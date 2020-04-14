Avanco Resources : OZ Minerals March 2020 Quarterly Report Presentation 0 04/14/2020 | 06:58pm EDT Send by mail :

OZ Minerals Registered Office: 2 Hamra Drive, Adelaide Airport, South Australia, 5950, Australia P A G E 2 / Compliance Statements West Musgrave Production Targets Cautionary Statement Production Targets for the West Musgrave project are based on: Probable Ore Reserves: 84% Indicated Mineral Resources: 5% Inferred Mineral Resources: 11% The modifying factors used in the estimation of the Ore Reserve were also applied to the Indicated Resources and Inferred Resources. There is a low level of geological confidence associated with Inferred Mineral Resources and there is no certainty that further exploration work will result in the determination of Indicated Mineral Resources or that the Production Target itself will be realised. The material assumptions used in the estimation of the Production Target and associated forecast financial information are set out in West Musgrave Project Nebo- Babel Mineral Resource and Ore Reserve Statements and Explanatory Notes as at 11th February 2020 Table 1. The Ore Reserve and Mineral Resource estimates underpinning the Production Target were prepared by a Competent Person in accordance with the JORC Code 2012. West Musgrave Ore Reserve and Mineral Resource The information on the West Musgrave Mineral Resources and Ore Reserves estimates in this document are extracted from the documents titled "West Musgrave Project Nebo-Babel Deposits Ore Reserve Statement and Explanatory Notes as at 11th Feb 2020" and "West Musgrave Project Nebo-Babel Deposits Mineral Resource Statement and Explanatory Notes as at 11th Feb 2020", released on 12 February 2020 and available at: www.ozminerals.com/operations/resources-reserves/. OZ Minerals confirms that it is not aware of any new information or data that materially affects the information included in the original market announcement and, in the case of estimates of Mineral Resources, that all material assumptions and technical parameters underpinning the estimates in the relevant market announcement continue to apply and have not materially changed. OZ Minerals confirms that the form and context in which the Competent Person's findings are presented have not been materially modified from the original market announcement. P A G E 3 / O V E R V I E W A Modern Mining Company Strategy Strategy and culture enabled rapid anticipation and response to COVID-19 restrictions WHAT WE DO GOING BEYOND WHAT'S POSSIBLE TO MAKE LIVES BETTER Global copper - non-copper opportunities are by-products or coincidental in an inorganic growth opportunity HOW WE WORK TOGETHER Partnering - with other companies, institutions, customers and people

- with other companies, institutions, customers and people Lean and innovative - delivering bottom half cost curve and superior operating performance; lean principles to drive innovative solutions

- delivering bottom half cost curve and superior operating performance; lean principles to drive innovative solutions Investing responsibly - considering the impact of our capital allocation decisions on the five stakeholder groups

- considering the impact of our capital allocation decisions on the five stakeholder groups Devolved and agile - embracing a devolved model to unlock discretionary effort and value; assets that easily bolt on or off UNDERPINNED BY OUR STAKEHOLDERS Driving inclusion and diversity, resulting in superior performance

Working safely, unlocking innovation, embracing change and consistently delivering

Our people are our ambassadors P A G E 4 / H E A L T H & S A F E T Y COVID-19 Response COVID-19 Disease Control Management Plan and processes developed SOCIAL DISTANCING AT SITE PEOPLE All non-essential frontline site personnel working from home; head office personnel working remotely

non-essential frontline site personnel working from home; head office personnel working remotely Extended rosters to reduce shift change interfaces

Health screening and fever monitoring programs developed for incoming site personnel

Critical roles identified with plans implemented to provide additional assurance

Additional controls to mitigate contact exposure under investigation

Move towards full intrastate based workforce for SA sites; local workforce in Carajás MEDICAL RESPONSE Increased health monitoring; SA Health Communicable Disease Branch referral program implemented

Initial testing, self isolation and quarantine systems and processes developed

Contact and environment tracing implemented to mitigate threat of uncontrolled exposure

Health & Wellbeing program developed to focus on COVID-19 related issues including mental health

