Automotive Testing, Inspection, and Certification (TIC) Market 2019-2023 | Rise in Technological Advancements in Automobiles to Boost Growth | Technavio

Technavio has been monitoring the automotive testing, inspection, and certification (TIC) market, and it is poised to grow by USD 5.35 bn during 2019-2023, progressing at a CAGR of 7% during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.
Automotive Testing, Inspection, and Certification (TIC) Market 2019-2023: Segmentation
Automotive Testing, Inspection, and Certification (TIC) Market is segmented as below:
Type
Geographic segmentation
APAC
Europe
MEA
North America
South America
Automotive Testing, Inspection, and Certification (TIC) Market 2019-2023: Scope
Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our automotive testing, inspection, and certification (TIC) market report covers the following areas:
Automotive Testing, Inspection, and Certification (TIC) Market size
Automotive Testing, Inspection, and Certification (TIC) Market trends
Automotive Testing, Inspection, and Certification (TIC) Market industry analysis
This study identifies the emergence of digital tic as one of the prime reasons driving the automotive testing, inspection, and certification (TIC) market growth during the next few years.
Automotive Testing, Inspection, and Certification (TIC) Market 2019-2023: Vendor Analysis
We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the automotive testing, inspection, and certification (TIC) market, including some of the vendors such as Bureau Veritas, DEKRA SE, Eurofins GSC Lux Sarl, Intertek Group Plc and SGS SA. Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the automotive testing, inspection, and certification (TIC) market are designed to provide entry support, customer profile and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.
Automotive Testing, Inspection, and Certification (TIC) Market 2019-2023: Key Highlights
CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2019-2023
Detailed information on factors that will assist automotive testing, inspection, and certification (TIC) market growth during the next five years
Estimation of the automotive testing, inspection, and certification (TIC) market size and its contribution to the parent market
Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
The growth of the automotive testing, inspection, and certification (TIC) market
Analysis of the market’s competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of automotive testing, inspection, and certification (TIC) market vendors
