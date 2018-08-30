Autonomous Vehicles to 2030 - A Detailed Review - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The "Autonomous Vehicles to 2030 - A Detailed Review" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The automotive industry is faced with radical change as automated driving approaches.

Autonomous vehicles to 2030 breaks down the roll-out path of the new technologies into its key parts, identifying major areas of uncertainty and analysing the latest news, and pulling everything together to provide an assessment of the real significance of recent developments through early 2018.

Report section overview

Context: development factors, market, end user, environmental and business developments & changes, timing and speed of technology take-up

Technology: developments in hardware, software, engineering and communication technology, technology roadmap 2017 to 2030

Regional trends: national and regional policy in Asia, Europe, North America and elsewhere

The industry: impact of context, technology and regional trends on the automotive industry, including finance, product development, research and partnerships in relation to traditional OEMs, suppliers and new/start-up entrant businesses.

Outlook: the AV industry and market out to 2030

Key issues covered

Business models and the new personal transport ecosystem - the auto industry as part of the new transportation system, ride-sharing, ownership models, services, incremental and disruptive development.

Regulation, risk and litigation - machine morality, liability, legislation, safety

The technical evolution of the autonomous car - enabling the next level of ADAS, safety, technology

Roadmap to autonomous driving - global development of research and innovation projects, state level initiatives

Enabling technology - power, communication, network design, software, sensors (clusters, modules, sensor fusion), HMI, mapping

Keys to success - value chain development, powertrain, chassis systems, interior, exterior

Potential for industry restructuring - the auto industry now, recent changes in transportation, new entrants and start-ups, OEM and supplier initiatives, integrating the old with the new

Forecast for adoption - driving factors, projected adoption by region, risks

Structure of the self-driving car industry

Key Topics Covered:

Chapter 1: Introduction

Chapter 2: Context

Chapter 3: Autonomous Vehicle (AV) Technology

Chapter 4: Major Regional AV Legislation & Policy Initiatives

Chapter 5: Practical Experience of AVs on the Road

Chapter 6: Implications for Automotive Industry Structure

Chapter 7: The Transition to a New Transportation Sector

Companies Mentioned

Ford

General Motors

Volkswagen

Nissan

Honda

Toyota

Mercedes

BMW

Tesla

Apple

Waymo