COVID-19 related issues including mental health Offsite medical transfer capability developed FACILITIES MANAGEMENT Increased site cleaning and hygiene services

Public social areas closed, including gym, recreation room and wet mess

Social distancing directives developed across transit, aviation, social gathering, and workplaces COMPANY ~$150 million of 2020 capital and operating costs deferred

Plans developed for potential worsening conditions and also post COVID-19 accelerated recovery P A G E 5 / O V E R V I E W Asset Timeline* Multiple projects progressing through build and study phases 2020 2021 2022 2023 2024 PROMINENT HILL Mineral Resource: 140Mt @ 1.0% Cu, 0.7 g/t Au Ore Reserve: 61Mt @ 0.9% Cu, 0.6 g/t Au EXPANSION STUDY CARRAPATEENA BC Mineral Resource: 970Mt @ 0.5% Cu, 0.2g/t Au SLC Ore Reserve: 91Mt @ 1.6% Cu, 0.67g/t Au EXPANSION STUDY SUB LEVEL CAVE TO BLOCK CAVE TRANSITION CARAJÁS - ANTAS HUB Antas North Mineral Resource: 2.6Mt @ 1.2% Cu, 0.4 g/t Au ANTAS OPEN PIT ORE & PEDRA BRANCA UNDERGROUND ORE Pedra Branca Mineral Resource: 19Mt @ 1.6% Cu, 0.4 g/t Au Pedra Branca Ore Reserve: 5Mt @ 2.1% Cu, 0.5 g/t Au PROJECT TIMELINES EXPECTED TO EXTEND FOLLOWING COVID-19 RESPONSE AND RESTRICTIONS Succoth Mineral Resource: 156Mt @ 0.6% Cu ** CONCEPT / DRILLING SCOPING STUDY PRE-FEASIBILITY STUDY FEASIBILITY STUDY CONSTRUCTION RAMP UP PRODUCTION * Indicative timeline assumes required study hurdles and proposed timeframes achieved. ** See Cassini Resources' ASX Release entitled "Maiden Succoth Resource Estimate" dated 7 December 2015 and available at: www.cassiniresources.com.au/investor-relations/asx-announcements The MROR information on this timeline is extracted from the company's previously published MROR statements and are available at: www.ozminerals.com/operations/resources-reserves/. OZ Minerals confirms that it is not aware of any new information or data that materially affects the information included in the original market announcements and, in the case of estimates of Mineral Resources or Ore Reserves, that all material assumptions and technical parameters underpinning the estimates in the relevant market announcement continue to apply and have not materially changed. OZ Minerals confirms that the form and context in which the Competent Person's findings are presented have not been materially modified from the original market announcement. All Mineral Resource figures are estimates. O V E R V I E W Q1 Activity Summary ITEM Q1 2020 GUIDANCE Contained Copper produced (t) 20,231 83,000-100,000 Contained Gold produced (oz) 55,606 207,000-234,000 All-In Sustaining Cost US c/lb 75 115-130 C1 cost US c/lb 9 60-75 Favourable to annual guidance Unfavourable to annual guidance CONTAINED COPPER AND GOLD PRODUCED (t/oz) 60,000 50,000 40,000 30,000 20,000 10,000 0 Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 Q1 2018 2018 2018 2018 2019 2019 2019 2019 2020 Copper Gold OPERATIONAL CONTINUITY / 2020 SPEND DEFERRED Prominent Hill delivers strong gold production with negative C1 costs; copper production in line with plan

Carrapateena plant ramp-up ahead of schedule; underground development re-sequenced to accelerate surface stockpile build

ramp-up ahead of schedule; underground development re-sequenced to accelerate surface stockpile build Significant progress made at Carajás Hub; Pedra Branca decline development on track, ore sorting installation at Antas and first concentrate parcel prepared for transport via Vale logistics network

No material production impacts experienced at OZ Minerals' mine sites following global COVID-19 outbreak

COVID-19 outbreak ~$150 million of 2020 capital and operating costs deferred following COVID-19 response review

COVID-19 response review All operations remain on track for 2020 production guidance based on current operating conditions

