Aventri : Appoints Lisa Choi Owens to Its Board of Directors

Aventri, the leading event technology and services provider, today announced that Lisa Choi Owens has joined its Board of Directors. Owens is currently the Chief Revenue Officer and Head of Global Partnerships at TED, and a recognized leader in the media, content and event industries.

“We are pleased to welcome Lisa to Aventri’s Board, and are excited for the executive experience that she brings to our company,” said Jim Sharpe, CEO of Aventri. “While our industry is presently facing uncertain times, the market return will bring significant growth opportunities for Aventri. Lisa’s belief in the power of events and her experience in leveraging live and virtual meetings will no doubt bring a fresh perspective to Aventri as we lead the company through its next phase of growth and innovation.”

At TED, Lisa is responsible for growing the media platform’s reach and impact through strategic partnerships with organizations around the world. In addition to her being CRO, she also serves on TED’s Diversity Council and is an Executive Member of She Runs It, an organization that has been encouraging and promoting the role of women in advertising for over 100 years.

“I’m honored to join Aventri’s board,” said Owens. “I have been passionate about the events industry for many years and through my work at TED I fully understand the dedication that’s required to curate the right content experience for your audience. I’m excited about the opportunity to contribute to Aventri’s growth in this space.”

About Lisa Choi Owens

Lisa Choi Owens is the Chief Revenue Officer and Head of Partnerships at TED. TED is a non-profit committed to engaging with the world’s most inspired thinkers to share ideas worth spreading. Lisa is responsible for assuring that TED continues to grow its reach and impact as a global media platform through strategic partnerships with mission-aligned organizations around the world.

Prior to TED, Lisa served on the senior leadership team for the Scripps Networks as the co-founder and Chief Operating Officer of Ulive, an internally funded start-up inside of Scripps Networks Interactive. Before founding Ulive, Lisa was the General Manager of Digital Media for Scripps which included oversight of category-leading websites FoodNetwork.com, HGTV.com, and TravelChannel.com.

Ms. Owens is dedicated to advancing the media industry by supporting diversity, inclusion, and innovation. To further these goals, she serves on the Diversity Council at TED, as an Executive Member of She Runs It, an organization committed to encouraging and promoting women in the marketing and media fields, and she was also a board member with the National Association of Multi-Ethnicity in Communications. Additionally, as a member of the Board of Directors for Digital Content Next, Ms. Owens utilized her extensive professional experience to move the digital media industry forward by strengthening relationships between media brands, consumers, and marketers.

Owens holds an MBA from Harvard Business School and a Bachelor of Arts in Economics from the University of California, Berkeley.

About Aventri

Aventri is a global leader in data-driven, end-to-end event and meeting management solutions. Their award-winning SaaS platform and best-in-class service offerings have enabled over 40,000 event professionals to plan, promote, deliver, measure, and optimize over 90,000 events annually. Aventri’s fully integrated platform’s capabilities include venue sourcing, registration, marketing, logistics, onsite services, attendee engagement, and data analytics. Headquartered in the United States, the company has offices in the United Kingdom, Europe, and Asia Pacific and has delivered customer events in over 120 countries. Aventri is a portfolio company of private equity firm HGGC. Learn more at aventri.com.

