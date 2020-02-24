Automotive Testing, Inspection, and Certification (TIC) Market 2019-2023 | Rise in Technological Advancements in Automobiles to Boost Growth | Technavio

Technavio has been monitoring the automotive testing, inspection, and certification (TIC) market, and it is poised to grow by USD 5.35 bn during 2019-2023, progressing at a CAGR of 7% during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.

Rise in technological advancements in automobiles has been instrumental in driving the growth of the market.

Automotive Testing, Inspection, and Certification (TIC) Market 2019-2023: Segmentation

Automotive Testing, Inspection, and Certification (TIC) Market is segmented as below:

Type

In-house

Outsourced

Geographic segmentation

APAC

Europe

MEA

North America

South America

Automotive Testing, Inspection, and Certification (TIC) Market 2019-2023: Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our automotive testing, inspection, and certification (TIC) market report covers the following areas:

Automotive Testing, Inspection, and Certification (TIC) Market size

Automotive Testing, Inspection, and Certification (TIC) Market trends

Automotive Testing, Inspection, and Certification (TIC) Market industry analysis

This study identifies the emergence of digital tic as one of the prime reasons driving the automotive testing, inspection, and certification (TIC) market growth during the next few years.

Automotive Testing, Inspection, and Certification (TIC) Market 2019-2023: Vendor Analysis

We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the automotive testing, inspection, and certification (TIC) market, including some of the vendors such as Bureau Veritas, DEKRA SE, Eurofins GSC Lux Sarl, Intertek Group Plc and SGS SA. Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the automotive testing, inspection, and certification (TIC) market are designed to provide entry support, customer profile and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.

Automotive Testing, Inspection, and Certification (TIC) Market 2019-2023: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2019-2023

Detailed information on factors that will assist automotive testing, inspection, and certification (TIC) market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the automotive testing, inspection, and certification (TIC) market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the automotive testing, inspection, and certification (TIC) market

Analysis of the market’s competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of automotive testing, inspection, and certification (TIC) market vendors

