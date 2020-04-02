Automotive Steering Motor Market 2019-2023 | Use of EPS in Modern Vehicles to Boost Growth | Technavio

Technavio has been monitoring the automotive steering motor market and it is poised to grow by USD 2.06 billion during 2019-2023, progressing at a CAGR of almost 9% during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.
Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Automotive Steering Motor Market 2019-2023 (Graphic: Business Wire)
The market is concentrated, and the degree of concentration will accelerate during the forecast period. Bosch, Brose Fahrzeugteile, DENSO, Johnson Electric, MAHLE, and SKF are some of the major market participants. The use of EPS in modern vehicles will offer immense growth opportunities. To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.
Use of EPS in modern vehicles has been instrumental in driving the growth of the market.
Automotive Steering Motor Market 2019-2023: Segmentation
Automotive Steering Motor Market is segmented as below:
-
Type
-
Electric Power Steering
-
Electro-hydraulic Power Steering
-
Application
-
Passenger Car
-
Commercial Vehicle
-
Geographic Landscape
Automotive Steering Motor Market 2019-2023: Scope
Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our automotive steering motor market report covers the following areas:
-
Automotive Steering Motor Market Size
-
Automotive Steering Motor Market Trends
-
Automotive Steering Motor Market Industry Analysis
This study identifies increasing penetration of steer-by-wire technology as one of the prime reasons driving the automotive steering motor market growth during the next few years.
Automotive Steering Motor Market 2019-2023: Vendor Analysis
We provide a detailed analysis of vendors operating in the automotive steering motor market, including some of the vendors such as Bosch, Brose Fahrzeugteile, DENSO, Johnson Electric, MAHLE, and SKF. Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the automotive steering motor market are designed to provide entry support, customer profile and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.
Automotive Steering Motor Market 2019-2023 : Key Highlights
-
CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2019-2023
-
Detailed information on factors that will assist automotive steering motor market growth during the next five years
-
Estimation of the automotive steering motor market size and its contribution to the parent market
-
Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
-
The growth of the automotive steering motor market
-
Analysis of the market’s competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
-
Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of automotive steering motor market vendors
Table Of Contents:
PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT
-
2.1 Preface
-
2.2 Preface
-
2.3 Currency conversion rates for US$
PART 03: MARKET LANDSCAPE
-
Market ecosystem
-
Market characteristics
-
Market segmentation analysis
PART 04: MARKET SIZING
-
Market definition
-
Market sizing 2018
-
Market size and forecast 2018-2023
PART 05: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS
-
Bargaining power of buyers
-
Bargaining power of suppliers
-
Threat of new entrants
-
Threat of substitutes
-
Threat of rivalry
-
Market condition
PART 06: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY APPLICATION
-
Market segmentation by application
-
Comparison by application
-
Passenger car - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
-
Commercial vehicle - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
-
Market opportunity by application
PART 07: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE
PART 08: GEOGRAPHIC LANDSCAPE
-
Geographic segmentation
-
Geographic comparison
-
APAC - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
-
Americas - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
-
EMEA - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
-
Key leading countries
-
Market opportunity
PART 09: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY STEERING TYPE
-
Market segmentation by steering type
-
Comparison by steering type
-
Electric power steering (EPS) - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
-
Electro-hydraulic power steering (EHPS) - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
-
Market opportunity by steering type
PART 10: DECISION FRAMEWORK
PART 11: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES
-
Market drivers
-
Market challenges
PART 12: MARKET TRENDS
-
Continuous advances in automotive steering technology
-
Increasing penetration of EHPS in heavy commercial vehicles
-
Increasing penetration of steer-by-wire technology
-
Development of an all-electric power steering system for trucks and buses
PART 13: VENDOR LANDSCAPE
-
Overview
-
Landscape disruption
PART 14: VENDOR ANALYSIS
-
Vendors covered
-
Vendor classification
-
Market positioning of vendors
-
Bosch
-
Brose Fahrzeugteile
-
DENSO
-
Johnson Electric
-
MAHLE
-
SKF
PART 15: APPENDIX
-
Research methodology
-
List of abbreviations
PART 16: EXPLORE TECHNAVIO
