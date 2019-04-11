Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Avenatti, lawyer known as Trump foe, indicted for financial crimes

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
04/11/2019 | 12:19pm EDT
FILE PHOTO: Lawyer Michael Avenatti walks out of federal court in New York

(Reuters) - Michael Avenatti, the high-profile lawyer known for his battles with U.S. President Donald Trump, was charged with 36 counts of fraud, tax evasion and other financial crimes in an indictment made public by federal prosecutors in Los Angeles on Thursday.

The indictment came about three weeks after Avenatti, who gained national fame for representing adult film star Stormy Daniels in her litigation against Trump, was arrested in New York on two separate criminal complaints filed by federal prosecutors in New York and California.

The indictment means the grand jury has found the California prosecutors have probable cause to pursue their charges. Avenatti, 48, has said he is innocent.

"I intend to fully fight all charges and plead NOT GUILTY," Avenatti wrote on Twitter on Thursday. "I look forward to the entire truth being known as opposed to a one-sided version meant to sideline me."

The Los Angeles prosecutors have accused Avenatti of misusing a client's $1.6 million settlement to pay for his own expenses as well as those for his coffee business. They also say he defrauded a Mississippi bank of $4.1 million (3.13 million pounds) in loans by submitting false tax returns for 2011 to 2013 that inflated his income.

The New York prosecutors have separately accused Avenatti of trying to blackmail Nike Inc for more than $20 million.

They said Avenatti and a co-conspirator, who they did not name, met with Nike's attorneys on March 19 and told them they represented a former college basketball coach with information about Nike's involvement in a scheme to bribe high school basketball players.

They threatened to go public unless Nike hired Avenatti to conduct an internal investigation for $15 million to $25 million, and paid an additional $1.5 million to the client, according to prosecutors. Avenatti also offered to accept a $22.5 million payment for his silence, prosecutors said.

The alleged co-conspirator is prominent Los Angeles attorney Mark Geragos, according to a person familiar with the matter who spoke on condition of anonymity. Geragos, who has not been charged with a crime, has declined to comment on the case.

Avenatti became a prominent critic of Trump and a frequent cable TV guest while representing Daniels, whose real name is Stephanie Clifford. She filed a lawsuit against the president over a nondisclosure agreement that in the weeks before the 2016 U.S. presidential election kept her from discussing her claims that they had an extramarital affair 10 years earlier.

Daniels replaced Avenatti as her lawyer last month, and has said she was "saddened but not shocked" by his arrest.

Avenatti also involved himself in the investigation of sexual abuse charges against R&B singer R. Kelly by giving the Chicago state's attorney's office what he said was a tape of the performer having sex with an underage girl.

(Reporting by Jonathan Allen, Brendan Pierson, Gina Cherelus and Daniel Wallis; editing by Jonathan Oatis)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
12:29pWASHINGTON TO DECIDE ON REPSOL'S VENEZUELA ACTIVITY : U.S. envoy
RE
12:28pGLOBAL AFFAIRS CANADA : Minister Monsef will travel to Washington, D.C., for Spring Meetings of International Monetary Fund and World Bank Group
PU
12:23pBUILDING THE ROAD TO A SUSTAINABLE FUTURE : our achievements and next steps
PU
12:21pFed's Williams Happy With Current Monetary Policy Stance
DJ
12:20pSouth Korea WTO appeal succeeds in Japanese Fukushima food dispute
RE
12:19pAvenatti, lawyer known as Trump foe, indicted for financial crimes
RE
12:18pAGRICULTURAL MARKETING SERVICE : AMS Reaches a Settlement with L2 Cattle Corporation Inc. and Ronnie Lewis
PU
12:15pCURRENCIES : British Pound Holds Support At 200-day Moving Average As U.K. Scores Brexit Extension
DJ
12:13pAPI-OH : Administration's energy infrastructure plan will help deliver clean, affordable American energy to more families and businesses
PU
12:13pAPI-PA : Administration's energy infrastructure plan will help deliver clean, affordable American energy to more families and businesses
PU
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1INDIVIOR : Indivior shares plummet, Reckitt hurt on U.S. charges over opioid prescriptions
2EASYJET : Stocks rise with U.S. Treasuries and dollar index
3SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS CO LTD : ASML says it suffered intellectual property theft, rejects 'Chinese' label
4GLOBAL MARKETS LIVE: Uber, ASML, Lufthansa, Facebook
5AMAZON.COM : AMAZON COM : buys warehouse robotics startup Canvas Technology

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About