Revolving credit facility increased to $480 million to further improve liquidity; end Q1 net debt $89 million, expected to move net cash positive through Q2 and for remainder of year, price dependent (net debt $2 million at 14 April) UPCOMING ACTIVITY Carrapateena expansion pre-feasibility study update expected Q2 P A G E 7 / G R O U P F I N A N C I A L S Cash Generation WORKING CAPITAL MOVEMENTS - QUARTER (A$M) Cash Utilisation: Q1 2020 CASH MOVEMENTS* Cash balance $61 million at 31 March; working capital movements toward month end reduced operating cashflow for quarter

Revolving credit facility increased to $480 million

Payment of final dividend of $49 million, investment in Carrapateena $95 million and drawdown of debt $150 million

Increase in trade receivables of $77 million due to end of March shipments; ~$118 million received since end of quarter reducing net debt to

$2 million as at 14 April

$2 million as at 14 April Decrease in trade payables of $23 million due to timing of payables and accruals

Net ore inventory reduction of $15 million following open pit stockpile processing

Made up of a non-cash net ore drawdown of $20 million and a $5 million unwind on Net Realisable Value

UPCOMING ACTIVITY Position expected to move net cash positive though Q2 and further strengthen though 2020 with Carrapateena cash generation principally covering operating and capital costs going forward P A G E 8 / * Unaudited ** Includes non-cash depreciation and Net Realisable Value adjustment P R O M I N E N T H I L L P R O V I N C E Prominent Hill UNDERGROUND ORE HAULED AND GRADE OPERATIONAL DELIVERY (kt) (Cu %) ⁄ Q1 production of 15,580 tonnes of copper and 49,049 1000 2.5 ounces of gold on track for guidance 800 2 ⁄ 22,428 ounces of gold hedged for the quarter 600 1.5 ⁄ Underground mine produced 842kt of ore at 1.47% copper 400 1 ⁄ Record March underground ore movement exceeded 4Mtpa run rates 200 0.5 ⁄ Overall Q1 ore movement affected by significant rainfall event in February and unplanned truck fleet maintenance 0 0 impacting availabilities Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 Q1 ⁄ Surface ore stockpiles total ~18Mt at end Q1 2018 2018 2018 2018 2019 2019 2019 2019 2020 UG Ore Hauled (LHS) UG Mined Grade (RHS) ⁄ Malu paste plant commissioning commenced with full plant STOCKPILES AND MILL THROUGHPUT ramp up scheduled for late Q2 following COVID-19 state border closures (Mt) (Mt) ⁄ Plant throughput lower than prior quarter on transition to 35 3 higher proportion of harder gold ore and extended shut 30 2.5 PROJECTS & STUDIES 25 2 ⁄ UG expansion studies focused on high priority opportunities 20 1.5 15 including resource confirmation, mine design options, 10 1 processing plant operating strategy and material handling system optimisation; 2.1km of diamond drilling completed Q1 5 0.5 0 0 EXPLORATION POTENTIAL Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 Q1 ⁄ Stage 2 drilling of the Unearthed Challenge targets postponed 2018 2018 2018 2018 2019 2019 2019 2019 2020 due to COVID-19 pandemic Ore Stockpile (LHS) Mill Throughput (RHS) P A G E 9 / P R O M I N E N T H I L L P R O V I N C E Prominent Hill Cost Performance ITEM Q1 2020 GUIDANCE All-In Sustaining Cost US c/lb 29 60-70 C1 costs US c/lb (27) 5-15 Favourable to annual guidance Unfavourable to annual guidance C1 COST ANALYSIS (US c/lb) Higher gold production and price Scheduled Weather event plant shut impacts and and diesel higher fill activity generation Lower copper production increases fixed costs per pound COST PERFORMANCE All-In Sustaining costs of US 29 c/lb benefitted from significantly higher gold production and elevated gold price increasing the net by-product credit

Sustaining costs of US 29 c/lb benefitted from significantly higher gold production and elevated gold price increasing the net by-product credit C1 costs of US (27 c/lb) lower than the prior quarter on higher gold production, offsetting reduced copper production

