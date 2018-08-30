Autonomous Vehicles to 2030 - A Detailed Review - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The "Autonomous
Vehicles to 2030 - A Detailed Review" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's
offering.
The automotive industry is faced with radical change as automated
driving approaches.
Autonomous vehicles to 2030 breaks down the roll-out path of the new
technologies into its key parts, identifying major areas of uncertainty
and analysing the latest news, and pulling everything together to
provide an assessment of the real significance of recent developments
through early 2018.
Report section overview
-
Context: development factors, market, end user, environmental and
business developments & changes, timing and speed of technology take-up
-
Technology: developments in hardware, software, engineering and
communication technology, technology roadmap 2017 to 2030
-
Regional trends: national and regional policy in Asia, Europe, North
America and elsewhere
-
The industry: impact of context, technology and regional trends on the
automotive industry, including finance, product development, research
and partnerships in relation to traditional OEMs, suppliers and
new/start-up entrant businesses.
-
Outlook: the AV industry and market out to 2030
Key issues covered
-
Business models and the new personal transport ecosystem - the auto
industry as part of the new transportation system, ride-sharing,
ownership models, services, incremental and disruptive development.
-
Regulation, risk and litigation - machine morality, liability,
legislation, safety
-
The technical evolution of the autonomous car - enabling the next
level of ADAS, safety, technology
-
Roadmap to autonomous driving - global development of research and
innovation projects, state level initiatives
-
Enabling technology - power, communication, network design, software,
sensors (clusters, modules, sensor fusion), HMI, mapping
-
Keys to success - value chain development, powertrain, chassis
systems, interior, exterior
-
Potential for industry restructuring - the auto industry now, recent
changes in transportation, new entrants and start-ups, OEM and
supplier initiatives, integrating the old with the new
-
Forecast for adoption - driving factors, projected adoption by region,
risks
-
Structure of the self-driving car industry
Key Topics Covered:
Chapter 1: Introduction
Chapter 2: Context
Chapter 3: Autonomous Vehicle (AV) Technology
Chapter 4: Major Regional AV Legislation & Policy Initiatives
Chapter 5: Practical Experience of AVs on the Road
Chapter 6: Implications for Automotive Industry Structure
Chapter 7: The Transition to a New Transportation Sector
Companies Mentioned
-
Ford
-
General Motors
-
Volkswagen
-
Nissan
-
Honda
-
Toyota
-
Mercedes
-
BMW
-
Tesla
-
Apple
-
Waymo
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/bgmdcp/autonomous?w=4
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180830005784/en/