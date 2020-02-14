Log in
Average Energy Prices, Philadelphia-Camden-Wilmington – January 2020

02/14/2020 | 03:43pm EST

News Release Information

20-313-PHL
Friday, February 14, 2020

Gasoline prices averaged $2.660 a gallon in the Philadelphia-Camden-Wilmington area in January 2020, the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics reported today. Sheila Watkins, the Bureau's Regional Commissioner, noted that area gasoline prices were 10.3 percent higher than last January prices when they averaged $2.411 per gallon. Philadelphia-area households paid an average of 15.3 cents per kilowatt hour (kWh) of electricity in January 2020, 29.7 percent higher than the average of 11.8 cents in January 2019. The average cost of utility (piped) gas at $1.110 per therm in January was 3.6 percent lower than its price of $1.152 per therm a year earlier. (Data in this release are not seasonally adjusted; accordingly, over-the-year-analysis is used throughout.)

At $2.660 a gallon, the price for gasoline in the Philadelphia area was close to the national average of $2.631 a gallon in January 2020. From 2016 to 2019, local and national prices for gasoline in January differed by 6.4 percent or less. (See chart 1 and table 1.)

The 15.3 cents per kWh that Philadelphia households paid for electricity in January 2020 was 14.2 percent higher than the nationwide average cost of 13.4 cents per kWh. Last January, electricity prices in Philadelphia were 12.6 percent lower than the nation. From 2016 to 2018, prices paid by Philadelphia-area consumers for electricity in January exceeded the U.S. average by 8.9 percent or more. (See chart 2.)

The price paid by Philadelphia-area consumers for utility (piped) gas, commonly referred to as natural gas, was $1.110 per therm in January 2020, 4.1 percent higher than the national average of $1.066 per therm. Utility (piped) gas prices in the Philadelphia area were also above the national average in January for the previous four years, ranging from 0.6 percent to 6.5 percent higher. (See chart 3.)

The Consumer Price Index for February 2020 is scheduled to be released on Wednesday, March 11, 2020, at 8:30 a.m. (ET).


Technical Note

Average prices are estimated from Consumer Price Index (CPI) data for selected commodity series to support the research and analytic needs of CPI data users. Average prices for electricity, utility (piped) gas, and gasoline are published monthly for the U.S. city average, the 4 regions, 9 divisions, 2 population size classes, 8 region/size-class cross-classifications, and the 23 largest local index areas. For electricity, average prices per kilowatt-hour (kWh) are published. For utility (piped) gas, average prices per therm are published. For gasoline, the average price per gallon is published. Average prices for commonly available grades of gasoline are published as well as the average price across all grades.

All eligible prices are converted to a price per normalized quantity. These prices are then used to estimate a price for a defined fixed quantity. The average price per kilowatt-hour represents the total bill divided by the kilowatt-hour usage. The total bill is the sum of all items applicable to all consumers appearing on an electricity bill including, but not limited to, variable rates per kWh, fixed costs, taxes, surcharges, and credits. This calculation also applies to the average price per therm for utility (piped) gas.

Information in this release will be made available to sensory impaired individuals upon request. Voice phone: (202) 691-5200; Federal Relay Service: (800) 877-8339.

The Philadelphia-Camden-Wilmington, PA-NJ-DE-MD Core Based Metropolitan Statistical Area includes Bucks, Chester, Delaware, Montgomery, and Philadelphia Counties in Pennsylvania; Burlington, Camden, Gloucester, and Salem Counties in New Jersey; New Castle County in Delaware; and Cecil County in Maryland.

Year and Month Gasoline per gallon Electricity per kWh Utility (piped) gas per therm
Philadelphia United States Philadelphia United States Philadelphia United States

2019

January

$2.411 $2.352 $0.118 $0.135 $1.152 $1.082

February

2.457 2.412 0.155 0.136 1.158 1.051

March

2.640 2.620 0.155 0.135 1.236 1.048

April

2.871 2.894 0.155 0.135 1.217 1.034

May

2.957 2.963 0.156 0.136 1.217 1.035

June

2.824 2.814 0.156 0.139 1.198 1.035

July

2.855 2.836 0.156 0.140 1.199 1.029

August

2.746 2.716 0.155 0.139 1.199 1.034

September

2.668 2.694 0.154 0.139 1.173 1.019

October

2.637 2.741 0.152 0.136 1.184 1.041

November

2.674 2.687 0.152 0.133 1.189 1.058

December

2.620 2.652 0.153 0.133 1.120 1.057

2020

January

2.660 2.631 0.153 0.134 1.110 1.066

Disclaimer

BLS - U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics published this content on 14 February 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 February 2020 20:42:20 UTC
