Average Energy Prices, Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim – January 2020

02/14/2020 | 12:17pm EST

News Release Information

20-304-SAN
Friday, February 14, 2020

Gasoline prices averaged $3.553 a gallon in the Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim area in January 2020, the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics reported today. Assistant Commissioner for Regional Operations Richard Holden noted that area gasoline prices were higher than last January when they averaged $3.277 per gallon. Los Angeles area households paid an average of 19.3 cents per kilowatt hour (kWh) of electricity in January 2020, higher than the 18.3 cents price per kWh paid in January 2019. The average cost of utility (piped) gas at $1.326 per therm in January was similar to the $1.337 per therm spent last year. (Data in this release are not seasonally adjusted; accordingly, over-the-year-analysis is used throughout.)

At $3.553 a gallon, Los Angeles area consumers paid 35.0 percent more than the $2.631 national average in January 2020. A year earlier, consumers in the Los Angeles area paid 39.3 percent more than the national average for a gallon of gasoline. The local price of a gallon of gasoline has ranged from 16.3 to 43.0 percent above the national average in the month of January during the past five years. (See chart 1.)

The 19.3 cents per kWh Los Angeles households paid for electricity in January 2020 was 44.0 percent more than the nationwide average of 13.4 cents per kWh. Last January, electricity costs were 35.6 percent higher in Los Angeles compared to the nation. In the past five years, prices paid by Los Angeles area consumers for electricity exceeded the U.S. average by 34.1 percent or more in the month of January. (See chart 2.)

Prices paid by Los Angeles area consumers for utility (piped) gas, commonly referred to as natural gas, were $1.326 per therm, 24.4 percent more than the national average in January 2020 ($1.066 per therm). A year earlier, area consumers paid 23.6 percent less per therm for natural gas compared to the nation. In the Los Angeles area over the past five years, the per therm cost for natural gas in January has varied between 5.3 percent and 28.6 percent above the U.S. average. (See chart 3.)

The Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim metropolitan area consists of Los Angeles and Orange Counties in California.


Technical Note

Average prices are estimated from Consumer Price Index (CPI) data for selected commodity series to support the research and analytic needs of CPI data users. Average prices for electricity, utility (piped) gas, and gasoline are published monthly for the U.S. city average, the 4 regions, 9 divisions, 2 population size classes, 8 region/size-class cross-classifications, and the 23 largest local index areas. For electricity, average prices per kilowatt-hour (kWh) are published. For utility (piped) gas, average prices per therm, are published. For gasoline, the average price per gallon is published. Average prices for commonly available grades of gasoline are published as well as the average price across all grades.

All eligible prices are converted to a price per normalized quantity. These prices are then used to estimate a price for a defined fixed quantity. The average price per kilowatt-hour represents the total bill divided by the kilowatt-hour usage. The total bill is the sum of all items applicable to all consumers appearing on an electricity bill including, but not limited to, variable rates per kWh, fixed costs, taxes, surcharges, and credits. This calculation also applies to the average price per therm for utility (piped) gas.

Information in this release will be made available to sensory impaired individuals upon request. Voice phone: 202-691-5200; Federal Relay Service: 800-877-8339.

Gasoline per gallon Electricity per kWh Utility (piped) gas per therm
Los Angeles area United States Los Angeles area United States Los Angeles area United States
2019

January

$3.277 $2.352 $0.183 $0.135 $1.337 $1.082

February

3.315 2.412 0.183 0.136 1.260 1.051

March

3.470 2.620 0.185 0.135 1.327 1.048

April

3.987 2.894 0.186 0.135 1.124 1.034

May

4.012 2.963 0.186 0.136 1.257 1.035

June

3.741 2.814 0.189 0.139 1.268 1.035

July

3.689 2.836 0.191 0.140 1.308 1.029

August

3.563 2.716 0.187 0.139 1.296 1.034

September

3.769 2.694 0.188 0.139 1.284 1.019

October

4.144 2.741 0.190 0.136 1.323 1.041

November

3.959 2.687 0.190 0.133 1.100 1.058

December

3.641 2.652 0.190 0.133 1.215 1.057
2020

January

3.553 2.631 0.193 0.134 1.326 1.066

Disclaimer

BLS - U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics published this content on 14 February 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 February 2020 17:15:33 UTC
