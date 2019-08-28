Log in
Avemco Executives Flying High in New Roles at the Aviation Insurance Innovator

08/28/2019 | 01:00pm EDT

FREDERICK, Md., Aug. 28, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Avemco Insurance Company (Avemco), a member of the Tokio Marine HCC group of companies, today announced the promotions of two of its senior executives.  Marci Veronie has been appointed Senior Vice President of Sales & Marketing and Tom Fraley has been named Senior Vice President of Support Operations.  Avemco is the only direct writer of aircraft insurance in the United States and has been protecting pilots and owners for more than 55 years.

With a career spanning 32 years at Avemco, Ms. Veronie currently leads efforts to grow the business and expand its services, while managing a team of underwriters, marketing professionals and support personnel.  “Marci has been a positive force in the aviation industry,” stated Susan Rivera, Tokio Marine HCC’s Chief Executive Officer.  “Not only has she led Avemco’s growth, she has also played a significant role in leading Women in Aviation International, most recently serving as the Chair of the Board of Directors for this nonprofit organization that promotes careers in the aviation and aerospace industries.”

“For over 20 years, Tom has been our ‘go-to’ resource for leading digital transformation at Avemco,” remarked Michael Donovan, Avemco’s President.  “As the business advanced, and as information technology evolved, he has consistently delivered on our promise to provide outstanding service to our policyholders.”  Since 2011, Mr. Fraley has served as Vice President of Support Operations.  Previously, he served as Assistant Vice President for underwriting support and information technology at Avemco.

Tokio Marine HCC is the marketing name used to describe the affiliated companies under the common ownership of HCC Insurance Holdings, Inc., a Delaware-incorporated insurance holding company.  Headquartered in Houston, Texas, Tokio Marine HCC is a leading specialty insurance group with offices in the United States, Mexico, the United Kingdom and Continental Europe.  Tokio Marine HCC’s major domestic insurance companies have financial strength ratings of “AA- (Very Strong)” from S&P Global Ratings, “A++ (Superior)” from A.M. Best, and “AA- (Very Strong)” from Fitch Ratings; its major international insurance companies have financial strength ratings of “AA- (Very Strong)” from S&P Global Ratings.  Tokio Marine HCC is a member of the Tokio Marine Group, a premier global company founded in 1879 with a market capitalization of $34 billion as of December 31, 2018.  For more information about Tokio Marine HCC, please visit www.tokiomarinehcc.com.

Avemco Insurance Company, a leading pleasure and business general aviation insurer in the United States, has been insuring airplanes and pilots since 1961.  Headquartered in Frederick, Maryland, the company has financial strength ratings of “A++ (Superior)” from A.M. Best and “AA- (Very Strong)” from Fitch Ratings.  Avemco is a wholly owned subsidiary of HCC Insurance Holdings, Inc.  For more information about Avemco, please visit www.avemco.com.

Contact:
Doug Busker, Vice President – Public Relations
Tokio Marine HCC
713-996-1192


© GlobeNewswire 2019
