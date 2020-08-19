Log in
Avenica and TheDream.US Strategic Partnership

08/19/2020 | 12:34pm EDT

Minneapolis, MN, USA, Aug. 19, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Avenica, a national leader in workforce solutions focused on bridging the gap between education and work, and TheDream.US, the nation’s largest college access and success program for DREAMers, are proud to announce their strategic partnership to create career pathways for DREAMers through career readiness coaching, upskilling, and connections to career opportunities.

This partnership will provide TheDream.US’ college seniors and recent graduates access to a robust offering through the Avenica’s Pathways program which will include individualized career prep, high-impact training opportunities, and career discovery assessment designed to identify right-fit career paths.

We are announcing this partnership on the heels of the recent Supreme Court ruling upholding the Deferred Action on Childhood Arrivals (DACA) program that protects hundreds of thousands of immigrants who arrived to the US as children from deportation and enables them to legally work. The goal of this partnership is to help TheDream.US Scholars connect to meaningful careers and contribute to the economic prosperity of our country.

Collin Kange
Avenica Inc. 
Ckange@avenica.com

Katie Drews
Avenica. Inc
kdrews@avenica.com

© GlobeNewswire 2020
