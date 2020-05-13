Log in
Automotive Transmission System Procurement Market Intelligence Report Identifies Pricing Models and Their Functionality to Address Risks of Procurement Price Hikes in This Market

05/13/2020 | 08:32am EDT

SpendEdge has been monitoring the global Automotive Transmission System Procurement Market and the market is poised to experience spend growth of more than USD 54 billion between 2017-2022 at a CAGR of over 6%. Request free sample pages.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200513005384/en/

COVID-19 Impact Assessment and Market Insights

SpendEdge’s reports now include an in-depth complimentary analysis of the COVID-19 impact on procurement and latest market data to help your company overcome sourcing challenges. Our Automotive Transmission System Procurement Market Procurement Intelligence Report offers actionable procurement intelligence insights, sourcing strategies, and action plans to mitigate risks arising out of the current pandemic situation. The insights offered by our reports will help procurement professionals streamline supply chain operations and gain insights in the best procurement practices to mitigate losses.

To stay on top of latest trends and supply market information, check out Spend Edge’s knowledge center on COVID-19 impact assessment.

Insights into the market price trends

  • Materials/metals used to manufacture automotive transmissions systems are highly volatile in terms of prices which leads to an increase in the costs of producing automotive transmission systems This increases buyers’ automotive transmissions systems procurement expenditure.
  • Employee wages and benefits include expenses incurred on employing temporary and contract staff. Also, they include employee costs incurred due to overtime

Pricing Models that Buyers must Implement while Entering into a Contract with Suppliers

Volume-based pricing is the most widely adopted pricing model in the global automotive transmission system market.

  • Volume-based pricing - Facilitates volume-based discounts and benefits buyers by offering competitive discounts, and in some cases, value-added services This will help buyers to optimize their automotive transition system procurement expenditure.
  • Cost-plus markup - It provides clarification on the cost structure of suppliers as they can give a detailed analysis of the increase in costs, which can drive the overall prices for the category

Insights into strategies that will help buyers optimize their procurement spend

  • Buyers are adopting automation to streamline their sourcing activities, which enables them to minimize ad-hoc spend and manage budget overruns with regard to procurement of transmission systems.
  • Automotive manufacturers predominantly source materials and components from multiple suppliers, which creates a complex supply chain. Hence, buyers must efficiently manage the number of suppliers they are collaborating with. This helps buyers identify supply chain risks and plan alternative sourcing strategies. Therefore, buyers should engage with a limited supply base to ensure the streamlining of procurement functionalities

Some of the top Automotive Transmission System Procurement Market suppliers enlisted in this report

This Automotive Transmission System Procurement Market procurement intelligence report has enlisted the top suppliers and their cost structures, SLA terms, best selection criteria, and negotiation strategies.

  • AISIN SEIKI
  • Eaton
  • Continental
  • Magna International
  • ZF Friedrichshafen
  • BorgWarner

To get instant access to over 1000 market-ready procurement intelligence reports without any additional costs or commitment subscribe to our procurement platform.

Free sample of reports that you may like:

About SpendEdge:

SpendEdge shares your passion for driving sourcing and procurement excellence. We are the preferred procurement market intelligence partner for 120+ Fortune 500 firms and other leading companies across numerous industries. Our strength lies in delivering robust, real-time procurement market intelligence reports and solutions.

To know more https://www.spendedge.com/request-for-demo?


