Automotive Steering Motor Market 2019-2023 | Use of EPS in Modern Vehicles to Boost Growth | Technavio

04/02/2020 | 11:01pm EDT

Technavio has been monitoring the automotive steering motor market and it is poised to grow by USD 2.06 billion during 2019-2023, progressing at a CAGR of almost 9% during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200402005720/en/

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Automotive Steering Motor Market 2019-2023 (Graphic: Business Wire)

Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Please request latest free sample report on Covid-19 Impact

The market is concentrated, and the degree of concentration will accelerate during the forecast period. Bosch, Brose Fahrzeugteile, DENSO, Johnson Electric, MAHLE, and SKF are some of the major market participants. The use of EPS in modern vehicles will offer immense growth opportunities. To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

Use of EPS in modern vehicles has been instrumental in driving the growth of the market.

Automotive Steering Motor Market 2019-2023: Segmentation

Automotive Steering Motor Market is segmented as below:

  • Type
    • Electric Power Steering
    • Electro-hydraulic Power Steering
  • Application
    • Passenger Car
    • Commercial Vehicle
  • Geographic Landscape
    • The Americas
    • APAC
    • EMEA

To learn more about the global trends impacting the future of market research, download latest free sample report of 2020-2024: https://www.technavio.com/talk-to-us?report=IRTNTR30491

Automotive Steering Motor Market 2019-2023: Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our automotive steering motor market report covers the following areas:

  • Automotive Steering Motor Market Size
  • Automotive Steering Motor Market Trends
  • Automotive Steering Motor Market Industry Analysis

This study identifies increasing penetration of steer-by-wire technology as one of the prime reasons driving the automotive steering motor market growth during the next few years.

Automotive Steering Motor Market 2019-2023: Vendor Analysis

We provide a detailed analysis of vendors operating in the automotive steering motor market, including some of the vendors such as Bosch, Brose Fahrzeugteile, DENSO, Johnson Electric, MAHLE, and SKF. Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the automotive steering motor market are designed to provide entry support, customer profile and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.

Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Automotive Steering Motor Market 2019-2023 : Key Highlights

  • CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2019-2023
  • Detailed information on factors that will assist automotive steering motor market growth during the next five years
  • Estimation of the automotive steering motor market size and its contribution to the parent market
  • Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
  • The growth of the automotive steering motor market
  • Analysis of the market’s competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
  • Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of automotive steering motor market vendors

Table Of Contents:

PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT

  • 2.1 Preface
  • 2.2 Preface
  • 2.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

PART 03: MARKET LANDSCAPE

  • Market ecosystem
  • Market characteristics
  • Market segmentation analysis

PART 04: MARKET SIZING

  • Market definition
  • Market sizing 2018
  • Market size and forecast 2018-2023

PART 05: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS

  • Bargaining power of buyers
  • Bargaining power of suppliers
  • Threat of new entrants
  • Threat of substitutes
  • Threat of rivalry
  • Market condition

PART 06: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY APPLICATION

  • Market segmentation by application
  • Comparison by application
  • Passenger car - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
  • Commercial vehicle - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
  • Market opportunity by application

PART 07: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE

PART 08: GEOGRAPHIC LANDSCAPE

  • Geographic segmentation
  • Geographic comparison
  • APAC - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
  • Americas - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
  • EMEA - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
  • Key leading countries
  • Market opportunity

PART 09: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY STEERING TYPE

  • Market segmentation by steering type
  • Comparison by steering type
  • Electric power steering (EPS) - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
  • Electro-hydraulic power steering (EHPS) - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
  • Market opportunity by steering type

PART 10: DECISION FRAMEWORK

PART 11: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES

  • Market drivers
  • Market challenges

PART 12: MARKET TRENDS

  • Continuous advances in automotive steering technology
  • Increasing penetration of EHPS in heavy commercial vehicles
  • Increasing penetration of steer-by-wire technology
  • Development of an all-electric power steering system for trucks and buses

PART 13: VENDOR LANDSCAPE

  • Overview
  • Landscape disruption

PART 14: VENDOR ANALYSIS

  • Vendors covered
  • Vendor classification
  • Market positioning of vendors
  • Bosch
  • Brose Fahrzeugteile
  • DENSO
  • Johnson Electric
  • MAHLE
  • SKF

PART 15: APPENDIX

  • Research methodology
  • List of abbreviations

PART 16: EXPLORE TECHNAVIO

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio’s report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio’s comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.


© Business Wire 2020
