition
PART 06: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY APPLICATION
-
Market segmentation by application
-
Comparison by application
-
Passenger vehicles - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
-
Commercial vehicles - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
-
Market opportunity by application
PART 07: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE
PART 08: GEOGRAPHIC LANDSCAPE
-
Geographic segmentation
-
Geographic comparison
-
APAC - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
-
EMEA - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
-
Americas - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
-
Key leading countries
-
Market opportunity
PART 09: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES
-
Market drivers
-
Market challenges
PART 10: MARKET TRENDS
-
Development of advanced automotive steering system designs
-
Emergence of all-electric power steering for commercial vehicles
-
Developments in the field of steering system torque sensors
PART 11: VENDOR LANDSCAPE
-
Overview
-
Landscape disruption
-
Competitive scenario
PART 12: VENDOR ANALYSIS
-
Vendors covered
-
Vendor classification
-
Market positioning of vendors
-
Huf Hülsbeck & Fürst
-
Johnson Electric
-
Spark Minda
-
STRATTEC SECURITY
-
TOKAIRIKA
-
Valeo
PART 13: APPENDIX
-
Research methodology
-
List of abbreviations
About Us
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio’s report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio’s comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200717005317/en/