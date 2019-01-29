Av LinkPro Will Be Featured at the Crestron Booth at ISE 2019

Fairfield, NJ, Jan. 29, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AV LinkPro, a product of AlltecPro will be showcased at Crestron's booth at Integrated Systems Europe 2019 (ISE), located in Hall 2 Stand C20. Attendees will be able to see how AV LinkPro bridges the collaboration gap between a demonstration entry door camera and a Crestron touchscreen. AV LinkPro has partnered with Crestron to help elevate integrators ability to provide more connectivity when communicating with devices like the ring doorbell or the nest hello door station.

AV LinkPro showcased at ISE 2019 - Crestron Booth Hall 2, Booth C20



AV LinkPro - Crestron Booth Hall 2, Booth C20 - ISE 2019









“AV LinkPro is excited to be partnering with Crestron at ISE 2019 as we make our European debut with an exciting connectivity product that has already been elating Crestron integrators throughout North America.” Said Jon Miller, product manager for AV LinkPro, a brand of AlltecPro.

AV LinkPro™ was designed and developed to assist dealers with integration of the latest audio and video intercoms as well as VOIP telephony solutions in high-end residential applications. The system is designed to bridge connectivity with a variety of products that would not normally easily interface and make a unified, fully connected communication solution possible with home automation system environments like that of Crestron.

About AV LinkPro: The only SIP-based system offering full H.264 HD video streaming, RTSP transport, multicast video, full intercom communication, and custom level programming. AV LinkPro is a communication bridge for SIP, IP, and TCP/IP integration creating a fully functional solution. Crestron Integration Partner Solution.

About Crestron Electronics: Providers of customized luxury smart home automation to scalable out-of-the-box collaborative tools. Creating automation solutions that transform the way people live their lives since 1971. Provider of top-of-the-line electronics and helping customers invest in scalable and customized solutions while offering 24.7 global service and support.

About AlltecPro: AlltecPro manufactures and provides consumer technology and professional audio/video products, equipment and accessories for commercial and residential applications. Constantly innovating technology to improve personal lifestyles and creating exceptional experiences for simple integration. AlltecPro works with a network of thousands of independent integrators that design, construct, install and manage technology around the world. The accomplished and knowledgeable staff assists customers using their years of industry experience to advise and assist in any installation or purchasing decision.

Attachments

Eva Boker AlltecPro 8005726373 eva@AlltecPro.com Jon Miller AlltecPro 800-637-3181, ext.1303 jmiller@alltecpro.com