Aventri : Secures Three Partnerships to Offer Virtual Events

Responds to Client & Market Demand with Digital Solutions

Event management software (EMS) leader Aventri today announced partnerships with three leading digital event solutions. Responding to customer demand and taking a proactive leadership position in the events industry to provide solutions to organizations impacted by the COVID-19 virus, Aventri’s new offerings provide all current customers and any event planners globally with the option to move their events to a virtual platform or to add a digital component to any event.

“We know nothing beats the value of face-to-face meetings,” says Jim Sharpe, CEO, Aventri. “Amidst concerns of coronavirus, it’s important to realize that for thousands of live events across the globe, the show will go on.”

Aventri has chosen to partner with three digital and virtual event solution providers, each offering a unique approach to specific use cases in the meetings and events industry. These partners are Digitell, Evia and Intrado Digital Media. The goal of these partnerships is to provide the market with multiple solutions to continue to connect over shared interests, content and events, no matter where in the world their attendees they may be.

“In this challenging window of time, our customers are looking for solutions,” Sharpe continues. “They want to know they have a back-up plan. Our partnerships with Intrado Digital Media, Digitell and Evia provide a proven way to deliver engaging, data-rich and interactive digital experiences that drive real value for our customers, exhibitors and attendees.”

With options to convert in-person events into digital experiences, Aventri is adapting to the current event environment. Attendees want multiple ways to consume content and are looking for events that provide them with the option to join in-person, online, and through their personal devices. Aventri’s decision to work with the leading digital event providers showcases the flexibly of our industry to work as partners with other vendors under the common goal to continue to build up our community.

“Meetings and events are a strong, resilient, $565-billion/year industry,” Sharpe concludes. “Our thoughts go out to the families and all affected by this health emergency, but this shall pass. In the meantime, organizers don’t need to cancel meetings and conferences. Our new partnerships help them transition easily to engaging, revenue-producing virtual events.”

To learn more about these new virtual event offerings available today, contact the Aventri sales team at sales@aventri.com.

About Aventri

Aventri is a global leader in data-driven, end-to-end event and meeting management solutions. Their award-winning SaaS platform and best-in-class service offerings have enabled over 40,000 event professionals to plan, promote, deliver, measure and optimize over 90,000 events annually. Aventri’s fully integrated platform’s capabilities include venue sourcing, registration, marketing, logistics, onsite services, attendee engagement and data analytics. Headquartered in the United States, the company has offices in the United Kingdom, Europe, and Asia Pacific and has delivered customer events in over 120 countries. Aventri is a portfolio company of private equity firm HGGC. Learn more at aventri.com.

About Digitell

Digitell, Inc. is a Digital Multimedia Development company specializing in assisting organizations on how to leverage their educational content online. With over 35 years’ experience servicing 150 organizations, Digitell utilizes this wealth of experience and knowledge to assist their clients in developing customized and cutting edge solutions to capturing, delivering and managing their online education. From their newly released education APP, to OPUS DX, a feature rich, fully managed Digital Experience Platform, their services are designed to engage users with a superior digital experience while accessing live streams, webinars and on-demand education. Digitell can meet the needs of any organization looking to bring their conference or education online. To learn more visit digitellinc.com.

About Evia

Evia, with locations in Seattle and Redmond, Washington, offers complete digital event and media distribution solutions to companies of all sizes. Evia’s latest product, the Evia Player, launching to the public on March 3rd, is an intelligent cloud-based video player that uses Machine Learning and Artificial Intelligence to make content more accessible, noticeable and engaging. www.evia.events.

About Intrado Digital Media

Intrado Corporation is an innovative, cloud-based, global technology partner to clients around the world. Our solutions connect people and organizations at the right time and in the right ways, making those mission-critical connections more relevant, engaging and actionable. Intrado has sales and/or operations in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Asia Pacific, Latin America and South America. Intrado is controlled by affiliates of certain funds managed by Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE: APO). For more information, please call 1-800-841-9000 or visit www.intrado.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200312005664/en/