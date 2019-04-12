Log in
Autonova : Mr. Ciprian Dan COSTEA, PhD, Vice-Chairman of the Board of Directors at AUTONOVA, attended the HORASIS Global Meeting 2019

04/12/2019

Between April 6-9, 2019, Mr. Ciprian Dan COSTEA, PhD, Vice-Chairman of the Board of Directors at AUTONOVA, participated in Cascais, Portugal, at the 4th edition of the HORASIS Global Meeting.

The event brought together over 800 global leaders from private and public sector. The HORASIS Global Meeting is one of the world's foremost gatherings of business and government leaders, offering an ideal platform to explore and foster cooperation, impact investing, and sustainable growth across the world. This year's discussions were centered around the theme of 'Catalysing the Benefits of Globalization'.

During the event Mr. Ciprian Dan COSTEA, PhD, delivered a speech in the panel 'Protection and Development of SMEs' and intervened in the plenary and in several panels of the HORASIS Global Meeting.

Also, during the event, Mr. Ciprian Dan COSTEA, PhD, had meetings and discussions with top personalities from around the world, among whom we mention, without limitation: Mr. Jose-Manuel Barroso, Chairman of Goldman Sachs International and former President of the European Commission; His Excellency, Mr. Hage Gottfried Geingob - President of Namibia; His Excellency, Mr. Armen Sarkissian - President of Armenia; His Excellency, Mr. Ernest Bai Koroma - former President of Sierra Leone; His Excellency, Mr. Danilo Türk - former President of Slovenia; Mr. Dacian Ciolos - former Prim-Minister of Romania and former EU Commissioner; Mr. José António Vieira da Silva - Minister of Solidarity, Employment and Social Security, Portugal; Mrs. Eva-Lotta Sjöstedt - CEO Georg Jensen, member of the Supervisory Board at Metro AG, ex. Manager at IKEA; Mrs. Deborah Wince-Smith - President, United States Council on Competitiveness, USA; the USA Senators: Mr. Michael Brown (Democratic Party) and Mr. Steve Waugh (Republican Party); Mr. Mauricio Prazak, President of the Brazilian Institute for International Business Relations Development, Brazil; Mrs. Mineko Ikehashi - Executive Director UBS Switzerland; Miss Isabella Qin - Deputy Chair, Young Professionals at United Nations Association, Westminster, London; Mrs. Tomoko Hoshino - Vice-President for International Relations at Development Gold International CIC London; Miss Claire Chen - Founder and CEO at MOQI San Francisco, SUA; Mr. Jose Ventura de Sousa - General Secretary at The Portuguese Naval Industry Association; Miss Wendy Dent - journalist, The Guardian USA; Mr. Pier Luigi Gilibert - Chief Executive at the European Investment Fund; Mrs. Jo Riley - CEO at Censia, USA; Miss Yuree Hong - CEO at AMPLIV Blockchain, South Korea; Mrs. Karen Tang Shuk Tak - Executive Director at the Better Hong Kong Foundation; dl. Jeffries Briginshaw - CEO at Transatlantic Business Britain, London; Mrs. Emma Arakelyan - CEO at Orion Worldwide Innovations, New York; Mr. Vikram Khanna - Associate Editor at The Straits Times, Singapore; Mrs. Afshan Khan - Regional Director and Special Coordinator, UNICEF; Mr. Pranjal Sharma - World Economic Forum, ex. Executive Editor, Bloomberg, Mr. John Cook - Chairman at Rock Lake Associates, Switzerland.

Mr. Ciprian Dan COSTEA, PhD, Vice-Chairman of the Board of Directors of our company, was present at this global event honoring the invitation from Dr. Frank-Jürgen RICHTER, founder and Chairman of HORASIS.

Disclaimer

Autonova SA published this content on 12 April 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 April 2019 05:42:06 UTC
