Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Avantara : Starts “Letters of Love” Program to Match Residents With At-Home Students

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
03/14/2020 | 05:11pm EDT

In light of the new mandate of restricting visitation to its facilities and schools across the nation closing because of COVID-19, Avantara has started a “Letters of Love program” matching students with residents in its facilities. Although its initial intent was to connect home-based students with residents, participants do not have to be students. Parents, community members and employees who have found themselves now working from home have jumped on board to help these residents feel love.

“People from all over the country are reaching out to participate,” says Connie Ortega, VP of Operations. “It’s heart-warming to see everyone coming together to bring happiness to our residents.”

As of mid-week, government regulations mandated that all senior care facilities restrict visitation, limiting family members and friends from visiting their loved ones and potentially leaving a number of seniors feeling alone.

“We want to bring a little bit of extra happiness to our residents during this time,” continues Ortega. “They’re used to seeing their family, friends and volunteers on a daily basis so we really want to make sure they know they’re not alone during this time.”

This modern-day pen pal program asks willing participants send letters and photos to residents. To participate, please send an email to wecare@legacyhc.com.


© Business Wire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Companies"
06:28pCongressman Norcross and Inspira Health Leaders Convene About Coronavirus (COVID-19)
BU
06:07pVERIZON COMMUNICATIONS : A letter from Hans Vestberg on Verizon's response to COVID-19
PU
06:06pApple to close retail stores worldwide, except Greater China, Verizon to close some U.S. stores
RE
05:57pFAQ : How Do I Sell My Car Online with RumbleOn?
PU
05:50pIAMGOLD Responds to COVID-19 Case
NE
05:18pAT&T : U.S. providers offer free Wi-Fi for 60 days
AQ
05:11pAVANTARA : Starts “Letters of Love” Program to Match Residents With At-Home Students
BU
04:57pVISLINK TECHNOLOGIES : Issues Response to COVID-19
PU
04:57pAVANTARA : and Bella Terra Start “Letters of Love” Program to Match Residents With At-home Students
BU
04:43pNATURAL GROCERS BY VITAMIN COTTAGE : Announces Early Store Closures To Restock And Thoroughly Clean Shelves Amid The Coronavirus Pandemic
PR
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORPORATION : A Contagion Rages From Coast to Coast -- WSJ
2BOEING COMPANY (THE) : A Contagion Rages From Coast to Coast -- WSJ -2-
3ALPHABET INC. : ALPHABET : Google, Walmart join U.S. effort to speed up coronavirus testing
4AIR FRANCE-KLM : AIR FRANCE KLM : France not yet considering capital injection for Air France-KLM - official
5BAYER AG : BAYER : Moves Closer to a Settlement

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group