Avenir LNG signs first 7,500 cbm LNG carrier with PETRONAS to advance LNG bunkering in Malaysia

10/01/2019 | 04:00am EDT

London, Oct. 01, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Avenir LNG Limited (“Avenir”) in collaboration with MISC Berhad (“MISC”) wishes to announce that  PETRONAS, through its subsidiary, PETRONAS LNG Sdn. Bhd. (“PLSB”) has awarded a time charter party (TCP) for the provision of its first 7,500 cbm liquefied natural gas (LNG) carrier. The vessel will provide bunkering to LNG fuelled vessels across Malaysia in addition to transport services for small-scale terminals in the region.

Through this collaboration, Avenir and MISC will form a joint venture company to manage the commercial operations of the LNG carrier whereas ship management services will be provided by Eaglestar Shipmanagement (L) Pte Ltd, a wholly-owned subsidiary of MISC.

In view of their complementary global portfolios, Avenir and PLSB will offer multi-modal LNG bunkering solutions and provide further support for LNG fuelled vessels. Additionally, both companies will collaborate on the development of selected small-scale LNG projects.

Commenting on the TCP and wider collaboration, Andrew Pickering, Chief Executive Officer of Avenir LNG Limited, said, “We are delighted to have partnered with MISC to provide our first 7,500 m3 LNG ship to PLSB to help start the bunkering activities in Malaysia and nearby areas. The wider cooperation with PETRONAS on bunkering and small-scale development is what we consider very strategic in opening up this new and exciting market.”.

Attachment 

For additional information please contact:

Zackarie Fortin-Brazeau

Business Development Manager, Avenir LNG

UK + 44 20 7062 6006

z.brazeau@avenirlng.com

Primary Logo

Avenir LNG's 7,500 cbm LNG carrier

Source: Avenir LNG

© GlobeNewswire 2019
