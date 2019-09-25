Available on Business Wire's Website and the Associated Press Photo Network: Health Net Recognized as a Live Well San Diego Partner

A photo is available on Business Wire's website and the Associated Press Photo Network of the San Diego Board of Supervisors awarding Health Net a proclamation, recognizing the company as a Live Well San Diego partner. The proclamation also declared September 12, 2019 as Health Net Live Well San Diego day throughout the county. Health Net Vice President of Regional Operations, Kathleen Lang, accepted the award on behalf of the company at the offices of the Health and Human Services Agency.

