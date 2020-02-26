Aventri : Premiers Easy-to-Use Mobile Event Check-In App

Does away with long lines, complex set-ups

Event management software (EMS) leader Aventri today unveiled Aventri Aloha, an exciting and easy-to-use iPad check-in app for small and medium-size events.

Check-in provides an important first impression at events. Yet the process can be fraught with hassle, including complicated setups, long lines, unreliable Wi-Fi and time-consuming badge stuffing.

Aventri Aloha resolves these challenges, providing a simple yet powerful application fully integrated with leading printers and Aventri Registration. The solution enables planners to quickly set up and configure onsite printers without help from professionals. It operates online and offline. Planners and attendees can continue checking in and printing badges even when Wi-Fi is interrupted.

“With Aventri Aloha, we prioritized flexibility and ease-of-use in direct response to customer requests,” said Jim Sharpe, CEO, Aventri. “This powerful new application helps save planners time, while providing a better event experience and ROI to attendees – all in one check-in solution.”

Notable Features

Aventri Aloha drives event success with these features below.

Easy set-up – Planners transition seamlessly from pre-event registration to on-site check-in and badging. They can edit check-in records on demand and print badges instantly. Deep integrations enable them to set up and configure printers in minutes without tech support.



– Planners transition seamlessly from pre-event registration to on-site check-in and badging. They can edit check-in records on demand and print badges instantly. Deep integrations enable them to set up and configure printers in minutes without tech support. Direct printing – The app connects directly to leading badge printers via Bluetooth, AirPrint and Wi-Fi. Printers are available to support different templates for corporate branding.



– The app connects directly to leading badge printers via Bluetooth, AirPrint and Wi-Fi. Printers are available to support different templates for corporate branding. Speedy staff and self-service check-in – Powerful attendee search, barcode and QR scanning capabilities add efficiency. Password-protected kiosk mode makes for easy attendee self-check-in.



– Powerful attendee search, barcode and QR scanning capabilities add efficiency. Password-protected kiosk mode makes for easy attendee self-check-in. Uninterrupted check-in – Aventri Aloha supports offline check-in and printing after the initial network setup and sync are complete. Check-in and badging work flawlessly even during temporary Wi-Fi interruptions.



– Aventri Aloha supports offline check-in and printing after the initial network setup and sync are complete. Check-in and badging work flawlessly even during temporary Wi-Fi interruptions. Instant reporting – Dashboard reports provide real-time visibility into check-in performance to enhance results.

“Organizers have so many things to take care of during events, so we make our onsite solutions easy to set up and use,” explained Shane Edmonds, Aventri’s chief technology officer. “Aventri Aloha provides a sleek, flexible check-in solution that works offline and integrates directly with printers and peripheral devices to deliver successful events with high attendee satisfaction.”

Aventri Aloha is in beta with select customers and will be available to the market in the next few months. To learn more or see Aventri Aloha in action, contact the sales team at sales@aventri.com.

About Aventri

Aventri is a global leader in data-driven, end-to-end event and meeting management solutions. Their award-winning SaaS platform and best-in-class service have enabled over 40,000 event professionals to plan, promote, deliver, measure and optimize over 90,000 events annually. Aventri’s fully integrated platform includes venue sourcing, registration, marketing, logistics, onsite services, attendee engagement and data analytics. Headquartered in the United States, the company has offices in the United Kingdom, Europe and Asia Pacific. It is a portfolio company of private equity firm HGGC. Visit aventri.com.

FULL RELEASE

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200226005206/en/