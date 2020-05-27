Availability of Petition for Deregulation of Genetically Engineered Soybean

Last Modified: May 27, 2020

Dear BRS Stakeholder,

The U.S. Department of Agriculture's (USDA) Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service (APHIS) is inviting public comment on a petition from BASF Corporation (BASF) seeking deregulation of a soybean variety developed using genetic engineering for resistance to soybean cyst nematode, a microscopic parasitic worm, and for herbicide tolerance. The petition will be available for public review and comment for 60 days.

APHIS is interested in receiving comments regarding potential environmental and interrelated economic impacts to assist in our assessment of the petition as it relates to the National Environmental Policy Act. The public comments received, along with the best available scientific documents, will assist APHIS in determining the appropriate environmental documents to prepare in accordance with our petition process to make a fully informed decision on the regulatory status of this soybean variety developed using genetic engineering.

The petition and Federal Register notice can be viewed on the News and Information page of the BRS website. Beginning tomorrow, members of the public will be able to submit comments through July 27, 2020, at www.regulations.gov.

-Petition for a Determination of Nonregulated Status for Plant-Parasitic Nematode-Protected and Herbicide Tolerant GMB 151 Soybean

