Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Autumn Seasonal Menu of "A Happy Pancake" 1st Landed on Hong Kong Popular "Japanese Pumpkin Pancake with Chestnut Rum Raisin Butter" On Sale at Causeway Bay HK Store from Sep 12 to Oct 31, 2019

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/10/2019 | 11:46pm EDT

 Limited Menu "Japanese Pumpkin Pancake with Chestnut Rum Raisin Butter"

A Happy Pancake Ltd. first brings "Japanese Pumpkin Pancake with Chestnut Rum Raisin Butter" to Causeway Bay Hong Kong Store from Thursday, Sep 12 to Thursday, Oct 31, 2019.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190910006199/en/

Japanese Pumpkin Pancake with Chestnut Rum Raisin Butter (Photo: Business Wire)

Japanese Pumpkin Pancake with Chestnut Rum Raisin Butter (Photo: Business Wire)

Please take this opportunity to enjoy the pancake which you could normally have in Japan only.

[MENU DESCRIPTION]
Autumn seasonal menu -"Japanese Pumpkin Pancake with Chestnut Rum Raisin Butter" will be on sale.
The new pancake is topped with an autumn whipped butter mixed with chestnuts and rum raisins in pumpkin cream sauce.
Please enjoy the fluffy pancakes with pumpkin, matched with rum raisins and rich fermented butter, further added with autumn chestnuts.
On Sale Period: From Thursday, Sep 12 to Thursday, Oct 31, 2019 (Limited Period of Time)
Price: HK$138

The Secret of the Fluffiest Pancake in the World
All pancakes are “Baked-to-order”, ensuring every pancake presented is perfect with its “light texture”. From mixing the batter to decorating the dish with colourful toppings, the whole process takes around 20 minutes. A Happy Pancake is additive-free, no use of any baking powder, but to use its own natural unique way to make the pancakes softer and fluffier. First, the batter will be mixed only when there is an order so as much as fresh air can be trapped inside; second, the baking temperature must be precise - pancake cannot rise at high temperature while it cannot be cooked thoroughly at low heat. Therefore, the temperature needs to be maintained at an optimum level.

Apart from the meticulous care in the making process, A Happy Pancake paid great effort in choosing the ingredients. The best quality flour and eggs from the chickens which are in good growing environment are used for their pancakes. The signature honey butter is made by whipping top class manuka honey from New Zealand and cultured butter made from Hokkaido milk. Add the honey butter and caramel syrup to enjoy the unique fluffiness of the delicate pancake to the fullest.

[REGULAR MENU]

 

 

 

HAPPY PANCAKE $108

Our signature fluffy pancake baked without using baking powder but by “Natural Power”.
Please enjoy with the homemade Manuka Honey whipped butter.

 

PANCAKE with MILK TEA SAUCE & HOMEMADE GRANOLA $133

Tea leaves and other ingredients are boiled down to a mellow milk tea sauce. Sprinkle our homemade granola with dried fruits and spices on the top to create aromatic and flavourful pancakes.

 

PANCAKE with CHEESE MOUSSE & BERRY SAUCE $128

Sourness from the thick berry sauce balanced out the sweetness from the pancake. Together with the cheese mousse, it makes a refreshing flavour.

 

Please click on the link to download the high resolution image: http://bit.ly/2KXWEyk

A Happy Pancake - Factsheet

Address

:

Shop 203-205, 2/F, Lee Garden Three, 1 Sunning Road, Causeway Bay, Hong Kong

Telephone

:

+852 2338 4315

Fax

:

+852 2338 4357

Email

:

info@ahappypancake.hk

Website

:

www.ahappypancake.hk

Facebook

:

@ahappypancake

Instagram

:

@ahappypancake_hk

Size

:

1500 square feet

Capacity

:

74 (48 indoor seats + 26 outdoor seats)

Signature Dish

:

Happy Pancake $108

Opening Hours

:

Mon-Fri 10:30am to 10:30pm; Sat, Sun & Public Holiday 10am to 10:30pm (Last order time: 9:45pm)

Average Spending

:

HK$150 per person

Payment Method

:

Cash, Credit Card (Visa, Master, Union Pay), AliPay

Parking

:

Enjoy 3 hours (Mon-Fri) / 2 hours (Sat, Sun & Public Holiday) of free parking in Lee Garden Three Car Park upon spending HK$400

 


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
12:35aAYALA : Surge in use of Illicit Streaming Devices amongst online Filipino consumers
AQ
12:31aBLACKBERRY : DENSO and BlackBerry Launch Integrated Automobile HMI Platform
PR
12:23aUPDATE2 : Watchdog launches probe into mis-selling at Japan Post Insurance
AQ
12:17aBISU TECHNOLOGY INTERNATIONAL : Business update
PU
12:16aAPPLE : takes on Netflix with a $5-a-month streaming service
AQ
12:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Energy News of the Day
DJ
12:15aWALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : Oil prices gain after bigger-than-expected fall in U.S. stockpiles
RE
12:12aCHINA GLASS : Proposed reduction of share premium accumulated losses set off and distribution out of contributed surplus account
PU
12:11aLeddarTech Partners with Westfield at AutoSens Brussels on September 17-19, 2019
GL
12:07aTSL TSE SUI LUEN JEWELLERY INTERNATIONAL : Poll results of annual general meeting held on 11 september 2019
PU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1WeWork presses on with IPO, pushing SoftBank into a corner
2Apple reveals triple-camera iPhone; $5 monthly streaming TV undercuts Disney
3Apple reveals triple-camera iPhone; $5 monthly streaming TV undercuts Disney
4YUMA ENERGY INC : YUMA ENERGY : Announces Third Party Purchase of Senior Secured Bank Debt
5TOKYO ELECTRIC POWER COMPANY HOLDING : TOKYO ELECTRIC POWER : 450,000 homes still without power in typhoon-hit..
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group