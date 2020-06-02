Avaya and Windstream Enterprise Expand Partnership

To accelerate path to cloud to help customers foster enhanced innovation

Avaya Holdings Corp. (NYSE: AVYA), a global leader in solutions to enhance and simplify communications and collaboration, and Windstream Enterprise, a managed communications services provider, today announced an expansion of their partnership and a new joint product development framework designed to foster enhanced innovation, enabling both companies to develop combined solutions that accelerate the path to cloud for their mutual customers.

“We’re committed to jointly develop additional opportunities for customers to move to the cloud,” said Jim Chirico, Avaya President & CEO. “Our message to partners is to embrace the new – new solutions, go-to-market motions and deployment models. We’ve demonstrated our commitment to this by identifying an impressive number of offerings and programs, which will provide significant opportunities for both companies to provide new solutions to the market.”

Leveraging the recent expansion of the Avaya IX™ Subscription program, partners like Windstream Enterprise can realize considerable revenue growth from new customers as well as existing customer migrations, whilst offering more value. The Avaya IX Subscription program offers customers a flexible new consumption-based alternative that allows them to accelerate their return on their investment, flex license usage up or down, and allows for faster and easier access to new technology, which can simply be added to the subscription bundle.

“As we have demonstrated over the years, Windstream Enterprise has worked closely with Avaya, evolving, changing and growing with their cloud products, enabling our customers to drive amazing business outcomes,” said Tony Thomas, president and chief executive officer of Windstream. “With Windstream’s new cloud offerings, vertical-specific solution sets, and advanced Contact Center and Unified Communications applications, we have a compelling story for our joint Avaya and Windstream customers.”

Windstream Enterprise, an Avaya Diamond Partner, was the first to offer cloud-based services based on Avaya’s Aura platform, which led to their Cloud Partner of the Year award at the 2017 Engage conference. Windstream Enterprise was also named Innovation Partner of the Year at the 2019 Engage conference.

About Windstream

Windstream Holdings, Inc., is a leading provider of advanced network communications and technology solutions. Windstream provides data networking, core transport, security, unified communications and managed services to mid-market, enterprise and wholesale customers across the U.S. The company also offers broadband, entertainment and security services for consumers and small and medium-sized businesses primarily in rural areas in 18 states. Services are delivered over multiple network platforms including a nationwide IP network, our proprietary cloud core architecture and on a local and long-haul fiber network spanning approximately 164,000 miles. Additional information is available at windstream.com or windstreamenterprise.com. Please visit our newsroom at news.windstream.com or follow us on Twitter at @Windstream.

About Avaya

Businesses are built on the experiences they provide, and everyday millions of those experiences are built by Avaya (NYSE: AVYA). For over one hundred years, we’ve enabled organizations around the globe to win – by creating intelligent communications experiences for customers and employees. Avaya builds open, converged and innovative solutions to enhance and simplify communications and collaboration – in the cloud, on-premise or a hybrid of both. To grow your business, we’re committed to innovation, partnership, and a relentless focus on what’s next. We’re the technology company you trust to help you deliver Experiences that Matter. Visit us at https://www.avaya.com

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200602005181/en/