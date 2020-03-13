Log in
Avantara : and Bella Terra's Statement on COVID-19

03/13/2020

Avantara and Bella Terra’s primary concern is to ensure that the residents of our facilities are cared for in a safe and healthy environment. At this time, we are not aware of any cases of COVID-19 at our facilities. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (“CDC”) has released a variety of steps that we have already implemented to help reduce the potential for the virus to enter our facilities and the community.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200313005436/en/

Effective immediately, we are both restricting visitation at our facilities, as well as limiting the residents’ ability to leave our facilities, unless absolutely necessary, to avoid the possible spread and infection of COVID-19. Only immediate family members or friends, whose visits are for critical or time sensitive reasons (including but not limited to hospice care, completion of medical authorizations, etc.) will be allowed to enter a facility, only after being screened for possible infection of COVID-19. Residents will be permitted to leave a facility, when accompanied by an authorized escort, to attend necessary medical appointments.

“The safety and health of our residents remains our top priority,” says Connie Ortega, VP of Operations. “Our goal is to protect our patients as best as we possibly can.”

While our facilities have already commenced limiting access in general, we have instituted additional screening for all essential employees, vendors, and visitors. “We’re not taking any chances right now,” continues Ortega. “We have a number of alternative methods of communication to help family and friends stay connected to their loved ones during this time and will continue to keep families up to date on their loved ones.”

Our facilities will continue to follow the recommendations of the CDC regarding the prevention and infection of COVID-19, and we will update the family members and friends with any additional information or guidelines it receives. As always, the safety and health of our residents is our top priority.


© Business Wire 2020
