Aveo Can Unlock 70% Upside by Addressing Its Unique Ownership Structure, According to Metrica

Aveo Group (“Aveo”, ASX:AOG) is set to announce the advisor for its
strategic review on 24th August. Metrica Partners (“Metrica”) urges Aveo
to seize this opportunity to address its relationship with major
shareholder Mulpha International (“Mulpha”, Bursa Malaysia: 3905).
Metrica agrees that Aveo should not trade at a 41% discount to net
tangible assets (NTA) given the company’s growth prospects. However, the
factors cited by management – concerns about the residential market and
regulatory risks – affect the whole industry and do not explain Aveo’s
persistent discount to its peers, which on average trade at NTA or
higher. This represents 70% upside for Aveo’s share price.
According to Metrica’s research, Aveo is the only ASX-listed
retirement business substantially held by a foreign-listed corporation –
namely Malaysia-listed Mulpha International Bhd, which owns 22.7%.
Aveo’s chairman, Lee Seng Huang, is also the controlling shareholder of
Mulpha.
Aveo’s pattern of ownership is rarely seen on the ASX or other developed
markets according to Metrica’s research. It creates, rightly or wrongly,
an overhang on the stock in terms of perceptions that Mulpha’s interests
are not aligned with other shareholders. Consequently, Mulpha’s stake
has crowded out the type of investors Aveo needs – large institutions
who would otherwise be attracted by the strong growth prospects for
Aveo’s business. This is evidenced by the fact that other retirement
sector stocks show far higher institutional ownership. According to
Metrica, Aveo's ownership structure explains its depressed valuation
relative to its peers.
Aveo’s parent Mulpha is even more undervalued and trades at a 78%
discount to NTA, according to Metrica. Its stake in Aveo alone is worth
more (RM917 million, A$304 million) than its market capitalization
(RM687 million, A$228 million). Mulpha also has RMD2,190 million (A$727
million) in other net assets. Funds managed by Metrica have significant
exposure to both Aveo and Mulpha.
Metrica believes that, as part of its strategic review, Aveo must
address its relationship with Mulpha and that both parties must consider
spinning off Mulpha’s stake in Aveo to its shareholders.
Damian L. Edwards, Chief Investment Officer of Metrica Partners, said:
“We are very pleased with Aveo’s achievement of its long-term ROA
targets as highlighted in its FY18 results. However, we don’t think that
the market will reward Aveo’s efforts until the overhang from the Mulpha
stake is addressed. Aveo and Mulpha can create substantial value for
their shareholders by restructuring this relationship now.”
About Metrica:
Metrica Partners Pte. Ltd. is a Singapore-based fund manager founded in
2016. Investors in Metrica’s funds include foundations, family offices,
funds-of-funds, accredited individuals and Metrica employees. Metrica
promotes good corporate governance and works with its portfolio
companies to enhance shareholder value. More information is available at www.metricapartners.com.
