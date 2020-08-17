Avail Medsystems : Named to the 2020 CB Insights Digital Health 150 — List of Most Innovative Digital Health Startups

CB Insights today named Avail Medsystems to its second annual Digital Health 150 ranking, which showcases the 150 most promising private digital health companies in the world.

The 2020 Digital Health 150 cohort highlights startups that are reimagining the lines of the traditional healthcare experience across 12 categories, from Virtual Care Delivery and Clinical Trials, to Drug Discovery and Specialty Care. Countries represented this year include Canada, China, Israel, France, the United Kingdom, and the United States, among others.

“This year’s Digital Health 150 is our most global ever, covering the best private healthcare companies from 17 countries. Beyond geographic diversity, these companies are innovating across the entire healthcare value chain, spanning technologies that benefit pharma & biotech companies, to payers, hospitals, insurers, and more,” said CB Insights CEO Anand Sanwal. “Last year’s Digital Health 150 winners saw numerous exits and went on to raise nearly $5 billion in investor financing after being recognized. We look forward to seeing the success of this year's class of the best in digital health."

Avail Medsystems is a medical technology company pioneering telemedicine for the procedure room (“Procedural TelemedicineTM”), which allows healthcare professionals and medical industry advisors to share expertise remotely via advanced audio/video technology and an intuitive user experience built for mobility. Over the past three years, Avail has leveraged more than 400 years of combined medical technology development, sales and marketing experience to create its Procedural TelemedicineTM System, so industry experts and healthcare professionals can provide support, train and share knowledge during live procedures – from anywhere. Now, as the COVID-19 pandemic compels healthcare providers to limit in-person procedure support, Avail’s purpose-built solution has become a tool of necessity enabling care providers, and the experts who support them, to continue collaborating during medical procedures regardless of location.

“It’s an honor to be named to the CB Insights Digital Health 150 list in recognition of Avail’s pioneering Procedural TelemedicineTM solution and our mission to remove the barriers of in-person procedure support and training,” said Avail CEO Daniel Hawkins. “We developed the Avail System to provide universal access to clinical and procedural expertise, regardless of location. We’re continuing to innovate and expand our product offerings, most recently with the launch of the Avail Portal which provides users multi-platform access to the Avail Network and enables enhanced management of remote collaboration activities. Collectively, our solutions provide significant benefits to industry experts, medical device representatives, physicians and surgeons — particularly in the ‘new normal’ of COVID-19.”

Through an evidence-based approach, the CB Insights research team selected the Digital Health 150 from hundreds of applications based on several factors including patent activity, investor quality, news sentiment analysis, proprietary Mosaic scores, market potential, partnerships, competitive landscape, team strength, and tech novelty. The Mosaic Score, based on CB Insights’ algorithm, measures the overall health and growth potential of private companies to help predict a company’s momentum.

Quick facts on the 2020 Digital Health 150:

The 2020 Digital Health 150 startups have raised over $20B in funding across 600+ deals from 900+ unique investors.

The list includes 13 unicorns (companies that have reached a valuation of $1B+) focused on a diverse range of digital health solutions, including telehealth, insurance, and robotic surgical systems.

Many have formed partnerships with key industry players like the American Heart Association, Cigna, and Mount Sinai Health System.

The Digital Health 150 Companies (in alphabetical order): 98Point6 Galileo Health Oura Abacus Insights Genome Medical OWKIN AbCellera Biologics GRAIL PAIGE.AI Aetion GYANT Parsley Health Akili Interactive Labs HaloDoc PathAI Alan Happify Health Pear Therapeutics Aledade Healthy.io Perspectum Alpha Health Healx PharmEasy Arterys Heartbeat ProteinQure Atomwise Hims & Hers Protenus Avail Medsystems Hinge Health Quartet Health Axial Healthcare icometrix Qure.ai Babyscripts iLoF RDMD Bend Financial Incredible Health Ready Responders Bigfoot Biomedical Infervision Recursion Pharmaceuticals Bind Benefits Innovaccer Redox Biofourmis Insilico Medicine Ro Biointellisense Insitro Saama Technologies Bright Health Iora Health Science 37 Bright.MD K Health Sema4 BrightInsight Kaia Health Somatus Brightside Benefit Karius SonarMD Cala Health Kindbody SOPHiA Genetics Capsule Komodo Health Subtle Medical Caption Health League Taimei Technology Carbon Health LeanTaaS Talkspace Carrot Fertility LetsGetChecked Tempus Cedar Livi Tencent Trusted Doctors Celsius Therapeutics Lunit Thrive Earlier Detection ChromaCode Lyra Health TriNetX Cityblock Health Mahmee Truepill CMR Surgical Mammoth Biosciences Twistle Concerto HealthAI Maven Clinic TytoCare Cricket Health Medable Unite Us Cue Health Medbanks Network Technology Unlearn CureApp Medically Home Group Valencell Current Health MediTrust Health Verana Health Dental Monitoring Meru Health Vesta Healthcare Devoted Health Mindbloom Vicarious Surgical DispatchHealth Mindstrong VillageMD DNAnexus Modern Fertility Vim Doctolib Mojo Vision Vineti Doctor On Demand nference Virta Health Dreem Notable Viz.ai Eko Nuvo Group We Doctor Element Science Olive Wellth Evidation Health Omada Health Winterlight Labs Firefly Health Oncology Analytics Xealth Folx Health Onera Health XtalPi Freenome Oscar Health Zebra Medical Vision

About Avail Medsystems

Avail Medsystems is a pioneering medical technology company that removes the barriers of in-person medical procedure collaboration. With a customer-centric business model, Avail’s purpose-built Procedural TelemedicineTM technology enables on-the-go, HIPAA compliant collaboration among a network of healthcare professionals and industry experts.

About CB Insights

At CB Insights, we believe the most complex strategic business questions are best answered with facts. We are a machine intelligence company that synthesizes, analyzes and visualizes millions of documents to give our clients fast, fact-based insights. Serving the majority of the Fortune 100, we give companies the power to make better decisions, take control of their own future, and capitalize on change.

