Avantara : and Bella Terra Start “Letters of Love” Program to Match Residents With At-home Students

In light of the new mandate of restricting visitation to its facilities and schools across the nation closing because of COVID-19, Avantara and Bella Terra have started a “Letters of Love program” matching students with residents in its facilities. Although its initial intent was to connect home-based students with residents, participants do not have to be students. Parents, community members and employees who have found themselves now working from home have jumped on board to help these residents feel love.

“People from all over the country are reaching out to participate,” says Connie Ortega, VP of Operations. “It’s heart-warming to see everyone coming together to bring happiness to our residents.”

As of mid-week, government regulations mandated that all senior care facilities restrict visitation, limiting family members and friends from visiting their loved ones and potentially leaving a number of seniors feeling alone.

“We want to bring a little bit of extra happiness to our residents during this time,” continues Ortega. “They’re used to seeing their family, friends and volunteers on a daily basis so we really want to make sure they know they’re not alone during this time.”

This modern-day pen pal program asks willing participants send letters and photos to residents. To participate, please send an email to wecare@legacyhc.com.

