Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Autonova : Meeting with all the colleagues from AUTONOVA Team, at the end of this year

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
12/21/2018 | 12:51pm CET

On Thursday, the 20th of December 2018, there took place the meeting of the Board of Directors of AUTONOVA S.A. and of the Managing Committee with the employees of the company.

There were congratulated all the colleagues and this event was also an opportunity to offer to all of our colleagues from the AUTONOVA Team a holiday gift.

During the meeting, the Chairman of the Board of Directors, Mr. Petre Muresan, who is also the majority shareholder of the company, presented the challenges that we were facing during this year and the lines of the future strategy for the next year, 2019.

We reassign our appreciation to AUTONOVA S.A. employees, who have proved that we are truly an excellent, a competitive and a professional team: the AUTONOVA Team.

Happy celebrations to all our colleagues from the AUTONOVA Team !!!

Merry Christmas !!!

Happy New Year 2019 !!!

Disclaimer

Autonova SA published this content on 21 December 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 December 2018 11:49:07 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
01:51pAT&T : first to launch 5G mobile service in U.S., in a dozen cities
AQ
01:51pHCA HOSPITAL AMERICA : Chris J. Osentowski Named Division Chief Development Officer at HCA Houston Healthcare
AQ
01:51pVBI Vaccines Announces Phase 2 Clinical Study Design of its Prophylactic CMV Vaccine Candidate
AQ
01:51pLM FUNDING AMERICA : Signs Letter of Intent to Acquire Global Medical Insurance Product Company, IIU, Inc.
AQ
01:51pASSERTIO THERAPEUTICS : Announces Submission of NDA for FDA Approval of Cosyntropin Depot
AQ
01:51pGALECTIN THERAPEUTICS : Announces Extension of $10 Million Line Credit
AQ
01:51pGRITSTONE ONCOLOGY : Announces FDA Fast Track Designation for GRANITE-001 for the Treatment of Colorectal Cancer
AQ
01:51pBAYERISCHE MOTOREN WERKE PREFERENCE : Land Rover and BMW score best on sales satisfaction in UAE
AQ
01:50pBLACKROCK : World Mining Trust Plc - Net Asset Value(s)
PU
01:50pFOCUSRITE : Result of 2018 Annual General Meeting
PU
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1ALTRIA GROUP : ALTRIA : to buy $12.8 billion minority stake in e-cigarette company Juul
2TECHNICOLOR : TECHNICOLOR: PREPAYMENT OF EIB LOAN - 2018 ADJUSTED EBITDA UPDATE
3TENCENT HOLDINGS LTD : TENCENT : Game On for Tencent as China Signals End to Approvals Freeze
4NISSAN MOTOR CO LTD : EXPLAINER - ARRESTED AGAIN: What are the new allegations against Nissan's Ghosn?
5MITSUBISHI MOTORS CORPORATION : Ghosn re-arrested on fresh allegations, likely to spend Christmas in detention

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.