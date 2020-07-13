Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Ava : Appoints Former Cisco SVP, Rick Snyder, to Board of Directors

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
07/13/2020 | 07:03am EDT

Snyder’s expertise in building strong partner programs fuels Ava’s growth in the unified security sector

Ava, a unified security company, today announced former Cisco Senior Vice President, Rick Snyder, has joined the company’s Board of Directors. Snyder brings more than three decades of leadership experience in sales and building strategic partner programs. At Cisco, Snyder managed the company’s vast network of 23,000 partners in the Americas region. As an advisor to Ava, Snyder will help guide and strengthen the company’s presence in North America.

“Rick has a history of building strong industry relationships. At this juncture in Ava’s lifecycle, building strategic partnerships is vital to our long-term market position and our ability to provide our customers with the best solutions on the market,” said Fredrik Halvorsen, Chairman and Co-founder, Ava. “Rick will help advise Ava as to the best route to market via our growing partner channel.”

Snyder joins the Ava Board of Directors from Cisco, where he led the company’s Americas Partner Sales Organization covering the United States, Canada and Latin America. During his tenure, Snyder pioneered the development of Cisco’s Digital Solution Integrator Program and Partner Experience teams. Both programs were critical to Cisco’s success in expanding its route to market through the channel. Prior to Cisco, Snyder served as Vice President of Global Business at Telepresence and President of Tandberg, both acquired by Cisco. Earlier in his career, Snyder was CEO of Polycom's largest value-add distributor, Review Video (now a part of Westcon). Snyder holds a degree in Business Administration and Management from Loyola University in Maryland.

“I’m thrilled to be joining Ava’s Board of Directors at this important stage in the company’s history,” said Rick Snyder. “Today, companies and organizations want to be protected against threats that span the physical and cyber domains. Ava’s leadership team was brilliant to launch with the mission to fill the gap. It's an honor to be an advisor as Ava strengthens its commercial presence in North America.”

Ava, a unified security company, brings together the industry-leading technologies of Vaion’s intelligent video security solutions and Jazz Networks’ award-winning cybersecurity solutions. Ava helps organizations across industries address the growing issue of hybrid attacks through a holistic approach that is flexible, simple, and, most of all, comprehensive. By identifying patterns and anomalies that span the physical and cyber domains, Ava is able to exchange data and events between the two platforms to create a truly integrated hybrid security solution.

“Partners are key to Ava’s growth in the unified security sector,” said Tormod Ree, CEO and Co-founder, Ava. “Rick’s depth of experience and breadth of partner relationships will allow us to scale as we continue to transform the security industry and drive growth.”

“I’ve spent my career growing companies through the building of strategic relationships and I’m excited by the possibilities presented by Ava,” said Snyder.

About Ava

As a global company with offices in New York, London, and Oslo, Ava’s vision as a unified security provider is to help organizations monitor, understand, and act on threats in real-time across both cyber and physical domains. The company offers best-in-class insider threat detection cybersecurity solutions and intelligent, end-to-end video security solutions to protect people, assets, and data. Security professionals leverage embedded machine learning to help recognize and investigate patterns, accurately see the whole threat picture, and respond quickly. You can learn more at this link.


© Business Wire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Companies"
07:36aThe presence of women on boards of directors rose by almost four percentage points in 2019, to 23.7 percent
PU
07:36aSCOTTISH INVESTMENT TRUST : Monthly Commentary – June 2020
PU
07:36aCELLULAR BIOMEDICINE : CBMG Hosts R&D Showcase and Provides Updates to Clinical Programs
PU
07:35aKodiak Commences Drilling at MPD Copper-Gold Porphyry Project in Southern BC
NE
07:35aCowen Accelerates Rapid Growth of International Sales & Trading Operations With Key Hires and New Integrated Liquidity Sources
GL
07:35aRoyal Road Intersects 65 Meters at 6.9 grams per tonne Gold at the Luna Roja Gold-Skarn Project; Nicaragua
NE
07:34aBASF SE : UBS remains Neutral
MD
07:33aCELLULAR BIOMEDICINE GROUP, INC. : Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
07:33aDIALOG SEMICONDUCTOR : Barclays maintains a Buy rating
MD
07:32aVIVUS INC : Notice of Delisting or Failure to Satisfy a Continued Listing Rule or Standard; Transfer of Listing, Regulation FD Disclosure (form 8-K)
AQ
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1ATLANTIA SPA : ATLANTIA : Italy's PM dismisses latest Atlantia bid to keep motorway licence
2NORDIC SEMICONDUCTOR ASA : European stocks gain as focus shifts to earnings, stimulus talks
3G4S PLC : G4S : 2020 Half Year Results Announcement Date Change
4UBISOFT ENTERTAINMENT : UBISOFT ENTERTAINMENT : French firm Ubisoft shares fall following staff departures
5HELLOFRESH SE : HELLOFRESH : JP Morgan gives a Neutral rating

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group