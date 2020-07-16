Log in
Average Energy Prices, Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim – June 2020

07/16/2020 | 11:16am EDT

News Release Information

20-1426-SAN
Thursday, July 16, 2020

Gasoline prices averaged $2.967 a gallon in the Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim area in June 2020, the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics reported today. Assistant Commissioner for Regional Operations Richard Holden noted that area gasoline prices were lower than last June when they averaged $3.741 per gallon. Los Angeles area households paid an average of 19.8 cents per kilowatt hour (kWh) of electricity in June 2020, higher than the 18.9 cents price per kWh paid in June 2019. The average cost of utility (piped) gas at $1.478 per therm in June was higher than the $1.268 per therm spent last year. (Data in this release are not seasonally adjusted; accordingly, over-the-year-analysis is used throughout.)

At $2.967 a gallon, Los Angeles area consumers paid 38.6 percent more than the $2.141 national average in June 2020. A year earlier, consumers in the Los Angeles area paid 32.9 percent more than the national average for a gallon of gasoline. The local price of a gallon of gasoline has ranged from 18.5 to 38.6 percent above the national average in the month of June during the past five years. (See chart 1.)

The 19.8 cents per kWh Los Angeles households paid for electricity in June 2020 was 44.5 percent more than the nationwide average of 13.7 cents per kWh. Last June, electricity costs were 36.0 percent higher in Los Angeles compared to the nation. In the past five years, prices paid by Los Angeles area consumers for electricity exceeded the U.S. average by 25.4 percent or more in the month of June. (See chart 2.)

Prices paid by Los Angeles area consumers for utility (piped) gas, commonly referred to as natural gas, were $1.478 per therm, 42.5 percent more than the national average in June 2020 ($1.037 per therm). A year earlier, area consumers paid 22.5 percent more per therm for natural gas compared to the nation. In the Los Angeles area over the past five years, the per therm cost for natural gas in June has varied between 22.5 percent and 42.5 percent above the U.S. average. (See chart 3.)

The Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim metropolitan area consists of Los Angeles and Orange Counties in California.


Technical Note

Average prices are estimated from Consumer Price Index (CPI) data for selected commodity series to support the research and analytic needs of CPI data users. Average prices for electricity, utility (piped) gas, and gasoline are published monthly for the U.S. city average, the 4 regions, 9 divisions, 2 population size classes, 8 region/size-class cross-classifications, and the 23 largest local index areas. For electricity, average prices per kilowatt-hour (kWh) are published. For utility (piped) gas, average prices per therm, are published. For gasoline, the average price per gallon is published. Average prices for commonly available grades of gasoline are published as well as the average price across all grades.

All eligible prices are converted to a price per normalized quantity. These prices are then used to estimate a price for a defined fixed quantity. The average price per kilowatt-hour represents the total bill divided by the kilowatt-hour usage. The total bill is the sum of all items applicable to all consumers appearing on an electricity bill including, but not limited to, variable rates per kWh, fixed costs, taxes, surcharges, and credits. This calculation also applies to the average price per therm for utility (piped) gas.

Information in this release will be made available to sensory impaired individuals upon request. Voice phone: 202-691-5200; Federal Relay Service: 800-877-8339.

Gasoline per gallon Electricity per kWh Utility (piped) gas per therm
Los Angeles area United States Los Angeles area United States Los Angeles area United States
2019

June

$3.741 $2.814 $0.189 $0.139 $1.268 $1.035

July

3.689 2.836 0.191 0.140 1.308 1.029

August

3.563 2.716 0.187 0.139 1.296 1.034

September

3.769 2.694 0.188 0.139 1.284 1.019

October

4.144 2.741 0.190 0.136 1.323 1.041

November

3.959 2.687 0.190 0.133 1.100 1.058

December

3.641 2.652 0.190 0.133 1.215 1.057
2020

January

3.553 2.631 0.193 0.134 1.326 1.066

February

3.535 2.530 0.193 0.134 1.252 1.050

March

3.274 2.334 0.193 0.134 1.189 1.034

April

2.877 1.946 0.191 0.133 1.228 1.028

May

2.802 1.946 0.199 0.134 1.456 1.037

June

2.967 2.141 0.198 0.137 1.478 1.037

Disclaimer

BLS - U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics published this content on 16 July 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 July 2020 15:15:03 UTC
