Automotive Supply Powerhouse ZF Relies on Vizru's No-code Autonomous Application Development Platform to Drive Its Global Digital Transformation

New Multi-year Contract Enables ZF to Implement a Series of Artificial Intelligence-driven Systems for Next-gen Process Automation

Vizru Inc., providers of a no-code, autonomous application development and digital transformation platform, today announced that ZF Group, a global leader in driveline, chassis as well as active and passive safety technology, has signed a multi-year contract to enable a digital transformation across ZF’s global enterprise. ZF will use Vizru’s no-code Autonomous Application Development and Digital Transformation Platform to implement a series of artificial intelligence (AI) driven systems for next-gen process automation. ZF selected Vizru for this ambitious multi-year initiative to help them drastically cut operational costs through AI-bot-driven automation and transform its customer experience without ripping and replacing any existing systems.

Vizru’s no-code application development platform will enable ZF to assemble AI-bots over existing systems. Each bot is a self-sufficient environment consisting of an omni-channel communication layer, AI Workflows and a Data Access Hub which delivers end-to-end process automation, compliance, and an immersive customer experience. Vizru bots can seamlessly communicate over multiple channels including chat, web, SMS, email, etc., which was one of the essential criteria for the project.

“At the end of this initiative, we expect to put in place a framework to quickly deploy a network of bots and various technologies that can intelligently communicate with each other, hand off tasks, collectively resolve complex problems, and evolve through continuous feedback loop,” said Andreas Bauer, IT Manager at ZF. “Using’s Vizru no-code Digital Transformation Platform, we will develop AI-driven business applications that can think, act and complete processes, autonomously without human intervention.”

As one of the largest automotive suppliers worldwide - with more than $41.5B in sales, a global workforce of 146,000, and 230 locations in 40 countries - ZF enables vehicles to see, think and act and invests more than six percent of its sales in research and development annually. With its broad portfolio, ZF is advancing mobility and services for passenger cars, commercial vehicles, and industrial technology applications. Because Vizru’s applications can be built in weeks, from thought to finish, and can be infinitely extended by business users without any programming knowledge, ZF business teams can assemble the next wave of automation apps by themselves and at a fraction of the cost and time of other approaches.

“Unlike traditional robotic process automation vendors that simply screen the recording, Vizru offers a no-code, all run time environment that allows business professionals to expose and synchronize data to create extensible apps and achieve faster time to value while eliminating the need for IT involvement,” said Ramesh Mahalingam, CEO of Vizru. “We are thrilled to be selected by ZF and to provide them with a self-service, autonomous digital framework consisting of bots-driven intelligent infrastructure which will result in a 35-50 percent reduction of manual tasks across key processes over the next three years.”

Tweet This: News: @ZF_Group relies on @Vizru’s #no-code autonomous #applicationdevelopment platform to drive its #digitaltransformation allows users to develop #artificialintelligent #businessapps in weeks.

About Vizru Inc.

Vizru delivers the industry’s first true no-code modern decisioning and digital transformation platform that allows users to build AI-based business automation apps in minutes, over existing cloud and on-premises. Awarded the top Fintech startup of 2017-18 at CES and named a leading Insurtech startup by Plug and Play, Vizru allows enterprises to develop AI-driven Business Applications that can think, act and complete processes, autonomously without human intervention. Vizru’s applications can be built in weeks, from thought to finish, and can be infinitely extended by business users without any programming knowledge. Designed for Fortune 5000 enterprises and high growth companies, Vizru decentralizes the role of business automation and empowers business users to create, extend and manage business apps on their own; allowing enterprises to pave the way to better decision making and true business transformation. To learn more visit www.vizru.com, follow Twitter @Vizru, connect on www.linkedin.com/company/vizru-inc.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190116005580/en/