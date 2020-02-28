Log in
Automotive Ventilated Seats Market 2020-2024 | Increased Long-haul Travel Driving the Need for Ventilated Seats to Boost Growth | Technavio

02/28/2020 | 05:31am EST

Technavio has been monitoring the automotive ventilated seats market and it is poised to grow by USD 21.6 million during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of 8% during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200228005133/en/

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Automotive Ventilated Seats Market 2020-2024 (Graphic: Business Wire)

Increased long-haul travel, which in turn has been driving the need for ventilated seats, has been instrumental in driving the growth of the market. Request a free sample report

Automotive Ventilated Seats Market 2020-2024: Segmentation

Automotive Ventilated Seats Market is segmented as below:

Vehicle Type

  • Passenger Vehicles
  • Commercial Vehicles

Geographic Segmentation

  • APAC
  • Europe
  • MEA
  • North America
  • South America

To learn more about the global trends impacting the future of market research, download a free sample: https://www.technavio.com/talk-to-us?report=IRTNTR40116

Automotive Ventilated Seats Market 2020-2024: Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our automotive ventilated seats market report covers the following areas:

  • Automotive Ventilated Seats Market size
  • Automotive Ventilated Seats Market trends
  • Automotive Ventilated Seats Market industry analysis

This study identifies increasing demand for fuel-efficient vehicles as one of the prime reasons driving the automotive ventilated seats market growth during the next few years.

Automotive Ventilated Seats Market 2020-2024: Vendor Analysis

We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the automotive ventilated seats market , including some of the vendors such as Adient Plc, Continental AG, ebm-papst Mulfingen GmbH & Co. KG, Faurecia SA, Gentherm Inc., Kongsberg Automotive GmbH, Lear Corp., Magna International Inc., Toyota Boshoku Corp. and TS TECH Co. Ltd. Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the automotive ventilated seats market are designed to provide entry support, customer profile and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.

Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Automotive Ventilated Seats Market 2020-2024: Key Highlights

  • CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2020-2024
  • Detailed information on factors that will assist automotive ventilated seats market growth during the next five years
  • Estimation of the automotive ventilated seats market size and its contribution to the parent market
  • Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
  • The growth of the automotive ventilated seats market
  • Analysis of the market’s competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
  • Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of automotive ventilated seats market vendors

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio’s report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio’s comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.


© Business Wire 2020
