Avail Medsystems : Named to the 2020 CB Insights Digital Health 150 — List of Most Innovative Digital Health Startups

08/17/2020 | 09:32am EDT

CB Insights today named Avail Medsystems to its second annual Digital Health 150 ranking, which showcases the 150 most promising private digital health companies in the world.

The 2020 Digital Health 150 cohort highlights startups that are reimagining the lines of the traditional healthcare experience across 12 categories, from Virtual Care Delivery and Clinical Trials, to Drug Discovery and Specialty Care. Countries represented this year include Canada, China, Israel, France, the United Kingdom, and the United States, among others.

“This year’s Digital Health 150 is our most global ever, covering the best private healthcare companies from 17 countries. Beyond geographic diversity, these companies are innovating across the entire healthcare value chain, spanning technologies that benefit pharma & biotech companies, to payers, hospitals, insurers, and more,” said CB Insights CEO Anand Sanwal. “Last year’s Digital Health 150 winners saw numerous exits and went on to raise nearly $5 billion in investor financing after being recognized. We look forward to seeing the success of this year's class of the best in digital health."

Avail Medsystems is a medical technology company pioneering telemedicine for the procedure room (“Procedural TelemedicineTM”), which allows healthcare professionals and medical industry advisors to share expertise remotely via advanced audio/video technology and an intuitive user experience built for mobility. Over the past three years, Avail has leveraged more than 400 years of combined medical technology development, sales and marketing experience to create its Procedural TelemedicineTM System, so industry experts and healthcare professionals can provide support, train and share knowledge during live procedures – from anywhere. Now, as the COVID-19 pandemic compels healthcare providers to limit in-person procedure support, Avail’s purpose-built solution has become a tool of necessity enabling care providers, and the experts who support them, to continue collaborating during medical procedures regardless of location.

“It’s an honor to be named to the CB Insights Digital Health 150 list in recognition of Avail’s pioneering Procedural TelemedicineTM solution and our mission to remove the barriers of in-person procedure support and training,” said Avail CEO Daniel Hawkins. “We developed the Avail System to provide universal access to clinical and procedural expertise, regardless of location. We’re continuing to innovate and expand our product offerings, most recently with the launch of the Avail Portal which provides users multi-platform access to the Avail Network and enables enhanced management of remote collaboration activities. Collectively, our solutions provide significant benefits to industry experts, medical device representatives, physicians and surgeons — particularly in the ‘new normal’ of COVID-19.”

Through an evidence-based approach, the CB Insights research team selected the Digital Health 150 from hundreds of applications based on several factors including patent activity, investor quality, news sentiment analysis, proprietary Mosaic scores, market potential, partnerships, competitive landscape, team strength, and tech novelty. The Mosaic Score, based on CB Insights’ algorithm, measures the overall health and growth potential of private companies to help predict a company’s momentum.

Quick facts on the 2020 Digital Health 150:

  • The 2020 Digital Health 150 startups have raised over $20B in funding across 600+ deals from 900+ unique investors.
  • The list includes 13 unicorns (companies that have reached a valuation of $1B+) focused on a diverse range of digital health solutions, including telehealth, insurance, and robotic surgical systems.
  • Many have formed partnerships with key industry players like the American Heart Association, Cigna, and Mount Sinai Health System.

The Digital Health 150 Companies (in alphabetical order):

98Point6

Galileo Health

Oura

Abacus Insights

Genome Medical

OWKIN

AbCellera Biologics

GRAIL

PAIGE.AI

Aetion

GYANT

Parsley Health

Akili Interactive Labs

HaloDoc

PathAI

Alan

Happify Health

Pear Therapeutics

Aledade

Healthy.io

Perspectum

Alpha Health

Healx

PharmEasy

Arterys

Heartbeat

ProteinQure

Atomwise

Hims & Hers

Protenus

Avail Medsystems

Hinge Health

Quartet Health

Axial Healthcare

icometrix

Qure.ai

Babyscripts

iLoF

RDMD

Bend Financial

Incredible Health

Ready Responders

Bigfoot Biomedical

Infervision

Recursion Pharmaceuticals

Bind Benefits

Innovaccer

Redox

Biofourmis

Insilico Medicine

Ro

Biointellisense

Insitro

Saama Technologies

Bright Health

Iora Health

Science 37

Bright.MD

K Health

Sema4

BrightInsight

Kaia Health

Somatus

Brightside Benefit

Karius

SonarMD

Cala Health

Kindbody

SOPHiA Genetics

Capsule

Komodo Health

Subtle Medical

Caption Health

League

Taimei Technology

Carbon Health

LeanTaaS

Talkspace

Carrot Fertility

LetsGetChecked

Tempus

Cedar

Livi

Tencent Trusted Doctors

Celsius Therapeutics

Lunit

Thrive Earlier Detection

ChromaCode

Lyra Health

TriNetX

Cityblock Health

Mahmee

Truepill

CMR Surgical

Mammoth Biosciences

Twistle

Concerto HealthAI

Maven Clinic

TytoCare

Cricket Health

Medable

Unite Us

Cue Health

Medbanks Network Technology

Unlearn

CureApp

Medically Home Group

Valencell

Current Health

MediTrust Health

Verana Health

Dental Monitoring

Meru Health

Vesta Healthcare

Devoted Health

Mindbloom

Vicarious Surgical

DispatchHealth

Mindstrong

VillageMD

DNAnexus

Modern Fertility

Vim

Doctolib

Mojo Vision

Vineti

Doctor On Demand

nference

Virta Health

Dreem

Notable

Viz.ai

Eko

Nuvo Group

We Doctor

Element Science

Olive

Wellth

Evidation Health

Omada Health

Winterlight Labs

Firefly Health

Oncology Analytics

Xealth

Folx Health

Onera Health

XtalPi

Freenome Oscar Health Zebra Medical Vision

About Avail Medsystems

Avail Medsystems is a pioneering medical technology company that removes the barriers of in-person medical procedure collaboration. With a customer-centric business model, Avail’s purpose-built Procedural TelemedicineTM technology enables on-the-go, HIPAA compliant collaboration among a network of healthcare professionals and industry experts.

For more information about Avail Medsystems, visit Avail.io and follow us on Twitter or LinkedIn.

About CB Insights

At CB Insights, we believe the most complex strategic business questions are best answered with facts. We are a machine intelligence company that synthesizes, analyzes and visualizes millions of documents to give our clients fast, fact-based insights. Serving the majority of the Fortune 100, we give companies the power to make better decisions, take control of their own future, and capitalize on change.


© Business Wire 2020
