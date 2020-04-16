Log in
Average Energy Prices, Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim – March 2020

04/16/2020 | 11:41am EDT

News Release Information

20-644-SAN
Thursday, April 16, 2020

Gasoline prices averaged $3.274 a gallon in the Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim area in March 2020, the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics reported today. Assistant Commissioner for Regional Operations Richard Holden noted that area gasoline prices were lower than last March when they averaged $3.470 per gallon. Los Angeles area households paid an average of 19.3 cents per kilowatt hour (kWh) of electricity in March 2020, higher than the 18.5 cents price per kWh paid in March 2019. The average cost of utility (piped) gas at $1.189 per therm in March was lower than the $1.327 per therm spent last year. (Data in this release are not seasonally adjusted; accordingly, over-the-year-analysis is used throughout.)

At $3.274 a gallon, Los Angeles area consumers paid 40.3 percent more than the $2.334 national average in March 2020. A year earlier, consumers in the Los Angeles area paid 32.4 percent more than the national average for a gallon of gasoline. The local price of a gallon of gasoline has ranged from 26.2 to 40.3 percent above the national average in the month of March during the past five years. (See chart 1.)

The 19.3 cents per kWh Los Angeles households paid for electricity in March 2020 was 44.0 percent more than the nationwide average of 13.4 cents per kWh. Last March, electricity costs were 37.0 percent higher in Los Angeles compared to the nation. In the past five years, prices paid by Los Angeles area consumers for electricity exceeded the U.S. average by 34.1 percent or more in the month of March. (See chart 2.)

Prices paid by Los Angeles area consumers for utility (piped) gas, commonly referred to as natural gas, were $1.189 per therm, 15.0 percent more than the national average in March 2020 ($1.034 per therm). A year earlier, area consumers paid 26.6 percent less per therm for natural gas compared to the nation. In the Los Angeles area over the past five years, the per therm cost for natural gas in March has varied between 4.0 percent and 26.6 percent above the U.S. average. (See chart 3.)

The Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim metropolitan area consists of Los Angeles and Orange Counties in California.


Technical Note

Average prices are estimated from Consumer Price Index (CPI) data for selected commodity series to support the research and analytic needs of CPI data users. Average prices for electricity, utility (piped) gas, and gasoline are published monthly for the U.S. city average, the 4 regions, 9 divisions, 2 population size classes, 8 region/size-class cross-classifications, and the 23 largest local index areas. For electricity, average prices per kilowatt-hour (kWh) are published. For utility (piped) gas, average prices per therm, are published. For gasoline, the average price per gallon is published. Average prices for commonly available grades of gasoline are published as well as the average price across all grades.

All eligible prices are converted to a price per normalized quantity. These prices are then used to estimate a price for a defined fixed quantity. The average price per kilowatt-hour represents the total bill divided by the kilowatt-hour usage. The total bill is the sum of all items applicable to all consumers appearing on an electricity bill including, but not limited to, variable rates per kWh, fixed costs, taxes, surcharges, and credits. This calculation also applies to the average price per therm for utility (piped) gas.

Information in this release will be made available to sensory impaired individuals upon request. Voice phone: 202-691-5200; Federal Relay Service: 800-877-8339.

Gasoline per gallon Electricity per kWh Utility (piped) gas per therm
Los Angeles area United States Los Angeles area United States Los Angeles area United States
2019

March

$3.470 $2.620 $0.185 $0.135 $1.327 $1.048

April

3.987 2.894 0.186 0.135 1.124 1.034

May

4.012 2.963 0.186 0.136 1.257 1.035

June

3.741 2.814 0.189 0.139 1.268 1.035

July

3.689 2.836 0.191 0.140 1.308 1.029

August

3.563 2.716 0.187 0.139 1.296 1.034

September

3.769 2.694 0.188 0.139 1.284 1.019

October

4.144 2.741 0.190 0.136 1.323 1.041

November

3.959 2.687 0.190 0.133 1.100 1.058

December

3.641 2.652 0.190 0.133 1.215 1.057
2020

January

3.553 2.631 0.193 0.134 1.326 1.066

February

3.535 2.530 0.193 0.134 1.252 1.050

March

3.274 2.334 0.193 0.134 1.189 1.034

Disclaimer

BLS - U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics published this content on 16 April 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 April 2020 15:40:13 UTC
