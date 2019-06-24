Avellino Labs : Founder Gene Lee Receives 2019 Ellis Island Medal of Honor, Named to World Economic Forum's Precision Medicine Council

Company’s Visionary Leader Recognized for His Pioneering Work in Genetic Diagnostic and Therapeutic Technologies

Avellino Labs, a global biotechnology and genetic science innovator, announced today the company’s founder, chairman and president, Gene Lee, is a recipient of a 2019 Ellis Island Medal of Honor. In addition, Lee has been appointed to the World Economic Forum’s Precision Medicine Council.

One of the nation’s most prestigious awards, the Ellis Island Medal of Honor is presented to both native-born and naturalized U.S. citizens for accomplishments in their field and inspired service to the nation. Lee was awarded the Ellis Island Medal of Honor for his pioneering work in gene therapy and molecular diagnostics at a ceremony on Ellis Island on May 11. Past medal recipients include seven U.S. presidents, world and business leaders, and Nobel Laureates.

As a member of the Precision Medicine Council for the World Economic Forum, Lee will be collaborating with a team of global experts to support the building and testing of policy frameworks to realize the benefits of precision medicine for society. Their goal is to identify, design and pilot innovative projects that address and conquer challenges in precision medicine.

“I am proud and honored to be recognized by two such respected organizations committed to the betterment of society,” said Lee. “Our work at Avellino Labs is singularly focused on advancing the application of genetic technologies to deliver on the promise of precision medicine for improved healthcare outcomes for all.”

The World Economic Forum has previously recognized Lee’s contributions in the field of precision medicine, first in 2015 by naming Avellino Labs as a Technology Pioneer, based on its potential and actual impact on global health. In 2017, Lee became the first Korean member of the World Economic Forum’s Center for the Fourth Industrial Revolution helping to maximize the benefits of science and technology for society.

A biopharma entrepreneur, Lee founded Avellino Labs in 2008 in South Korea with the goal of creating opportunities for early detection of corneal diseases. Since then, Avellino Labs has introduced the world's first DNA test to confirm the presence of genetic indicators associated with corneal diseases, providing life-changing information for patient treatment decisions and follow-up care. Avellino Labs has helped save, to date, more than 1,000 individuals worldwide from potential blindness as a result of genetic disease.

Lee graduated from Yonsei University’s Graduate School of Economics with a Master’s degree in Economics. He received a Professional Certificate in Genetics and Genomics from Stanford University.

About Avellino Labs

Avellino Labs is a global leader in gene therapy and molecular diagnostics and the pioneer in precision medicine for eye care. The company is pioneering CRISPR gene editing to manage and potentially cure inherited diseases. Avellino Labs continues to expand its diagnostics capabilities, building on the success of the world's first DNA test to confirm the presence of genetic indicators that are positively associated with corneal dystrophies, providing life-changing information for patient treatment decisions and follow-up care. Avellino Labs is headquartered in Silicon Valley, Calif., with operations in Korea, Japan, China, and the UK.

