Avadim Health's Theraworx® Protect Helping to Meet the Challenge of Opening up America

Avadim Health Expands its Business to Business, Government and Consumer Sales Channels

Theraworx®Protect is the First Known Hygiene Technology to Help Protect the Hand and Face (T-Zone)

ASHEVILLE, N.C., May 07, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Avadim Health, Inc. (“Avadim”), a healthcare and wellness company, today reports that Federal, State and Local government entities and large corporate organizations have begun providing Theraworx Protect to its employees and national drug and grocery chains have expanded their offerings of Avadim products with Theraworx Protect.

Theraworx Protect, previously used as the clinical hygiene solution for millions of ICU patients has now crossed over into corporate and government channels and expanded its consumer channels to help protect front-line employees and to serve as an advanced hygiene offering for consumers seeking innovative solutions.

Steve Woody, CEO of Avadim Health said, "The demand with our clinical partners has never been greater. In both March and April our clinical sales to hospitals, nursing homes and alternate clinic settings were new records for the company. During this Covid-19 pandemic our message, for safe and clinically proven hygiene is bridging over to large corporate organizations, government entities and national drug and grocery chains opening new revenue channels for the Theraworx Protect brand. This product serves front-line essential employees and consumers seeking a hygiene solution that addresses the zone of viral entry- the T-Zone or eyes, nose and mouth. We always believed our hospital clinically proven brand has a major role to play for occupational and consumer health and our current situation has accelerated our timeline.”

Ralph Lombardo, Senior Vice President of Sales and Marketing said, “The T-Zone message is resonating with decision makers. The CDC makes it very clear that we need consistent hand hygiene to prevent transmission of disease. The CDC also clearly states that frequent facial cleansing is important to prevent conditions and disease. Decision makers realize it is virtually impossible to expect children and employees to never touch their face. We touch our face 23 times an hour and for all employees including officers, first responders, and pharmacists, a clinically proven facial cleansing solution safe for the eyes, nose and mouth is needed now more than ever. Our peer-reviewed safety data from nationally recognized hospitals is resonating and carving a path to broader expansion. One of most satisfying moments of my career is to see first line pharmacists and others who serve us protecting their face with Theraworx Protect. It is truly an honor to be a part of such an important mission.”

About Avadim Health, Inc.:

Avadim Health is a high-growth, healthcare and wellness company that sells topical products to improve immune health, neuromuscular health and skin barrier health. Using its proprietary platform, called the Bionome Engineered Platform, Avadim has developed products that target the institutional care and self-care markets. The Company believe there is significant unmet global demand for nonprescription options, such as its products, as an alternative to drugs that are more expensive or potentially addictive and can have long-term detrimental implications for health and society. Avadim’s mission, “Discovering New Ways to Care,” represents its strong belief that, by harnessing the innate power of the skin’s ecosystem, it can improve the health of individuals with products that address current societal challenges, including access to care, affordability, drug resistance and addiction. Avadim uses an evidence-based approach to develop, test and market its products. This clinical evidence contributed to the successful registration of several of its products for Medicare and Medicaid reimbursement, and enables the sales teams to serve customers across the full continuum of care, from institutional care to self-care, including in hospitals, long-term care facilities, closed provider pharmacies, physician offices and retail pharmacies.