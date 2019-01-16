Automotive Supply Powerhouse ZF Relies on Vizru's No-code Autonomous Application Development Platform to Drive Its Global Digital Transformation

Vizru
Inc., providers of a no-code, autonomous application development and
digital transformation platform, today announced that ZF
Group, a global leader in driveline, chassis as well as active and
passive safety technology, has signed a multi-year contract to enable a
digital transformation across ZF’s global enterprise. ZF will use
Vizru’s no-code Autonomous
Application Development and Digital Transformation Platform to
implement a series of artificial intelligence (AI) driven systems for
next-gen process automation. ZF selected Vizru for this ambitious
multi-year initiative to help them drastically cut operational costs
through AI-bot-driven automation and transform its customer experience
without ripping and replacing any existing systems.
Vizru’s no-code application development platform will enable ZF to
assemble AI-bots over existing systems. Each bot is a self-sufficient
environment consisting of an omni-channel communication layer, AI
Workflows and a Data Access Hub which delivers end-to-end process
automation, compliance, and an immersive customer experience. Vizru bots
can seamlessly communicate over multiple channels including chat, web,
SMS, email, etc., which was one of the essential criteria for the
project.
“At the end of this initiative, we expect to put in place a framework to
quickly deploy a network of bots and various technologies that can
intelligently communicate with each other, hand off tasks, collectively
resolve complex problems, and evolve through continuous feedback loop,”
said Andreas Bauer, IT Manager at ZF. “Using’s Vizru no-code Digital
Transformation Platform, we will develop AI-driven business applications
that can think, act and complete processes, autonomously without human
intervention.”
As one of the largest automotive suppliers worldwide - with more than
$41.5B in sales, a global workforce of 146,000, and 230 locations in 40
countries - ZF enables vehicles to see, think and act and invests more
than six percent of its sales in research and development annually. With
its broad portfolio, ZF is advancing mobility and services for passenger
cars, commercial vehicles, and industrial technology applications.
Because Vizru’s applications can be built in weeks, from thought to
finish, and can be infinitely extended by business users without any
programming knowledge, ZF business teams can assemble the next wave of
automation apps by themselves and at a fraction of the cost and time of
other approaches.
“Unlike traditional robotic process automation vendors that simply
screen the recording, Vizru offers a no-code, all run time environment
that allows business professionals to expose and synchronize data to
create extensible apps and achieve faster time to value while
eliminating the need for IT involvement,” said Ramesh Mahalingam, CEO of
Vizru. “We are thrilled to be selected by ZF and to provide them with a
self-service, autonomous digital framework consisting of bots-driven
intelligent infrastructure which will result in a 35-50 percent
reduction of manual tasks across key processes over the next three
years.”
