Availity : Adds New Senior Vice President of Corporate Development & Strategy to Leadership Team

JACKSONVILLE, Fla., Oct. 2, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Availity, the nation's largest real-time health information network, named Frank J. Manzella its new Senior Vice President of Corporate Development & Strategy.

An experienced healthcare executive and investor with broad strategic expertise and transaction experience, Manzella's focus will be to provide critical insights and guidance for potential acquisitions designed to significantly expand Availity's capabilities as the leading healthcare technology and engagement platform for synthesizing and sharing critical health information.

"Identifying, acquiring, and integrating the right businesses is critically important to Availity's growth strategy," said Russ Thomas, CEO of Availity. "Frank's experience makes him the perfect addition to our Executive Leadership Team, and at just the right time."

Manzella has a distinguished career in corporate development and strategy for healthcare technology, having executed more than $20 billion in transactions over the course of his career. His experience includes Press Ganey Associates, where he served as Chief Development Officer and Change Healthcare, where he served as Senior Vice President of Corporate Development.

With its broad suite of solutions, Availity's clients are empowered to manage a growing set of interactions between constituents throughout the healthcare ecosystem. With more than 1.2 million active provider users, Availity is driving systematic change and standardization as the designated nexus of communication for national and regional health plans across the country. The company facilitates more than 4 billion clinical, administrative, and financial transactions every year.

"Availity has played an essential role in driving improved efficiencies and outcomes for every stakeholder in healthcare—payer, provider, and patient," said Manzella. "With its modern technology stack and focused, strategically driven business goals, Availity is in an ideal position to expand as a business and continue to drive meaningful change across healthcare."

Manzella and his wife, Carol Ann, have three children. He has Bachelor's, MBA, and JD degrees from Georgetown University and serves on the MBA Alumni Advisory Council at Georgetown's McDonough School of Business. Frank also is the Chairman of the Michael Manzella Foundation, named in honor of his brother who passed away from cancer in 1993. The Foundation has raised and distributed more than $500,000 in grants to young people and organizations aligned with their mission of advancing education, cancer research, children's causes, and the arts.

About Availity

Availity is the place where healthcare finds the answers needed to shift focus back

to patient care. By solving the communication challenges between healthcare stakeholders, Availity creates a richer, more transparent exchange of information among health plans, providers, and technology partners. As the nation's largest health information network, Availity facilitates over 4 billion clinical, administrative, and financial transactions annually. The company's suite of dynamic products, built on a powerful, intelligent platform, enables real-time collaboration for success in a competitive, value-based care environment.

For more information, including an online demonstration, please visit www.availity.com or call 1.800.AVAILITY (282.4548).

Contact:

Matt Schlossberg

Amendola Communications for Availity

mschlossberg@acmarketingpr.com

630-935-9136

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/availity-adds-new-senior-vice-president-of-corporate-development--strategy-to-leadership-team-300930006.html

SOURCE Availity