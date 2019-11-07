Avant Global Appoints Admiral Stavridis and Stephen Bonner to Private Equity Advisory and Investment Boards

SANTA BARBARA, Calif., Nov. 07, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Avant Global Fund Partners (“Avant Global”), a General Partner of White Field AG GP LLC, today announces the appointments of Admiral James Stavridis (Carlyle Group) and Stephen Bonner (US Private Equity advisor and healthcare expert) to its growing ranks of thought leaders.



“We launched White Field AG Growth Fund IV to help entrepreneurs and family businesses reach their full potential and provide meaningful returns for our Limited Partners. To do so, the Fund needs to build an immense amount of trust with these leaders, demonstrated by our insights on operational excellence and phenomenal leadership. Admiral Stavridis and Steve Bonner exemplify the type of world-class talent available to assist each portfolio company within the Fund reach that potential. The experience and track records of these great leaders speak for themselves,” said Alan Wilson, a Managing Partner of the Fund.

Admiral James Stavridis joins the White Field AG team as an Operating Executive, focused on working with portfolio companies to help define and execute strategy, mentor leadership teams and provide guidance on geopolitical issues that impact their business.

Currently, Admiral Stavridis is an Operating Executive at Carlyle Group, a global investment firm with $223 billion of assets under management across 362 investment vehicles. Previously, the Admiral served as Dean of the Fletcher School of Law & Diplomacy at Tufts University. A retired four-star officer in the United States Navy, Admiral Stavridis served as Supreme Allied Commander of NATO forces from 2009-2013 and Commander of the United States Southern Command (SOCOM) from 2006-2009. The Admiral holds more than 50 medals in all, with over half coming from foreign nations during his 37 years in service to the United States Armed Forces. In 2016, the Admiral was vetted for the Vice-President role by Hillary Clinton as well as invited to Trump Tower to discuss multiple cabinet positions.

Admiral Stavridis earned his PhD in international relations and his MA in law and diplomacy from the Fletcher School at Tufts University and is a graduate of the US Naval Academy- Annapolis. Admiral Stavridis is the Chair of the Board of the US Naval Institute, Board Chair of Counselors as McLarty Associates, a columnist for Time Magazine, Chief International Security Analyst for NBC news and Board Member at Onassis Foundation.

Mr. Stephen B. Bonner joins the White Field AG team as an Investment Committee Member and Strategic Advisor, focused on refining and executing on a disciplined framework of portfolio company investments and providing strategic counsel to the Fund itself.

Stephen B. Bonner delivers strategic, operational, investment and educational expertise under his “Healthcare Innovations” brand. Steve serves at Harvard Business School, lecturing with Dr. Regina Herzlinger on her Innovation in Healthcare course. He is an advisor to multiple healthcare private equity firms as well as an active board member and investor for myriad healthcare companies. Prior to his position as entrepreneur-in-residence at Harvard Business School (2014-18), Mr. Bonner was the President and CEO of Cancer Treatment Centers of America (CTCA) from 1999-2014 and a member of the CTCA board from 1996-2015. His commitment to patient-centric, quality driven healthcare earned him a place on Modern Healthcare’s prestigious list of the “100 Most Influential People in Healthcare.” He is also a Lifetime Trustee of Mitchell-Hamline School of Law and an advisor to EIT Health, the healthcare innovation vertical created by the European Union.

Mr. Bonner earned his J.D. from Mitchell Hamline School of Law and his B.A. in political science from Amherst College. He is the proud father of Ted, Ann, Leslie, Mark and Alexis and lives in Chicago.

About White Field AG Growth Fund IV

White Field AG Growth Fund IV will focus on lower middle-market companies generating EBITDA in the $5-50 million range. Among others, the target will operate in a growing market, have a defensible offering and have a sustainable business model, focused strategy and—most important- excellent leadership. The Fund’s model is based on the strength of the entrepreneur, their desire to continue benefitting from the value of their leadership, and a mechanism that allows leadership to regain a portion of the equity based on the achievement of certain thresholds.

About Avant Global

Founded in 1999, the AG business is built on the guiding belief that trust, above all else, is the most powerful currency in business. While specific technology and market trends will always come and go, the importance of developing the right network of trusted connections will always remain mission-critical to nearly every business opportunity. AG applies this relationship-centered mentality as it seeks to identify the best opportunities within the venture capital, advisory and private equity fund management space.

For nearly 20 years we have brought together the most promising opportunities with the most trusted teams to create and execute tomorrow’s most prosperous companies.

