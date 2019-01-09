Avanos Medical : Halyard Introduces COVER MAX* Full-coverage Surgical Caps Available with CAPTURE* Technology

News

01/08/2019

Halyard Introduces COVER MAX* Full-coverage Surgical Caps Available with CAPTURE* Technology

Halyard, a leading global provider of solutions for the prevention of healthcare-associated infections across acute care and non-acute care settings, today announced the availability of the latest in its portfolio of personal protective equipment (PPE)-COVER MAX* full-coverage Surgical Caps. Two different versions of the Surgical Caps are available-including one with CAPTURE* Technology-to accommodate different hair lengths. They were designed with the latest recommendations from AORN in mind to help prevent surgical site infections caused by microorganisms shed from the skin and hair of perioperative personnel.

'Nobody understands the needs and challenges of the healthcare industry better than those on the front lines of care delivery every day,' said Greg Metcalf, Halyard Global Director for Gloves and Apparel. 'We are proud to have had the opportunity to work closely with our customer Spectrum Health, leveraging our shared goals for innovation, to better meet the needs of perioperative clinicians and help protect the patients relying on them for care.'

Developed with clinician comfort and AORN recommendations in mind, COVER MAX* Surgical Caps feature:

Halyard's proprietary breathable fabric that wicks away moisture from the head

Lightweight, nonwoven fabric that is fast-drying and absorbs almost four times its own weight in moisture

An expandable pouch constructed from CAPTURE* Technology that contains long hair and ponytails

Soft elastic that keeps hair securely tucked away

Low-linting, to provide additional protection from surgical wound contamination

The COVER MAX* Surgical Caps are a result of a collaboration between Halyard and a team from Spectrum Health Innovations (SHI), which is dedicated to leading new health solutions by helping Spectrum Health physicians and staff identify opportunities for innovation and develop and launch novel ideas. SHI aims to develop products and technologies that can improve the quality of care at Spectrum Health, many of which may also have broader commercial potential and applicability to health care systems beyond the health system.

To learn more about the COVER MAX* full-coverage Surgical Caps, please visit www.halyardhealth.com/products or call your Halyard Sales Representative.

About Halyard

Halyard, now part of the Owens & Minor family, is focused on advancing health and healthcare by delivering clinically-superior infection prevention and surgical solutions. Halyard sells its recognized sterilization wrap, facial protection, gloves, surgical drapes and gowns in more than 100 countries, and holds leading market positions across the portfolio. For more information, visit www.halyardhealth.com.

