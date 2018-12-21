Autonova : Meeting with all the colleagues from AUTONOVA Team, at the end of this year

On Thursday, the 20th of December 2018, there took place the meeting of the Board of Directors of AUTONOVA S.A. and of the Managing Committee with the employees of the company.

There were congratulated all the colleagues and this event was also an opportunity to offer to all of our colleagues from the AUTONOVA Team a holiday gift.

During the meeting, the Chairman of the Board of Directors, Mr. Petre Muresan, who is also the majority shareholder of the company, presented the challenges that we were facing during this year and the lines of the future strategy for the next year, 2019.

We reassign our appreciation to AUTONOVA S.A. employees, who have proved that we are truly an excellent, a competitive and a professional team: the AUTONOVA Team.

Happy celebrations to all our colleagues from the AUTONOVA Team !!!

Merry Christmas !!!

Happy New Year 2019 !!!