Mining costs impacted by restricted haulage following February weather event and higher fill activity

Processing costs higher following planned plant maintenance during the quarter (no plant shutdown in Q4) and use of diesel generation during the Hill to Hill substation connection UPCOMING ACTIVITY Prominent Hill 2020 cost guidance revised downwards following COVID-19 response review: All-In Sustaining Costs of US 60c-70 c/lb (down from US 80 - 90 c/lb) C1 costs of US 5 - 15 c/lb (down from US 15-25 c/lb) P A G E 1 0 / 1 C1 cost analysis format modified from 1 January to include FX variance and separate by-product impact C A R R A P A T E E N A P R O V I N C E Carrapateena QUARTERLY DEVELOPMENT METRES 4000 (Metres) 3000 2000 1000 0 Q4 Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 Q1 16 17 17 17 17 18 18 18 18 19 19 19 19 20 CONCENTRATE LOADING OPERATIONAL DELIVERY Q1 production of 2,495 tonnes of copper and 5,041 ounces of gold; progressive H2 production increases expected post commissioning

First concentrate containers trucked to port awaiting further concentrate for first bulk customer shipment in Q2

Underground development progressing well with 3,765 metres achieved during the quarter; mine re-sequenced to prioritise ore body development maintaining ore stockpiles at ~300kt at end Q1

re-sequenced to prioritise ore body development maintaining ore stockpiles at ~300kt at end Q1 Plant ramp-up progressing ahead of plan; five day continuous period at 12,000t/day nameplate capacity achieved in March with strong early metal recoveries averaging over 90% for copper and 85% for gold

ramp-up progressing ahead of plan; five day continuous period at 12,000t/day nameplate capacity achieved in March with strong early metal recoveries averaging over 90% for copper and 85% for gold Guidance from 2021 under review following non-essential 2020 CAPEX deferral, however no material changes currently expected PROJECTS & STUDIES Fundamental threat control and opportunity studies continued on the Carrapateena expansion study with independent peer review and value optimisation analysis advancing

Block Cave Expansion Pre-Feasibility Study and Life of Province Scoping Study on track for release in Q2 EXPLORATION POTENTIAL Maslins prospect stage one drill program completed; samples sent for assay and geophysical modelling of downhole data ongoing, however no significant mineralisation intersected P A G E 1 1 / C A R A J Á S P R O V I N C E Carajás PEDRA BRANCA DECLINE DEVELOPMENT ANTAS ORE SORTER INSTALLATION OPERATIONAL DELIVERY Q1 production of 2,156 tonnes of copper and 1,516 ounces of gold on track for guidance

Pedra Branca decline development reaches 274 metres; on schedule for first development ore mid-2020

mid-2020 Ore sorting equipment installation nearing completion at Antas, targeting commissioning during May; ore sorter to later relocate to Pedra Branca

First concentrate parcel prepared for transport via Vale's rail network, marking first phase of the strategic Vale-OZ Minerals cooperation agreement utilising Vale rail and port infrastructure to realise operational and cost efficiencies PROJECTS & STUDIES Clovis activity focused on planning for the upcoming resource definition drill program; trial gravity survey completed over the deposit

Santa Lucia contract signed with Vale

Pantera land access completed; desktop studies continued EXPLORATION POTENTIAL Exploration activities focussed on geochemical sampling and ground EM on prospects close to the Antas mine

Encouraging geophysical results received from Estrella and numerous prospects within the Paes Carvalho project

All field activities suspended late in the quarter P A G E 1 2 / O T H E R P R O V I N C E S Gurupi and West Musgrave Provinces GURUPI PROVINCE PROJECTS AND TENEMENTS PROJECTS & STUDIES ⁄ Work continued on injunction removal during the quarter, however regulator has suspended administrative work for 60 days as a result of COVID-19 ⁄ Preparatory work continues for the application to be progressed on resumption of work by the regulator EXPLORATION POTENTIAL Further trenching and sampling at the Sequiro prospect during the quarter before all field activity suspended WEST MUSGRAVE TENEMENTS PROJECTS & STUDIES Pre-Feasibility Study demonstrates ~26 year life with bottom quartile cash costs and average production of ~28,000tpa copper and ~22,000tpa nickel in concentrates 1

