Automotive Testing, Inspection, and Certification (TIC) Market 2019-2023 | Rise in Technological Advancements in Automobiles to Boost Growth | Technavio

02/24/2020 | 07:16pm EST

Technavio has been monitoring the automotive testing, inspection, and certification (TIC) market, and it is poised to grow by USD 5.35 bn during 2019-2023, progressing at a CAGR of 7% during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200224005685/en/

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Automotive Testing, Inspection, and Certification (TIC) Market 2019-2023 (Graphic: Business Wire)

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Automotive Testing, Inspection, and Certification (TIC) Market 2019-2023 (Graphic: Business Wire)

Rise in technological advancements in automobiles has been instrumental in driving the growth of the market. Request a free sample report

Automotive Testing, Inspection, and Certification (TIC) Market 2019-2023: Segmentation

Automotive Testing, Inspection, and Certification (TIC) Market is segmented as below:

Type

  • In-house
  • Outsourced

Geographic segmentation

  • APAC
  • Europe
  • MEA
  • North America
  • South America

To learn more about the global trends impacting the future of market research, download a free sample: https://www.technavio.com/talk-to-us?report=IRTNTR31369

Automotive Testing, Inspection, and Certification (TIC) Market 2019-2023: Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our automotive testing, inspection, and certification (TIC) market report covers the following areas:

  • Automotive Testing, Inspection, and Certification (TIC) Market size
  • Automotive Testing, Inspection, and Certification (TIC) Market trends
  • Automotive Testing, Inspection, and Certification (TIC) Market industry analysis

This study identifies the emergence of digital tic as one of the prime reasons driving the automotive testing, inspection, and certification (TIC) market growth during the next few years.

Automotive Testing, Inspection, and Certification (TIC) Market 2019-2023: Vendor Analysis

We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the automotive testing, inspection, and certification (TIC) market, including some of the vendors such as Bureau Veritas, DEKRA SE, Eurofins GSC Lux Sarl, Intertek Group Plc and SGS SA. Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the automotive testing, inspection, and certification (TIC) market are designed to provide entry support, customer profile and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.

Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Automotive Testing, Inspection, and Certification (TIC) Market 2019-2023: Key Highlights

  • CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2019-2023
  • Detailed information on factors that will assist automotive testing, inspection, and certification (TIC) market growth during the next five years
  • Estimation of the automotive testing, inspection, and certification (TIC) market size and its contribution to the parent market
  • Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
  • The growth of the automotive testing, inspection, and certification (TIC) market
  • Analysis of the market’s competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
  • Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of automotive testing, inspection, and certification (TIC) market vendors

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio’s report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio’s comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.


