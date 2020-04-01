Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Automotive Transmission Housing Market 2019-2023 | Need for Transmission Housing Designs to Boost Growth | Technavio

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
04/01/2020 | 04:31am EDT

Technavio has been monitoring the automotive transmission housing market and it is poised to grow by 21.14 million units during 2019-2023. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. Request latest free sample report of 2020-2024

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200401005217/en/

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Automotive Transmission Housing Market 2019-2023 (Graphic: Business Wire)

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Automotive Transmission Housing Market 2019-2023 (Graphic: Business Wire)

The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will decelerate during the forecast period. AISIN SEIKI, American Axle & Manufacturing, CIE Automotive, Eaton, Magna International, and ZF Friedrichshafen are some of the major market participants. The need for transmission housing designs will offer immense growth opportunities. To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

Need for transmission housing designs has been instrumental in driving the growth of the market.

Automotive Transmission Housing Market 2019-2023: Segmentation

Automotive Transmission Housing Market is segmented as below:

  • Application
    • Passenger Vehicles
    • Commercial Vehicles
  • Geographic Landscape
    • Americas
    • APAC
    • EMEA

To learn more about the global trends impacting the future of market research, download latest free sample report of 2020-2024: https://www.technavio.com/talk-to-us?report=IRTNTR30344

Automotive Transmission Housing Market 2019-2023: Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our automotive transmission housing market report covers the following areas:

  • Automotive Transmission Housing Market Size
  • Automotive Transmission Housing Market Trends
  • Automotive Transmission Housing Market Industry Analysis

This study identifies growing use of magnesium alloy to manufacture transmission housing as one of the prime reasons driving the automotive transmission housing market growth during the next few years.

Automotive Transmission Housing Market 2019-2023: Vendor Analysis

We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the Automotive Transmission Housing Market, including some of the vendors such as AISIN SEIKI, American Axle & Manufacturing, CIE Automotive, Eaton, Magna International, and ZF Friedrichshafen. Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the Automotive Transmission Housing Market are designed to provide entry support, customer profile and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.

Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Automotive Transmission Housing Market 2019-2023: Key Highlights

  • CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2019-2023
  • Detailed information on factors that will assist automotive transmission housing market growth during the next five years
  • Estimation of the automotive transmission housing market size and its contribution to the parent market
  • Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
  • The growth of the automotive transmission housing market
  • Analysis of the market’s competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
  • Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of automotive transmission housing market vendors

Table Of Contents:

PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT

  • 2.1 Preface
  • 2.2 Preface
  • 2.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

PART 03: MARKET LANDSCAPE

  • Market ecosystem
  • Market characteristics
  • Market segmentation analysis

PART 04: MARKET SIZING

  • Market definition
  • Market sizing 2018
  • Market size and forecast 2018-2023

PART 05: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS

  • Bargaining power of buyers
  • Bargaining power of suppliers
  • Threat of new entrants
  • Threat of substitutes
  • Threat of rivalry
  • Market condition

PART 06: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY APPLICATION

  • Market segmentation by application
  • Comparison by application
  • Passenger vehicles - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
  • Commercial vehicles - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
  • Market opportunity by application

PART 07: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE

PART 08: GEOGRAPHIC LANDSCAPE

  • Geographic segmentation
  • Geographic comparison
  • APAC - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
  • EMEA - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
  • Americas - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
  • Key leading countries
  • Market opportunity

PART 09: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES

  • Market drivers
  • Market challenges

PART 10: MARKET TRENDS

  • Magnesium alloy transmission housings
  • Developments in the field of automotive transmission systems
  • Development of advanced algorithms for rapid gear shifts using digital circuitry

PART 11: VENDOR LANDSCAPE

  • Overview
  • Landscape disruption
  • Competitive scenario

PART 12: VENDOR ANALYSIS

  • Vendors covered
  • Vendor classification
  • Market positioning of vendors
  • AISIN SEIKI
  • American Axle & Manufacturing
  • CIE Automotive
  • Eaton
  • Magna International
  • ZF Friedrichshafen

PART 13: APPENDIX

  • List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio’s report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio’s comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.


© Business Wire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Companies"
05:26aHELICAL : Business and trading update for the period since 1 october 2019
PU
05:26aNOBINA PUBL : Invitation to participate in the result presentation regarding the Q4 report 2019/2020 from Nobina AB
PU
05:23aF E BORDING A/S : Ændret finanskalender
AQ
05:21aMULTICHOICE : Talent Factory launches free online masterclasses!
PU
05:20aBRITISH AMERICAN TOBACCO : working on COVID-19 vaccine using tobacco leaves
RE
05:20aFIRSTGROUP PLC : - Blocklisting - Interim Review
PR
05:17aEXCLUSIVE : China may ease electric car quotas, delay emission rules to help automakers - sources
RE
05:16aHOCHTIEF : Innovation platform Nexplore forms research cooperation with TU Darmstadt read more
PU
05:16aNAVIGANT RESEARCH : Report Shows 2020 Investment in Networking & Communications Equipment at Smart Mines and Digital Oilfields is Estimated at $3.2 Billion
BU
05:16aEUSA PHARMA : and Papa Giovanni XXIII Hospital, Italy, Provide Interim Analysis Data for Siltuximab-Treated COVID-19 Patients from the SISCO Study
BU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1AMS AG : AMS : Places 15 Million Shares Related to Rights Issue With Investors
2ROTHSCHILD & CO : ROTHSCHILD : warns of financial hit from virus as it halts dividends
3ALUMINIUM : U.S. launches probes into imports of aluminium sheet from 18 countries
4XEROX HOLDINGS CORPORATION : XEROX : Ends Its Hostile Offer for HP
5MARKS & SPENCER GROUP PLC : France's Carrefour teams up with Uber Eats for lockdown deliveries

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group