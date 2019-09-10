Autumn Seasonal Menu of "A Happy Pancake" 1st Landed on Hong Kong Popular "Japanese Pumpkin Pancake with Chestnut Rum Raisin Butter" On Sale at Causeway Bay HK Store from Sep 12 to Oct 31, 2019

Limited Menu "Japanese Pumpkin Pancake with Chestnut Rum Raisin Butter"

A Happy Pancake Ltd. first brings "Japanese Pumpkin Pancake with Chestnut Rum Raisin Butter" to Causeway Bay Hong Kong Store from Thursday, Sep 12 to Thursday, Oct 31, 2019.

Japanese Pumpkin Pancake with Chestnut Rum Raisin Butter (Photo: Business Wire)

Please take this opportunity to enjoy the pancake which you could normally have in Japan only.

[MENU DESCRIPTION]

Autumn seasonal menu -"Japanese Pumpkin Pancake with Chestnut Rum Raisin Butter" will be on sale.

The new pancake is topped with an autumn whipped butter mixed with chestnuts and rum raisins in pumpkin cream sauce.

Please enjoy the fluffy pancakes with pumpkin, matched with rum raisins and rich fermented butter, further added with autumn chestnuts.

On Sale Period: From Thursday, Sep 12 to Thursday, Oct 31, 2019 (Limited Period of Time)

Price: HK$138

The Secret of the Fluffiest Pancake in the World

All pancakes are “Baked-to-order”, ensuring every pancake presented is perfect with its “light texture”. From mixing the batter to decorating the dish with colourful toppings, the whole process takes around 20 minutes. A Happy Pancake is additive-free, no use of any baking powder, but to use its own natural unique way to make the pancakes softer and fluffier. First, the batter will be mixed only when there is an order so as much as fresh air can be trapped inside; second, the baking temperature must be precise - pancake cannot rise at high temperature while it cannot be cooked thoroughly at low heat. Therefore, the temperature needs to be maintained at an optimum level.

Apart from the meticulous care in the making process, A Happy Pancake paid great effort in choosing the ingredients. The best quality flour and eggs from the chickens which are in good growing environment are used for their pancakes. The signature honey butter is made by whipping top class manuka honey from New Zealand and cultured butter made from Hokkaido milk. Add the honey butter and caramel syrup to enjoy the unique fluffiness of the delicate pancake to the fullest.

[REGULAR MENU]

HAPPY PANCAKE $108 Our signature fluffy pancake baked without using baking powder but by “Natural Power”.

Please enjoy with the homemade Manuka Honey whipped butter. PANCAKE with MILK TEA SAUCE & HOMEMADE GRANOLA $133 Tea leaves and other ingredients are boiled down to a mellow milk tea sauce. Sprinkle our homemade granola with dried fruits and spices on the top to create aromatic and flavourful pancakes. PANCAKE with CHEESE MOUSSE & BERRY SAUCE $128 Sourness from the thick berry sauce balanced out the sweetness from the pancake. Together with the cheese mousse, it makes a refreshing flavour.

A Happy Pancake - Factsheet

Address : Shop 203-205, 2/F, Lee Garden Three, 1 Sunning Road, Causeway Bay, Hong Kong Telephone : +852 2338 4315 Fax : +852 2338 4357 Email : info@ahappypancake.hk Website : www.ahappypancake.hk Facebook : @ahappypancake Instagram : @ahappypancake_hk Size : 1500 square feet Capacity : 74 (48 indoor seats + 26 outdoor seats) Signature Dish : Happy Pancake $108 Opening Hours : Mon-Fri 10:30am to 10:30pm; Sat, Sun & Public Holiday 10am to 10:30pm (Last order time: 9:45pm) Average Spending : HK$150 per person Payment Method : Cash, Credit Card (Visa, Master, Union Pay), AliPay Parking : Enjoy 3 hours (Mon-Fri) / 2 hours (Sat, Sun & Public Holiday) of free parking in Lee Garden Three Car Park upon spending HK$400