Study demonstrates ~26 year life with bottom quartile cash costs and average production of ~28,000tpa copper and ~22,000tpa nickel in concentrates Site closed during quarter to protect remote community health and welfare; subsequent restriction to Ngaanyatjarra Lands imposed by Western Australian Government

EPA Part IV approvals well progressed and targeting Q2 lodgement

Go forward path continues to be assessed with JV partner Cassini Resources P A G E 1 3 / 1 These production targets must be read in conjunction with the production targets cautionary statement on slide 3 E X P L O R A T I O N A N D G R O W T H Growth Pipeline Operations, projects and a growing pipeline of opportunities P A G E 1 4 / L O O K I N G F O R W A R D Guidance GUIDANCE 2020 PROMINENT HILL CARRAPATEENA CARAJÁS TOTAL Copper Production (tonnes) 55,000-65,000 20,000-25,000 8,000-10,000 83,000-100,000 Gold Production (ounces) 165,000-185,000 35,000-40,000 7,000-9,000 207,000-234,000 Underground Ore Movement (Mt) 3.7-4.0 2.0-2.6 Sustaining Capital Expenditure (A$M) - Mine Development 40-50 15-20 - 55-70 - Site 20-30 9-12 5-8 34-50 (25-35) (15-20) (45-63) Growth Capital Expenditure (A$M) - Mine Development - 110-125 10-15 120-140 (115-130) (125-145) - Other 17-22 75-853,4 35-40 127-147 (125-140) (65-70) (207-232) AISC (US c/lb)2 60-70 235-2604 215-235 115-130 (80-90) (245-270) (225-245) (135-150) C1 Costs (US c/lb)2 5-151 175-1951,4 155-175 60-75 (15-25) (180-200) (165-185) (70-85) Exploration (A$M) 15-20 (25-30) Project studies to next stage gate (A$M) 30-355 (35-40) Note: Changes to guidance represent savings identified in the COVID-19 response review1. Figures in brackets denote previously issued guidance. US dollar denominated C1 costs for Prominent Hill will benefit by US2.5c and Carrapateena will benefit by US3.0c per US1c reduction in the AUD/USD exchange rate. AUD/USD of 0.68 has been used in converting A$ costs to US$ and assumed gold price of US$1,350/oz for C1 and AISC guidance. Excludes deferred consideration of US$50million which will become payable in H2 2020 provided certain milestones are met, in addition to growth capital. Revenue and associated direct processing and selling costs for ~295kt of stockpiled development ore will be offset against pre-production capital and is excluded from the 2020 operating and capital expenditure guidance. Reflects anticipated expenditure on Board approved studies to their next milestone. Should the Board approve a project to proceed to a further milestone, additional funds will be incurred and guidance will be updated as required. Projects with funding milestones during 2020 include West Musgrave, Carrapateena and Prominent Hill expansions, Carajás opportunities and CentroGold. It is expected ~60% of expenditure will be expensed in the current year. 1 See OZ Minerals announcement titled "COVID-19 update: production continuity, reduction in growth capital and other P A G E 1 5 / expenditure" released on 30 March 2020 and available at: www.ozminerals.com/media/asx/ L O O K I N G F O R W A R D 2020 Key Milestones Business Area Milestone 2020 Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 Malu Paste Plant commissioned Prominent Hill Province Expansion Feasibility Study update and investment decision Mineral Resource and Ore Reserve update Carrapateena expansion Pre-Feasibility Study update Life of Province Plan Scoping Study update Carrapateena Province Carrapateena Sub Level Cave ramp-up reaches 4.25Mtpa run rate Mineral Resource and Ore Reserve update Pedra Branca first development ore Carajás Province Hub studies and Mineral Resource update CentroGold injunction removal / commencement of Feasibility Study Gurupi Province Mineral Resource update West Musgrave Pre-Feasibility Study update ✓ Musgrave Province Mineral Resource update and maiden Ore Reserve ✓ P A G E 1 6 / Attachments Original document

