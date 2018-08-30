Log in
Autonomous Vehicles to 2030 - A Detailed Review - ResearchAndMarkets.com

08/30/2018 | 09:33pm CEST

The "Autonomous Vehicles to 2030 - A Detailed Review" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The automotive industry is faced with radical change as automated driving approaches.

Autonomous vehicles to 2030 breaks down the roll-out path of the new technologies into its key parts, identifying major areas of uncertainty and analysing the latest news, and pulling everything together to provide an assessment of the real significance of recent developments through early 2018.

Report section overview

  • Context: development factors, market, end user, environmental and business developments & changes, timing and speed of technology take-up
  • Technology: developments in hardware, software, engineering and communication technology, technology roadmap 2017 to 2030
  • Regional trends: national and regional policy in Asia, Europe, North America and elsewhere
  • The industry: impact of context, technology and regional trends on the automotive industry, including finance, product development, research and partnerships in relation to traditional OEMs, suppliers and new/start-up entrant businesses.
  • Outlook: the AV industry and market out to 2030

Key issues covered

  • Business models and the new personal transport ecosystem - the auto industry as part of the new transportation system, ride-sharing, ownership models, services, incremental and disruptive development.
  • Regulation, risk and litigation - machine morality, liability, legislation, safety
  • The technical evolution of the autonomous car - enabling the next level of ADAS, safety, technology
  • Roadmap to autonomous driving - global development of research and innovation projects, state level initiatives
  • Enabling technology - power, communication, network design, software, sensors (clusters, modules, sensor fusion), HMI, mapping
  • Keys to success - value chain development, powertrain, chassis systems, interior, exterior
  • Potential for industry restructuring - the auto industry now, recent changes in transportation, new entrants and start-ups, OEM and supplier initiatives, integrating the old with the new
  • Forecast for adoption - driving factors, projected adoption by region, risks
  • Structure of the self-driving car industry

Key Topics Covered:

Chapter 1: Introduction

Chapter 2: Context

Chapter 3: Autonomous Vehicle (AV) Technology

Chapter 4: Major Regional AV Legislation & Policy Initiatives

Chapter 5: Practical Experience of AVs on the Road

Chapter 6: Implications for Automotive Industry Structure

Chapter 7: The Transition to a New Transportation Sector

Companies Mentioned

  • Ford
  • General Motors
  • Volkswagen
  • Nissan
  • Honda
  • Toyota
  • Mercedes
  • BMW
  • Tesla
  • Apple
  • Waymo

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/bgmdcp/autonomous?w=4


© Business Wire 2018
